From uniform to apron: Ex-SAF major now sells biryani at Amoy Street Food Centre

Switching careers can be daunting, but Lau Wei Yong, a former SAF major, made a bold leap of faith.

The 40-year-old recently shared with 8days, in an interview, that he knew he wanted to enter the hawker industry after serving as a Guards officer for 18 years. This is despite him having to take a 90 per cent pay cut!

Wei Yong is no stranger to the F&B business, having lent a hand at his parents' fruit juice stall at Amoy Street Food Centre since he was just 10 years old. The fruit juice stall is currently run by his wife.

While becoming a hawker is already a challenge, Wei Yong took an even bolder step by specialising in Indian cuisine, with a particular focus on biryani.

His stall, named Spicelios, opened its doors earlier this year in July at his old familiar stomping ground of Amoy Street Food Centre.

Wei Yong pointed out that what sets his business apart was the rarity of a Chinese individual selling Indian food, as he mentioned to 8days.

Initially, he researched Singapore's culinary scene before settling on Indian cuisine, highlighting his love for dishes like egg prata and mutton biryani.

According to 8days, his recipes are his own creations, after picking up cooking tips from his father and mother-in-law, and learning from an Indian army officer's nasi biryani recipe.

Though he does most of the cooking, Wei Yong does get help with the prep work from his supportive wife with whom he gets to spend more time together with.

Spicelios

The stall offers a diverse array of Indian dishes, including chicken biryani ($6.50), naan ($6.50), and unique fusion wraps (from $6.00) filled with veggies, biryani rice, and spiced meats.

Although the stall is relatively new, it boasts an impressive 4.8 rating on Google reviews.

Diners have particularly praised the wraps, emphasising the generous portions and flavourful combinations.

Address: 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy St, #01-69 Food Centre, 069111

Opening hours: Monday - Friday, 8am - 7pm

