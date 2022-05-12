TikTok #BackToOffice hacks: Quick hairstyles

For many, doing our hair is always the last on our list. Beyond washing, we find ourselves having little to no time to fix our hair, especially in the mornings when we're rushing to get out of the house.

But in all honestly, we only need five minutes to give our hairdo a new look thanks to all the new TikTok hairstyles that have been gaining lots of popularity over the last few months.

According to Vera Clinic, with over 11.2 million views on TikTok from those looking to speed up the process, the hashtag is brimming with tips on how to pull together a quick hairstyle that doesn't compromise your time in bed.

Brimming with inspiration for all hair types, the TikTok hashtag (#quickhairstyles) has proven to be a great guide for those looking to achieve an effortless look, even without having to rely on heat.

For some serious hair inspirations that will not only help you look good, but also get out of the door on time, continue to read on.

The claw clip bun

https://www.tiktok.com/@itsyuyann/video/7094736687812824366

Thanks to the revival of the 90s trend, claw clips are currently all the rage.

Here, TikTok user, itsyuyann, opts for a classic high bun look of which she uses her claw clip to secure her hair.

We love how simple and quick this hairstyle is, and more importantly, it also gives your hair a voluminous look, which is perfect for our flat-hair friends.

Tucked bangs

https://www.tiktok.com/@stxph.h/video/7069449129180613890

When it comes to quick and sleek hairstyles, this cool hairdo is perfect for you.

All you need to do is to leave a section of your hair at the front and tie the rest of your hair at the back. Then, part your hair in the middle, and spritz some water before brushing your hair flat.

If you like, you can also tame your flyaways with some gel for a more polished look, before securing each side with a bobby pin (or two).

After doing so, release your hair tie and let your hair down. If you'd like, you can also style it with a curler to add more volume to your hair or you can just leave it as it is.

Half-up ponytail

https://www.tiktok.com/@annaredman/video/7022030835318574341

While this particular hairstyle isn't new and has been around for decades, we find that it's still a popular hairdo that's still trending.

To achieve the look, section half of your hair and leave out your fringe before securing it with a hair tie.

For a more polished look, take a few strands of your hair and wrap it around your ponytail to hide your hair tie, and secure it with a bobby pin.

Braided ponytails

https://www.tiktok.com/@gorda2.0/video/6988188554589506822

For something a little more cute and flirty, try going for this braided ponytail look.

Here, TikTok user, gorda2.0, started by parting her hair in the middle and spritzing on some water. She then ties a section of her hair at the front with a hair band before braiding it all the way down.

After you're done with one side, repeat the same with the other side. And if you do have flyaways, you can also try using a clear gel to smooth them out.

Side braids

https://www.tiktok.com/@bethanyfosbery/video/7026014491947142406

If you don't like your hair to be pulled up in a high pony, then this hairstyle might just be the one for you.

Similar to the previous TikTok, side braids like the one seen on TikTok user, bethanyfosbery, makes for a fun and romantic hairstyle, even when you're in a rush.

All you need to do is to take a few strands on each side and braid them individually. After you're done braiding it on each side, tuck the braids under a section of your hair and secure it with a few bobby pins.

Side part topsy tail

https://www.tiktok.com/@stxph.h/video/7072403647405100290

While many might think that there's a limited number of styling options for those with short hair, TikTok user, stxph.h has proven that there are a lot of styles that you can experiment with even with a short 'do.

Out of all the four hairstyles that were featured, our favourite would have to be the side part topsy tail. It's pretty simple to achieve and requires little to no experience.

First and foremost, start by parting your hair to the side and fasten the ponytail with a covered elastic band. Then, adjust the ponytail as needed to make it loop.

After that, use your finger to make a hole right above the hair tie, and pull your ponytail from the inside. Repeat the process on the other section, and voila!

ALSO READ: 14 bob hairstyles inspired by Korean celebs

This article was first published in Her World Online.