Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake

If you've clicked into this article, you're probably thinking about purchasing your first Chanel bag or already have one and are planning to expand your collection.
While buying a Chanel bag may seem like a rite of passage for many girls, our colleague feels otherwise about shelling out $4,000 on a luxury bag.
But for those who are for camp Chanel, it's loved for it's classy, understated elegance that will elevate any getup for all kinds of occasions.
Before delving deeper into purchasing a Chanel, did you know the original Chanel bag debuted in 1929, and was updated in Feb, 1955? That's also how the brand's original flap bag, the Chanel 2.55, got its name.
The Chanel 2.55 is inspired by military bags, and a shoulder strap was incorporated into the design because its creator, French designer Coco Chanel, had enough of holding her purse in her hands and provided a hands-free option for ladies.
The chain-strap was inspired by a key-holder used by caretakers of the convent where she grew up in. And if you're wondering what the little zipper compartment is for under the flap, it's said that Coco used it to stow away her secret love letters.
Next time you flex your Chanel bag, you can throw in these little nuggets of knowledge about the the 2.55 to impress your friends to prove you aren't just a blind follower of fashion.
INTERLOCKING CC LOCK
The interlocking 'CC' lock didn't make its appearance until the '80s when Karl Lagerfeld introduced it to the classic flap design.
The original rectangular locks were called 'the Mademoiselle Lock' as Coco Channel never got married, and it made a comeback with the Reissue 2.55 model in 2005 that Karl Lagerfeld reintroduced.
Now, the term Reissue 2.55 is used to describe all subsequent reproductions of Chanel's iconic flap bags.
Authentic Chanel bags will have the right 'C' overlapping the left 'C' at the top and the left 'C' overlapping the right 'C' at the bottom. This is a surefire way to tell if a Chanel bag is real, although most imitation Chanel bags now try to recreate the interlocking Cs to closely resemble the real thing.
COUNT THE STITCHING
The signature quilted diamond pattern on the bags are iconic to Chanel bags. Next time you're checking for the authenticity of the bags, do a quick count of the number of stitches used to create the diamond pattern — it should have about 9 to 11 stitches on each side; anything lower is most likely a replica.
If you're purchasing a vintage Chanel, another way to see if it's authentic is to check if the quilting aligns. Most vintage Chanels may have minor misalignments due to stretching of the leather from age and wear, but if the bag is kept in pristine condition and hasn't been used much, the misalignment would not be that obvious. AUTHENTICITY CARD Chanel bags made in 1986 to present day come with an authenticity card that corresponds to the serial number attached to the interior lining or leather tab of the bag. The authenticity card's number should be the same as the serial number. It'll be a clear giveaway that the bag is a fake should both numbers not match up. The first and second numbers of the serial number will tell you which year the bags are made in. If you're not too sure about the authenticity of the bag, you can refer to the chart seen on Open For Vintage's website. Bags made between 1984 to 1986 will feature six digits, those made between 1986 and 2005 will feature seven digits on the serial number, while those made between 2006 to present day will feature eight digits. CHECK THE LOGO AND BRAND STAMPING Chanel bags come with stitches and brand stamping on the bag's interior, as well as on its zippers. To do a quick check of the stitched logo on the underside of the Chanel 2.55 flap, the widths of each 'C' should be the same, and also equal to the gap between them. The embossed brand stamp on a Chanel 2.55 flap bag should sit one-and-a-half centimetres below the stitched logo and the brand stamp's typeface should should show each letter clearly without any smudging. It should also be printed with 'MADE IN FRANCE' or 'MADE IN ITALY' (all in upper case) and not 'MADE IN PARIS'. HAVE A FEEL OF THE LEATHER Most Chanel bags are made with lambskin leather or caviar skin (pebbled calf leather). Lambskin leather is utilised for its soft texture and should be smooth and supple to the touch, while caviar skin has a tougher and raised texture. READ ALSO: Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Read also
Read also
More about
Chanel
luxury
luxury brands
If you're purchasing a vintage Chanel, another way to see if it's authentic is to check if the quilting aligns. Most vintage Chanels may have minor misalignments due to stretching of the leather from age and wear, but if the bag is kept in pristine condition and hasn't been used much, the misalignment would not be that obvious.
AUTHENTICITY CARD
Chanel bags made in 1986 to present day come with an authenticity card that corresponds to the serial number attached to the interior lining or leather tab of the bag.
The authenticity card's number should be the same as the serial number. It'll be a clear giveaway that the bag is a fake should both numbers not match up.
The first and second numbers of the serial number will tell you which year the bags are made in. If you're not too sure about the authenticity of the bag, you can refer to the chart seen on Open For Vintage's website.
Bags made between 1984 to 1986 will feature six digits, those made between 1986 and 2005 will feature seven digits on the serial number, while those made between 2006 to present day will feature eight digits.
CHECK THE LOGO AND BRAND STAMPING
Chanel bags come with stitches and brand stamping on the bag's interior, as well as on its zippers.
To do a quick check of the stitched logo on the underside of the Chanel 2.55 flap, the widths of each 'C' should be the same, and also equal to the gap between them.
The embossed brand stamp on a Chanel 2.55 flap bag should sit one-and-a-half centimetres below the stitched logo and the brand stamp's typeface should should show each letter clearly without any smudging.
It should also be printed with 'MADE IN FRANCE' or 'MADE IN ITALY' (all in upper case) and not 'MADE IN PARIS'.
HAVE A FEEL OF THE LEATHER
Most Chanel bags are made with lambskin leather or caviar skin (pebbled calf leather).
Lambskin leather is utilised for its soft texture and should be smooth and supple to the touch, while caviar skin has a tougher and raised texture.
READ ALSO: Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags