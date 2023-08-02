Top 33 free things to do in Singapore (August 2023): National Day block parties, White Rabbit pop-up, durian poetry recital and more

August is one heck of a happening month for Singapore. As we celebrate the nation's 58th birthday, there's no shortage of markets, fairs, performances, and workshops commemorating National Day. The best part? A ton of them are free! You get to be entertained and informed at zero cost.

This August, look forward to National Day block parties, a nostalgic pop-up dedicated to all things White Rabbit, and a durian poetry recital. Here's your guide to the top 33 free things to do in Aug 2023-we'll lay it all out for you in black red and white.

Festivals, fairs and markets

1. White Rabbit Pop-Up Booth (Aug 3-13)

Remember those creamy, milky white rabbit sweets with their iconic red-white-and-blue packaging? This National Day, head down to City Square Mall for a hit of nostalgia at their White Rabbit Pop-Up Booth. Not only will you be able to buy the candies themselves in assorted flavours (coffee, plum, red bean, anyone?), but you'll also be able to buy white rabbit ice cream, mochi sandwiches, and even ice cream cruffin sandwiches. Once you've had your fill, get White Rabbit merch-anything from umbrellas to bags to brooches!

White Rabbit Pop-Up Booth

Date: Aug 3-13, 2023

Venue: City Square Mall

Address: 180 Kitchener Road Singapore, 208539

2. Shine Your Light Market at Wheeler's Estate (Aug 6)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/CujNmLvvHpv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Leading up to National Day, Wheeler's Estate is shining a light on our community spirit, local music from Fai & The Candyboys, and 31 local brands and businesses. Live music and market booths aside, there'll also be two special paid workshops, if you're keen to get craft and discover your artistic flair:

Marble & Terrazzo Coaster Making Workshop ($58)-11am to 1pm

Preserved Flower Domes Making Workshop ($40)-2pm to 4pm

Shine Your Light Market at Wheeler's Estate

Date: Aug 6, 2023

Time: 10am - 5pm

Address: Wheeler's Estate, 2 Park Lane, Singapore 798386

3. Pet's Weekend-National Day edition (Aug 5-6)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvYaSW5Jntv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Pet's Weekend at Crane isn't new, but things are going to be extra festive this Aug 5-6 weekend. Expect local booths selling pet treats, toys and accessories from local brands such as RawforPaw, POPBEADZ, Intimate Moments Aroma, and Mini Pawtisserie.

Pet's Weekend-National Day edition

Date and time: 5-6 Aug 2023, 10am to 6pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427962

4. Artsy Weekend (Aug 12-13)

What do you get when modern jewellery makers, illustrators, pottery artists, and a sustainable swimwear brand come together?

You get Crane's Artsy Weekend, a two-day event about all things art. From home decor to crafty trinkets, you'll get the best of Singapore's handmade artists and creators.

Artsy Weekend

Date and time: Aug 12-13, 2023, 10am to 6pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427962

5. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (Aug 12-13, 26-27)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqMiz2wOKVD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Thought farmers' markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers' market!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every other weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates: Aug 12-13, 26-27

Time: 9am - 1.30pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 285 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

Community events

6. National Day block parties by FairPrice on Wheels (Aug 5)

Fairprice is rolling up the Ang Mo Kio and Jurong West heartlands this National Day season with their block parties. Aside from their Fairprice on Wheels truck with over 200 essentials, look forward to game booths, attractive prizes, and snackables like BoBo fishballs. If you spend just $10 at their truck, you'll also get a free FPG50 tote bag.

FairPrice National Day Block Party

Date and time: Aug 5, 12 - 7pm

Venue: Blk 424A (Pavilion) Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 S(560424) / Blk 442 (Sheltered Plaza) Jurong West Ave 1 S(640442)

7. 5th National Day Ground-Up Party (Aug 6)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CuhD9N2LAkx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

In 2019, a group of Singaporeans got together to have a party. It got big. Now, it's become the full-blown National Day Ground-Up Party, back this year for its 5th iteration.

There'll be two main segments this year:

Singapore Conversations Festival-Play local conversation cards, interact with fellow participants, and share your views.

The Unconference-Nothing planned. No, seriously. There are no pre-planned activities for the Unconference; participants decide what activities are run! Anyone who wants to step up can volunteer to do so.

5th National Day Ground-Up Party

Date and time: Aug 6, 12.45pm - 6pm

Venue: National Library Building, Possibility Room

Address: 100 Victoria Street Singapore Singapore, 188064

8. My Community Festival 2023 (Aug 4-20, 2023)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cugmi2WIlIL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Non-profit organisation My Community is back this year for their annual festival that celebrates Singapore's neighbourhoods and heritage. There are way too many community-driven tours and experiences for us to list here, so you'll have to check out their website below for the full programme list!

