Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about

Read also

A year on, I was reflecting on my journey when I came to a startling realisation that I too face post-weight loss struggles that I'm still trying to overcome.

Wondering if there was any validity to what I'm experiencing, I turned to Yan Yin Phoi, practicing dietician and founder of The Thoughtful Dietitian for input.

NOT ABLE TO EAT A MEAL COMFORTABLY UNLESS SOMETHING GREEN IS ON IT

Like many others who have also lost weight, my relationship with food will always be a work in progress and I know of influencers who've shared that they're unable to eat in public because they're afraid of being judged.

However, I noticed a strange quirk when it comes to my eating habits. I'm extremely uncomfortable with having nothing green on my plate and will actively avoid dishes that do not contain any leafy greens.

Examples would be fried chicken, prata or char kway teow, and I'll even add my own salad mix if I'm able to.