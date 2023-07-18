Understanding baby reflux and how to deal with it

Babies can sometimes experience common health issues, including baby reflux. If you’re a parent or caregiver, it’s essential to be aware of this condition and understand how to manage it effectively.

In this article, we’ll delve into what baby reflux is, its symptoms and how you can ease your baby’s discomfort.

We’ll also discuss when to seek medical help for proper diagnosis and treatment.

What is baby reflux?

Baby reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux, occurs when the contents of the stomach flow back up into the oesophagus.

The oesophagus is the muscular tube that connects the mouth to the stomach.

It’s important to note that occasional reflux is common and not a cause for concern, especially if your baby is healthy, content, and growing well. However, persistent or severe reflux may require medical attention.

What causes reflux in babies

Reflux in babies is a common and normal occurrence in infants, often referred to as “spitting up” or regurgitation.

The lower esophageal sphincter, a muscle at the lower end of the food pipe, relaxes to allow food into the stomach and contracts to prevent the backward flow of food and acid. In infants, this muscle may not completely close, leading to reflux. Most cases of reflux in infants are uncomplicated and resolve on their own by the age of 18 months.

However, a more severe form called gastroesophageal reflux disease (gerd) can cause persistent symptoms and complications.

Some risk factors for infant reflux include temporary relaxation of the lower oesophagal sphincter, frequent large-volume feedings, a short food pipe and laying down after feeding.

Baby reflux and gerd

In some cases, baby reflux can progress to gerd, which is a more serious form of reflux. Gerd occurs when the refluxed stomach contents cause irritation and damage to the lining of the oesophagus. While gerd is less common in infants, it can still lead to significant health issues and may require medical intervention.

When does baby reflux start?

Baby reflux can occur at any age, from newborns to older infants. It is more prevalent in younger babies, as their lower oesophagal sphincter (les) – the ring of muscle between the oesophagus and the stomach – is not yet fully developed.

The Les is responsible for keeping stomach contents from flowing back up into the oesophagus. As your baby grows and develops, the incidence of reflux typically decreases.

Baby reflux symptoms

How do I know if my baby has reflux?

Recognising the symptoms of baby reflux is crucial for early detection and management. Common symptoms include:

Frequent spitting up or regurgitation of liquid or food

Irritability and fussiness, especially after feedings

Arching of the back or neck during or after feedings

Refusing to feed or eating only small amounts

Coughing or wheezing

Poor weight gain or slow growth

Sleep disturbances, such as frequent waking or difficulty sleeping

Is reflux painful for babies?

Many parents wonder if reflux causes pain in their babies. While it can be uncomfortable, not all babies experience pain with reflux. Some may show signs of distress or discomfort, while others may seem unfazed.

Each baby is unique, and their experience with reflux can vary. If you suspect your baby is in pain, it’s important to consult with your healthcare provider for an accurate assessment.

Reflux (ger) vs silent reflux

Many parents are familiar with the concept of reflux, where babies spit up milk or formula after feeding.

However, there’s another condition called silent reflux that may go unnoticed. So, what’s the difference between the two, you ask?

In gastroesophageal reflux (ger), the contents of the stomach, including milk or formula, flow back into the oesophagus. This can cause spitting up, regurgitation, or vomiting after feeding.

Silent reflux, also called laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR), is similar to reflux but with a key difference. Instead of the stomach contents being expelled through the mouth, they reach up to the throat, voice box, or even the nasal passages.

This type of reflux is called 'silent' because it doesn’t always lead to visible spit-up or vomiting, making it harder to diagnose.