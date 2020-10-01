Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake

If you've clicked into this article, you're probably thinking about purchasing your first Chanel bag or already have one and are planning to expand your collection.

While buying a Chanel bag may seem like a rite of passage for many girls, our colleague feels otherwise about shelling out $4,000 on a luxury bag.

But for those who are for camp Chanel, it's loved for it's classy, understated elegance that will elevate any getup for all kinds of occasions.

Before delving deeper into purchasing a Chanel, did you know the original Chanel bag debuted in 1929, and was updated in Feb, 1955? That's also how the brand's original flap bag, the Chanel 2.55, got its name.

The Chanel 2.55 is inspired by military bags, and a shoulder strap was incorporated into the design because its creator, French designer Coco Chanel, had enough of holding her purse in her hands and provided a hands-free option for ladies.

The chain-strap was inspired by a key-holder used by caretakers of the convent where she grew up in. And if you're wondering what the little zipper compartment is for under the flap, it's said that Coco used it to stow away her secret love letters.

Next time you flex your Chanel bag, you can throw in these little nuggets of knowledge about the the 2.55 to impress your friends to prove you aren't just a blind follower of fashion.

INTERLOCKING CC LOCK

The interlocking 'CC' lock didn't make its appearance until the '80s when Karl Lagerfeld introduced it to the classic flap design.

The original rectangular locks were called 'the Mademoiselle Lock' as Coco Channel never got married, and it made a comeback with the Reissue 2.55 model in 2005 that Karl Lagerfeld reintroduced.

Now, the term Reissue 2.55 is used to describe all subsequent reproductions of Chanel's iconic flap bags.

Authentic Chanel bags will have the right 'C' overlapping the left 'C' at the top and the left 'C' overlapping the right 'C' at the bottom. This is a surefire way to tell if a Chanel bag is real, although most imitation Chanel bags now try to recreate the interlocking Cs to closely resemble the real thing.

COUNT THE STITCHING

Pay attention to how the 'C's overlap and the number of stitches on each side of the diamond pattern. PHOTO: Chanel

The signature quilted diamond pattern on the bags are iconic to Chanel bags. Next time you're checking for the authenticity of the bags, do a quick count of the number of stitches used to create the diamond pattern — it should have about 9 to 11 stitches on each side; anything lower is most likely a replica.