These are the skincare essentials that every lavish woman needs

After almost 10 years on the job, there’s one crucial tip that I’ve consistently received from industry experts is: hydration is the key to healthy and beautiful skin. Regardless of your age, lifestyle, skin type, everyone can do with more hydration in their skin. Besides, with the long hours we spend in air-conditioning, it is not uncommon that even those with oily skin can experience some tightness on their skin due to dehydration.

And here’s where we need to know the difference between dehydrated skin and dry skin. While those with dry skin tend to show visible signs of ageing earlier, dry skin is usually defined as a lack of oil in skin.

On the other hand, dehydrated skin refers to a lack of moisture in the skin, which is why it can happen to everyone. Moreover, adequate moisture in your skin is what keeps fine lines from forming, it also keeps skin smooth and smooth skin reflects light better for a more radiant mien.

So how do you restore plumpness to your skin instantly? Your best bet comes in the form of these hydrating masks to replenish skin with moisture.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery PowerFoil Mask, $259 for 8 pieces

Soaked in hyaluronic acid and ChronoluxCB™, the key moisture magnet of the brand’s iconic Advanced Night Repair Serum, this sheet mask infuses skin with hydration while strengthen skin’s natural defences against external aggressors.

Plus, it also has a unique foil barrier to prevent the sheet mask from drying out to ensure that your skin drinks up every drop of its goodness — a clever idea, especially when you’re traveling to cold climates.

For Beloved One Hyaluronic Acid GHK-Cu Moisturising Bio-Cellulose Mask, $110 for 7 pieces

As one of the few products that beauty editors will repurchase, you can be sure they are absolutely phenomenal. First of all, the mask is made of bio-cellulose, which has ultra-fine fibres smaller than our pores, allowing for maximum contact area for optimal absorption of its hydrating essences.

And since it clings onto skin perfectly, you never have to worry about the mask slipping or sliding. In addition, the hydrating essence is also supercharged with minerals to aid product penetration and to energise skin so not only is skin utterly soft and supple, it also looks revived.

Dr Barbara Sturm Face Mask, about $155 for 50ml

Going beyond merely replenishing parched skin with moisture, this face mask is also fortified with the brand’s signature ingredient, Purslane, which is a powerful antioxidant that protects skin cells and DNA from the harmful effects of free radical damage.

The result? Skin is made more resilient and feels plump and supple. Plus, it also contains aloe vera, vitamin E and chamomile to soothe irritation-prone skin, making it perfect even for those with sensitive skin.

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask, $127 for 6 pieces

Imagine dousing your skin with the brand’s legendary Facial Treatment Essence continuously for 15 minutes. That’s exactly what this moisture-rich mask does for your skin.

Saturated in SK-II’s proprietary Pitera, a secret concoction of vitamins, amino acids, proteins and minerals, it not only replenishes skin with moisture but also feeds it with essential nutrients for a well-balanced mien. No wonder it remains one of the brand’s best-selling items all these years.

Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask, $61 (50g)

Upon application, its jam-like texture gradually warms up and turns into a thick, white paste as you activate it by massaging it.

Packed with honey, propolis, royal jelly and glycerin, this intensely moisturising mask improves skin’s moisture level and its ability to retain moisture while keeping inflammation at bay. Plus, it’s also enriched with antioxidants to counter the dulling effects of free radicals for a healthy and glowing complexion.

Dr.Jart+ Mask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution, $32 for 5 pieces

Known for its no-nonsense approach to skincare, Dr. Jart+ products are stringently manufactured to the highest standards and target a wide array of skincare concerns with clinically-proven ingredients. Case in point: this Vital Hydra Solution sheet mask.

The fine cellulose fiber mask is soaked in a concoction of powerful ingredients to replenish and lock in moisture. Aquaxyl, a patented ingredient, enhances skin’s moisture retention and strengthens its barrier function while low molecular weight hyaluronic acid plumps skin from inside out. With visible results in just one use, this is perfect for long-haul flights or any time your skin needs a moisture boost.

Revitalising Mask, $62 (30ml), Dr Hauschka

German holistic skincare brand Dr. Hauschka gets its ingredients from its own biodynamic farm, as well as organic cultivation projects worldwide.

Its Revitalising Mask, suitable for all skin types and conditions, soothes skin redness while refining the appearance of enlarged pores. Jojoba, apricot kernal and wheat germ oils help clarify and nourish skin, so it feels more refreshed and looks more even toned.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Sleep Mask, $630 (50ml)

Formulated to support skin’s natural repair mechanisms while you sleep, this lavish cream mask infuses skin with nutrient-rich caviar extract so you wake up to smoother, plumper skin.

Rich in fatty acids and peptides, it restores skin’s moisture levels, rebuilds its barrier layer and firms skin from inside out. Plus, we love the sumptuous texture that melts into skin upon application—simply divine!

