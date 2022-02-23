Tips to achieve Park Shin-hye's bridal glow and makeup

After four years of dating, Park Shin-hye recently got married to fellow actor Choi Tae-joon in a private ceremony in January 2022. The ceremony came two months after the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby.

In the ceremony and pre-wedding photographs, Park Shin-hye appeared in two Oscar de la Renta and two Monique Lhuillier dresses, all of them accentuating the radiance of the beloved Korean star.

Of course, we couldn't help noticing her clean and polished bridal makeup too. Park Shin-hye, who turned 32 on Feb 18, is surely radiating the pregnancy and bridal glow. Here are tips to achieve her glowing skin all over, regardless of the occasion.

Face first

With all eyes on you, your wedding day is the perfect time to splurge on beauty treatments to get your skin in its best condition possible. We’re talking about facials and other treatments to get your skin primed and ready for guests to "ooh" and "aah".

Dew Mist Mi, $267.50, from IDS Aesthetics

This award-winning facial from homegrown label IDS Aesthetics has our stamp of approval for giving you a Korean celeb-like glass skin glow.

Focusing on hydration and moisture replenishment, the treatment begins with cleansing and exfoliating before oxygen infusion. This preps the skin for the various nourishing products used next, including Dew Mist Moisturising Essence, Dew Mist Rejuvenating Lift Cream and Dew Mist Mask. Finally, a 15-minute red light therapy session is conducted to aid skin rejuvenation.

Don't forget to pamper your body

For those who are wearing shoulder- or back-baring dresses like Park Shin-hye, don’t forget to give the exposed skin at those areas some TLC too. Start by regularly exfoliating with shower mitts and being conscientious with body lotion post-shower. Applying sunscreen regularly will also provide a slew of anti-ageing benefits.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream, $43, from Sephora

This lightweight body cream combines multi-weight hyaluronic acid, bacuri butter, watermelon extract and seed butter to hydrate and moisturise skin. Alpha-hydroxy acids derived from hibiscus are also added to gently slough off dead skin and aid skin cell renewal.

Build the glow

Besides having a solid skincare routine to achieve a glowing complexion on your wedding day, consider adding a liquid highlighter to your makeup routine. You can either apply it like a primer before foundation, use it mixed into foundation or highlight high points of your face after foundation.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Foundation, $76, from Sephora

The liquid highlighter you use for this purpose mustn’t be too glittery or it could emphasise texture instead. That is why this Charlotte Tilbury liquid highlighter is so well-loved as it contains finely milled powders that adds highlight and blurs imperfections. It is available in 13 shades.

Blend your foundation

With flash photography revealing imperfections easily, you’ll want to ensure that your foundation is seamlessly blended across all exposed skin, especially if you’re showing off your neck and shoulders. This can be done simply by mixing your foundation with a little body lotion before applying it across your body. Finish with translucent powder and setting spray.

Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation, $65, from Sephora

Alternatively, you can use a foundation formulated for the face and body to do your makeup. This lightweight foundation can be built from light to full coverage, and forms a waterproof mesh on the skin. It was created to excel in the demanding conditions of the fashion industry, and can work even in hot, humid environments.

Aegyo sal

Aegyo sal refers to a little fat pocket under the eyes that make you appear younger and more cheerful as though you are smiling. Park Shin-hye emphasised her aegyo sal in her wedding day makeup, with a light brown shadow shading the fat pocket with a lighter shadow highlighting it.

Natasha Denona Mini Nude Eyeshadow Palette, $39, from Sephora

Made with five neutral shades, this mini Natasha Denona palette is enough to create a soft, smokey eye for your wedding. Use the light brown shade to contour the fat pocket and the middle metallic shade to accentuate your aegyo sal.