My Community Festival 2023

Date and time: Aug 4 to 20, 2023

Venue: All over Singapore!

9. Music Improv Group (Aug 10, 24)

"There are no improv music events, eh?" My colleague lamented to me the other day.

To that colleague, I am happy to report that you were wrong. Every other Thursday, Crane at Claymore Connect organises a music jam session open to anyone. Bring your own guitar, ukulele, violin, percussion, or any instrument really. You'll be led by ethnomusicologist, composer, performer and music educator Dr Larry Francis, who's got a bunch of impressive accolades to his name. At his heart, teaching music improv remains one of his key interests.

Music Improv Group

Date/time: Aug 10 and 24, 7pm-9pm

Venue: Crane Claymore Connect

Address: 442 Orchard Road 01-11 Singapore, 238879

10. Make friends with Friendzone (Aug 3, 22)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder-not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app, filtering out any creeps of course, and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships. They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

Session Date and time Venue and address Spill the Tea: Relationships and Life transitions (university students) Aug 3, 2023, 7.30 pm – 9.30 pm Workcentral (The Dining Hall), 190 Clemenceau Avenue Singapore, 239924 Spill the Tea: Relationships and Life transitions (freshmen) Aug 22, 2023, 7.30 pm – 9.30 pm Workcentral (The Dining Hall), 190 Clemenceau Avenue Singapore, 239924

This month, they have two free sessions you can attend. Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

Gastro guide

11. Friday Night Tastings at The Providore (Aug 4)

Friday nights are always fun, but one Friday each month is extra special at The Providore's Downtown Gallery outlet.

This month, their Friday Night Tastings is going to be a triple threat. You'll get to try 8 tasting samples comprising wine, gin and rum:

Raw Wines (Alexsander Draganic): Astro Bunny Pet Nat (Wildman Wines), Pretty Boy Rose (Delinquente). Screaming Betty Vementino (Delinquente)

Proof & Company (Vaenu) gin: Peddler's Rare Eastern Gin, Peddler's Salted Plum Gin

La Maison Du Whisky (Stefano Righetti) rum: Neisson Le Vieux par Neisson Martinique Rum, Neisson XO Rum, Hampden 8 Years

Friday Night Tastings at The Providore

Date and time: Aug 4, 2023, 6 - 9pm

Venue: The Providore Downtown, B1-07 OUE Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way Singapore, 068815

12. Crane Food Fair (Aug 19)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqZ_UyEv0fo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Ever wanted a buffet spread of the best foods from Instagram? Crane at Joo Chiat is one step ahead of you. This July, they're bringing you the Crane Food Fair with yummies we can only begin to imagine and start drooling at. Crane hasn't yet announced on their Instagram page what we can expect this month, but here's a preview from a previous iteration of their Food Fair:

Hungry yet?

Crane Food Fair

Date and time: Aug 19, 2023, 10am to 6pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427962

13. Wedding Wines & Spirits Tasting Session (Aug 19)

Are the wedding bells ringing for you? If a wedding is on the horizon, you may want to take this opportunity to book a 1-on-1 session with Cellarbration's wedding consultants. They'll take you through wines, spirits, and even have the option to craft bespoke cocktails for the happy couple's big day.

Wedding Wines & Spirits Tasting Session

Date and time: 19 Aug 2023, 11am to 12pm

Venue: Cellarbration

Address: 361 Ubi Road 3 #01-00 Singapore, 408664

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

14. How To Break Into AI Careers (Aug 3)

With the advent of powerful AI, many of us are feeling a little insecure about the future of our jobs. But if you can't beat the enemy, join it!

This is your entry ticket to pivoting to an AI career. Hear from data scientists and engineers for their industry insight.

How To Break Into AI Careers

Date and time: Aug 3, 7-9.30pm

Venue: Google Developers Space, Singapore

Address: 80 Pasir Panjang Road, Level 3 Singapore, 117372

15. Investing with Confidence: Empowering Fresh Grads in the Financial Markets (Aug 5)

Investing as a beginner is no easy task, especially when you're a fresh grad. If you're nodding in agreement, head down to the Lifelong Learning Institute this August for an investment carnival that aims to inform and empower you to kickstart your investment journey.

