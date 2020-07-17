Things to do this #Phase2 weekend: Watch a movie (finally!) and be a tourist in Singapore

It's finally Phase 2 in Singapore, where we can be out and about while adhering to safety measures in place, because we're not out of the Covid-19 woods yet.

Here's what you can do this weekend:

Catch a movie

Now that cinemas have finally reopened in Singapore, it’s time to indulge in one of Singaporeans’ favourite past-time — watching movies — with added safety precautions, of course.

Movies now showing include Train to Busan: Peninsula, Peenak2 and Escape from Pretoria. For a fuller list of movies that you can expect to catch soon, click here.

Enjoy a staycation

Since we can't travel, why not be a tourist in your own city? Moreover, with plenty of staycation promotions to take advantage of, it's a good way to let off some steam and soak up some of those vacation vibes we've all missed.

For more staycation deals, click here.

Head to newly reopened attractions

Now that 23 attractions in Singapore have reopened, such as Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay Universal Studios Singapore, and most recently, Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park, fun times are back again (especially if you're on your staycation).

And some of them are offering attractive promotions, too. Over at the Canopy Park, purchase a bundle package to enjoy three months of unlimited entry to all its attractions as well as the Changi Experience Studio.

Stay-home digital festivals and events

Feel better if you spent time staying indoors and at home this weekend instead? Not to worry, there's still plenty you can do -- such as catching StoryFest Online, a festival that celebrates and showcases a variety of styles, repertoire, and cultural arts presentations of storytelling from Singapore and around the world. With digital performances and storytelling, it's something the kids (and the kid in you) can enjoy.

Celebrate women this weekend through Festival of Women N.O.W. 2020, a virtual interdisciplinary project that's proudly created and developed by, you guessed it, women. The platform serves to amplify the work of women creatives, changemakers, and social champions with concerns that women are passionate about.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBAA8EIn0pu/?utm_source=ig_embed

Find out more here.

candicecai@asiaone.com