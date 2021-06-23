These earbuds cases are so fancy, you might mistake them for mini bags

If we’ve learned anything about pigeon-holing things, it will be that doing so might be a futile exercise and even unnecessary these days. Case in point: the variety of earbuds cases in the market right now.

While most brands stick to rolling out straightforward utilitarian styles, case, some luxury houses are going all out with the fanciful designs. From Dior ‘s iteration that reminds us of the iconic Saddle to Burberry’s that compete with the pillow bag trend, it’s up to you if you want to splurge on these teeny tiny bags.

1. Lambskin AirPods Pro case, $740, Burberry

PHOTO: Burberry

Take the pillow bag trend to the next level with this baby version of the Lola bag.

2. Serpenti Forever karung leather earbuds case, $880, Bvlgari

PHOTO: Bvlgari

Looking for a glamorous earbuds bag? Bvlgari turns up a sophisticated version in karung leather complete with the house’s iconic Serpenti snakehead in gold-plated brass with a black and glittery beige enamel.

3. Raffia-blend AirPods case, $1,430, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

For Tropicana holiday vibes, this Chanel AirPods case might just be your calling.

4. Devotion silicone AirPods case, $690, Dolce & Gabbana

PHOTO: Dolce & Gabbana

Like the namesake bag collection that inspired this design, you get to flaunt a statement baroque-shape heart hardware for your AirPods case.

5. Cat canvas AirPods case, $830, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

You don’t have to be a cat lady to appreciate this Louis Vuitton design. Clip it on a handbag to show off your chic feline.

6. Dior Oblique jacquard and calskin AirPods Pro case, $840, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Inspired by the iconic Dior Saddle, this piece can be worn as a necklace or clipped (via a lobster chain) onto your handbag of choice.

7. Fendi X Chaos metal earbuds case, $1,050, Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

Trust London techcessories brand Chaos, founded by Charlotte Stockdale and Katie Lyall, to come up with this statement-making that mimics the Baguette.

8. GG Supreme canvas AirPods Pro case, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

From the Jackie to the GG Marmont to the Dionysus, and now an AirPods case, Gucci’s iconic Bamboo handle always makes every bag it touches extra desirable.