Investing with Confidence: Empowering Fresh Grads in the Financial Markets

Date and time: Aug 5, 2023, 2-5pm

Venue: Lifelong Learning Institute - Learning Hub in Singapore

Address: 11 Eunos Road 8 Singapore, 408601

16. Seminar: What's Ahead of this Bullish Market? (Aug 10)

Is now a good time to enter the market? What lies ahead?

No one has the answers, but this guy has some insight. Hear from Darius Foo of Nikko Asset Management for an overview on the current trading environment and his thoughts on how we should manage our investments.

What's Ahead of this Bullish Market?

Date and time: Aug 10, 2023, 6.30-7.30pm (dinner's served at 6pm!)

Address: Suntec Tower 1 7 Temasek Boulevard #11-01 Singapore, 038987

17. Invest Fair (Aug 12-13)

Investing doesn't sound fun. But the Invest Fair this August might be as close as it gets.

The theme is "Growing Wealth with Confidence", with the aim to empower you with the knowledge to grow your wealth steadily and stably.​ Learn about investing and have fun at the same time with a Find-the-Bull Challenge, Booth Bingos​, a Financial Trivia Game Show, and an Active Trading Tournament.

Invest Fair

Date and time: Aug 12-13, 10am-5pm

Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

Address: 1 Raffles Boulevard, Level 4 Singapore, 039593

18. Practise Public Speaking with Toastmasters (Aug 21)

Want to practise your public speaking skills, but don't have a space you feel comfortable to do so? Join the Brilliant Advanced Toastmasters Club every third Monday of the month for their free public speaking sessions. Not only will you get to hone your own skills, but you'll also get to hear from a different speaker each month with exceptional public speaking skill.

Practise Public Speaking with Toastmasters@CBD

Date and time: Aug 21, 7.30-10pm

Venue: High Street Centre #08-08

Address: 1 North Bridge Road, High Street Centre Singapore, Singapore 079903

19. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (Aug 5-31)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CaJZUgdv5qz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

This August, the lineup for Uncle Chris Walking Tours is heating up:

Concubines and Mistresses: Bukit Pasoh Walking Tour (Aug 5, 9am)

Ridout Road Walking Tour (Aug 6, 9am)

Orchard Towers - 4 Floors of Whores (Aug 11, 9.30pm, adults only)

Geylang Red-Light District Walking Tour (Aug 12 at 7pm for full tour, Aug 31 at 7pm for a shorter version)

Opium, Sex & Other Drugs: The Rock & Roll Era of the 1960s (Aug 26, 9am)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you're strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

20. Get Professional by NLB (Aug 1-31)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their "Get Professional" series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, mindfulness at work, public speaking, and negotiation skills-all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View NLB's "Get Professional" page for the full line-up of programmes in Jul 2023. Some highlights include:

Corporate Storytelling (Aug 4, 7.30-9.30pm via Zoom)

EQ at Work (Aug 10, 12-2pm via Zoom)

Resume Writing (Aug 12, 2.30-4.30pm via Zoom)

How to Have Difficult Conversations (Aug 26, 2-4pm, Punggol Regional Library)

Do note that some of the events are for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are part of their "Get Professional X TOYL" series, and are labelled accordingly on their page.

21. Future of Work by NLB (Aug 1-28)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work. These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

Here are some highlights this August:

Exploring AI and Machine Learning (Aug 17, 6.30-8.30pm via Zoom)

Introduction to ChatGPT, Whisper, & Github Copilot for Python Development (Aug 24, 6.30-8.30pm, library@harbourfront)

Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Technology (Aug 28, 6.30-8.30pm via Zoom)

Like NLB's "Get Professional" series, some of the "Future of Work" events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as "Future of Work X TOYL" on their page.

Performances and exhibitions

22. Red Dot August at the Esplanade (Aug 1-31)

The Esplanade has a very quirky and eclectic line-up this August. That's because they're celebrating Singapore's National Day, and Singapore is all that and more.

Look forward to a durian poetry recital, celebrations of local cinema, and local music both new and old.

Red Dot August 2023

Dates: Aug 1-31, 2023

Venues: Esplanade Concourse, DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre, Esplanade Courtyard. Varies by event.

23. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Sundays)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage-some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz. You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 - 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here: Aug 13, Aug 20, Aug 27

Fitness, dance, and wellness

24. Yuhua SWGRC Jurong Lake 5.5km / 7.5km Run (Aug 6)

In celebration of the nation's 58th birthday, the Yuhua Sonic WestGen Running Club (SWGRC) is organising a run at Jurong Lake Garden, joined by advisor Ms Grace Fu. You aren't running 5.8km (missed opportunity!) but can choose your own pace and distance among four groups:

7.5km-Group 1: 5.30min/km; Group 2: 6min/km

5.5km-Group 3: 7 min/km; Group 4: 8min/km

Don't forget to come in your red and white top!

