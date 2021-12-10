Ultimate price list and guide to Christmas Wonderland 2021

If you can’t afford to escape Singapore’s heat for a winter vacation and the yearly Orchard Road Christmas Light-Up is a little too dull for your liking…

Why not pop by the Christmas Wonderland 2021 at Gardens by the Bay instead for your annual dose of Christmas cheer? Pretty AND safe too, with all the safe distancing measures in place…

There’ll be light displays, carnival games, and you can even get a photo with Santa Claus.

All the usual “Christmas-y” stuff that you and your friend(s) or partner or loved one or kids can enjoy.

But as with anything that’s worth going to in Singapore, you’ll need to pay in order to enjoy the festivities at this yuletide fair.

So how much will you end up spending and how much will everything cost? Let’s find out!

TL;DR: Christmas Wonderland 2021 Gardens By The Bay price guide

Planning to head down to the ever-popular Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay?

Here’s how much the admission tickets will cost:

Christmas Wonderland 2021 ticket prices Date Adult Child

(three to 12 years old) Pre-Event

(purchase online by 11:59pm on the day before the visit) Dec 3, 2021 to Dec 16, 2021 $7 $5 Dec 17, 2021 to Jan 2, 2022 $9 $5 Same-day purchase Dec 3, 2021 to Jan 2, 2022 $10 $5

Tickets must be purchased online prior to arrival as there are no ticketing booths on-site.

You’ll also need to pick from four daily timings, with sessions between 6:30pm to 11pm (FYI: The last entry is at 10pm):

6:30pm

7:30pm

8:30pm

9:30pm

This is due to the safe management measures that the organisers have to put in place, which also means that the number of visitors per session is strictly controlled.

So make sure that you’re punctual for your allocated timeslot!

For optional attractions like the double-storey Venetian horse carousel, carnival games, as well as food and drinks from the Christmas Market, those are charged separately.

Is Christmas Wonderland 2021 free?

That’s the most important question, isn’t it? It is... if you’re a child who is under 3 years old.

For parents bringing their toddler to Christmas Wonderland, you’ll need to pre-register your child at least 5 working days prior to your visit.

Each toddler ticket issued per child must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult (one paying adult = one free toddler ticket).

For the rest of us, Christmas Wonderland 2021 admission tickets start at $5 … and get more expensive ($7) if you decide to visit closer to Christmas.

You’ll also want to plan ahead because same-day admission tickets will cost more at $10 per pop.

Can I use my SingapoRediscovers vouchers to buy tickets to Christmas Wonderland 2021?

Yes, you can.

If you haven’t spent your $100 SingapoRediscovers voucher yet, you can use it to purchase a Christmas Bundle from Gardens by the Bay, which gives you access to your choice of:

Flower Dome

Cloud Forest

Supertree Observatory

Christmas Wonderland

The Christmas Bundle starts from $18 for one conservatory and Christmas Wonderland bundle to $25 for two conservatories, Supertree Observatory and Christmas Wonderland bundle.

These are advance booking prices so buy them asap if you want to get them cheap. Otherwise, it’ll cost you an extra $1 to $4 depending on what kind of bundle you’re planning to get.

What can I do at Christmas Wonderland 2021?

Your Christmas Wonderland admission ticket gives you access to these attractions and highlights:

Christmas Wonderland 2021 attractions What to expect Christmas Parade Three floats featuring Santa, reindeers, elves, penguins and snowmen Light Displays Various light installations ranging from a 20.5m tall Spalliera to a 44m long Walk of Stars La Casa di Santa Claus Grab a photo with Santa Claus Garden Rhapsody Light and Sound Show Watch the magical Supertree lights dance to festive tunes El Fresco Outdoor dining area where you can purchase and enjoy delectable festive treats Mistletoe Alley Market A Christmas market selling an assortment of souvenirs, food & beverages Carnival Games & Carousel Carnival games and a Venetian double-storey carousel ($10 per person and $5 for each adult accompanying a child 12 years and below)

Note: Separate charges apply for OCBC Skyway, Supertree Observatory, Floral Fantasy, and Gardens by the Bay conservatories if you’re not getting your ticket as a Christmas Bundle.

How much time do I have at Christmas Wonderland 2021?

Considering that there’re allocated timeslots, a lot of you are probably wondering how much time you actually have in Christmas Wonderland.

Based on their FAQ, visitors are allowed to stay within the Christmas Wonderland event ground for 90 minutes from the start of their session. Don’t ask me how they’re gonna keep track of who’s supposed to be there or not.

I’m guessing they have different coloured wristbands or something so they’ll know if you’re part of the 6:30pm session and have obviously overstayed your welcome.

Long story short, be punctual for your allocated timeslot and be nice. Give others a chance to experience some yuletide joy lah...

By the way, the last entry into the event ground is at 10pm.

Optional Christmas Wonderland 2021 attractions & highlights

Besides paying for the Christmas Wonderland admission, there are a couple of optional attractions which are charged separately.

These include the souvenir and F&B you can buy at the Mistletoe Alley Market and El Fresco dining area and of course, the Venetian Double-Story Carousel.

Tickets to ride the carousel are $10 per person and $5 for each adult accompanying a child (12 years and below). There are limited ride slots available daily so make sure you pre-book your tickets online to avoid disappointment.

Christmas Wonderland 2021 Christmas carnival prices

What’s a visit to Christmas Wonderland if you don’t play a couple of carnival games at the Christmas Carnival right? This year you can try your hand at Fishy Fishy, Darts, Blockbuster, and Bowling…

TBH, I’ve no idea what kind of games these are but you’ll probably have fun trying to win a prize.

From what I understand, you’ll need to purchase tokens in order to play the carnival games and rides. The official token/price list isn’t out yet, but we’ll update this article as soon as we get them!

So… Where is Christmas Wonderland 2021?

Just in case the pictures aren’t obvious enough.

Christmas Wonderland, Singapore’s biggest Christmas fair, will be at Gardens by the Bay.

How to get to Christmas Wonderland?

Christmas Wonderland is located at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953.

The fastest way to get there via public transport is to take the MRT.

Alight at Bayfront MRT Station

Take Exit B and follow the underground linkway from Marina Bay Sands

Exit and cross the Dragonfly Bridge or Meadow Bridge into Gardens by the Bay

What are the Christmas Wonderland 2021 opening hours?

Christmas Wonderland 2021 is open from Dec 3, 2021 to Jan 2, 2021 with sessions between 6:30pm to 11pm daily.

Remember to buy your tickets early and book your slots for the carousel ride if you don’t wanna miss out!

