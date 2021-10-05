Tennis bracelets are back, as seen on Yoyo Cao and other celebs

It's not hard to guess where the tennis bracelet got its name. In case you're still wondering, the answer is tennis court.

Apparently, American tennis player Chris Evert's eternity bracelet suddenly broke during a US Open match in 1978, causing a brief interruption.

Chris later explained to an interviewer at a post-match interview that it was her "tennis bracelet" that paused the game.

Since then, the tennis bracelet has adorned some of the world's most stylish females' wrists.

Over the decades - such as in the '90s - the tennis bracelet has been famously spotted on the late Princess Diana, Sarah Jessica Parker and Victoria Beckham, to name a few.

Now, the '90s has called and this time, tennis bracelets are making a comeback. And we'll admit it: We're loving it!

Encrusted with dazzling diamonds, this stylish accessory possesses a graceful and glamorous appeal. Also, tennis bracelets often sport a timeless design, making them the fit for dressing up any outfit - whether it's for work or play.

Ahead, check out the celebs who we spotted wearing tennis bracelets, plus investment-worthy pieces to consider.

Celebs who wear tennis bracelets

Yoyo Cao

Yoyo paired her tennis bracelet with an off-duty look, proving that the accessory is an all-occasion piece worth investing in.

Contrast your tennis bracelet with a red bracelet or another bold-coloured piece to showcase your fun-loving personality.

Emma Raducanu

Emma's red carpet look for the recent premiere of No Time To Die film in London was Greek goddess-like.

We're glad she opted for subtly stylish pieces in the accessories department - such as her tennis bracelet which provided a touch of understated glamour to her overall refined and sophisticated #OOTD.

Billie Eilish

Tennis bracelets can also look extra glamorous. Take a leaf out of Billie's stylebook and go wild with stacking your arm candies.

Mix bracelets, rings and bangles of varying shapes and sizes to create an unforgettable look.

Alexa Chung

If crystal-embellished tennis bracelets are a little too OTT for your liking, consider paring it down by choosing other materials such as white gold, rose gold or yellow gold.

Investment-worthy tennis bracelets we're eyeing

Traffic white gold and diamond tennis bracelet, Harry Winston

PHOTO: Harry Winston

Bow white gold and diamond tennis bracelet, Graff

PHOTO: Graff

Vendome white gold and diamond tennis bracelet, Boucheron

PHOTO: Boucheron

White gold and diamond tennis bracelet, Chaumet

PHOTO: Chaumet

White gold and diamond tennis bracelet, Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

Victoria white gold, pearl and diamond tennis bracelet, Tiffany & Co.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

This article was first published in Her World Online.