Yuhua SWGRC Jurong Lake Run

Date and time: Aug 6, 2023, 7-9.15am

Venue: Jurong Lake Garden Entrance Pavilion

Address: 104 Yuan Chong Road Singapore, 618665

Come in a red and white top.

They'll provide a halal breakfast bento and isotonic drink at the end of your run.

25. Pay What You Wish Yoga (Aug 6, 13)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu6Pa7MybR9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This August, there are 2 sessions:

6 Aug: An all-rounded hatha flow session for both regular yogis as well as those new to the practice.

13 Aug: This hatha flow session focuses on breath and alignment, with longer holds and mindful movements

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time: Aug 6 and 13, 2023, 10.30-11.30am (Arrive 10 minutes before class starts!)

Venue: Mudita Yoga SG

Address: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

Mat and props are provided.

26. Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park (Aug 13)

Yoga studio Yoga Seeds is bringing you a free family yoga sesh every second Sunday of every month in 2023. The sessions are family friendly and held in the great outdoors, amidst the lush greenery of Bishan-AMK Park.

This August, the session will be held on 13 Aug 2023, starting at 8am. Come 15 minutes early for registration!

Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park

Date and time: Aug 13, 2023, 8-9am

Venue: Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains). Go to the lawn directly opposite Yoga Seeds Shala.

Address: 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Singapore, 569932

Bring your own mat!

27. Change Yourself for the Better-Chanting meditation workshop (Aug 15)

Let ​​​​Her Holiness (Pujya) Bhavana Shinde lead you on a guided healing session this August. You'll learn a chanting technique, and walk away with not just a greater calmness of mind, but also a greater ability to attain that by yourself.

Change Yourself for the Better

Date and time: Aug 15, 2023, 7 - 8:30pm

Venue: Union Yoga Ayurveda (West)

Address: 51 Chun Tin Road Mandarin Park Shop Houses Singapore, 599625

28. Hatha Yoga at the Park (Aug 17)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvND--lSMGG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Victoria Rose Activewear is sponsoring a one-day yoga event at the Singapore Botanical Gardens Eco Lake. Listen up, office/desk workers-this session will focus on opening up those tight chest areas and hunched over shoulders. Beginners are welcome!

Hatha Yoga at the Park

Date and time: Aug 17, 2023, 9-10am

Venue: Singapore Botanical Gardens Eco Lake, near the Visitor's Centre

Address: 100 Cluny Park Road Singapore, 257494

29. Dance Dance Hallyu 2023: K-Pop Dance Workshop (Aug 19)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CuWaAQ0PsPU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

It's time to stop endlessly watching Tiktok and start actually dancing the dances you see. Every hour from 1pm to 7pm on Aug 19 at SCAPE, they'll be a different K-pop dance instructor to take you through the trendiest K-pop dance moves.

Dance Dance Hallyu 2023: K-Pop Dance Workshop

Date and time: Aug 19, 2023, 1-7pm

Venue: SCAPE, Level 4, Dance Studio

30. Soulchella: Holistic Wellness Pop-Ups-Workshop on Six Tastes in Ayurveda (Aug 25)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvWT_hHS5zr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Find peace for your mind, body, and spirit at Crane Joo Chiat with their Soulchella Holistic Wellness Pop-Ups. These pop-ups are for any seeking greater health and healing, and will include mini readings, reiki sessions, and booths with items like essential oil blends and crystals for growth. Best part: entry is free!

This August, Soulchella will also feature a Workshop on Six Tastes in Ayurveda' ($60) by Our Heart Space, as well as a pop-up reiki booth by Calma.

Soulchella: Holistic Wellness Pop-Ups

Date and time: Aug 25, 2023, 11am to 6pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427962

31. UFIT Family Bootcamp & BBQ (Aug 27)

Beach, family, friends, some family-friendly workouts to get everyone's blood pumping, and freshly grilled BBQ cuts as a reward. How's that for a family day out?

UFIT Family Bootcamp & BBQ

Date and time: 27 Aug 2023, 9am-1apm

Venue: East Coast Park Area F BBQ Pit 49 Singapore, 468960

32. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek-that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7pm - 10pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

33. Puma Run Club (Aug 3, 10, 17)

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals. Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you'd pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there'll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who'll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less. After you're done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: Aug 3, 10, 17(Thursdays), 7 - 9pm

Meeting point: In front of Esplanade Park Children's Play Area

