'Ultraman' ties the knot in Malaysia

Watching the bride and groom walk down the aisle is one of the highlights of being at a wedding ceremony.

But guests at this celebration in Sarawak, Malaysia got to see something rather unique, specifically in the groom's choice of garment.

Instead of more conventional options like a suit or traditional wear, the groom, Zulhafizie, opted to cosplay as the legendary Japanese science-fiction character Ultraman.

More specifically, he dressed as Ultraman Taro, from the hit TV series in the 1970s.

He shared a clip of what his big day was like on TikTok on Tuesday (May 28).

With a tiara and bridal bouquet to complete her look, the bride smiled as she headed down the wedding aisle.

But there was no doubt as to who stole the show at this celebratory event.

Zulhafizie's Ultraman attire included a red cloak and he could be seen clasping onto his wife's hand in the video.

It was a rather peculiar scene but given the groom's cosplaying background, there was a sense of tenderness and love to it as well.

In the video's caption, Zulhafizie shared how grateful he is to have found a wife like her.

He also gave a shout out to both sides of the family for being supportive in them wanting to throw such a unique ceremony.

Zulhafizie told Malaysian publication World Of Buzz that cosplaying for the wedding day was a joint idea from both him and his wife.

Cosplaying is his passion and has "always been a part of his life".

His wife was very much aware of this and "instantly agreed" to the idea of having Ultraman be part of their big day.

In fact, Ultraman is just one of many characters that he has cosplayed as before, the rest includes the likes of Ghost Rider, Kamen Rider and Springtrap.

Netizens took to the comments section to congratulate the newly wedded couple.

"I didn't expect Ultraman to get married!" one TikTok user commented excitedly.

Another netizen was keen to have this be understood as foreshadowing for a brand new Ultraman series.

"This must mean that a new Ultraman series is to be released," they wrote.

One TikTok user posed a rather important question: "How did the groom manage to eat?"

ALSO READ: 'Really one of a kind': Couple holds anime-themed wedding, has guests turn up in cosplay

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.