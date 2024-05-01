This unusual pre-war apartment is shaped like a slice of pizza

In this week's episode, we delve into James' journey of renovating his apartment in the vibrant neighbourhood of Tiong Bahru. With a vision to fuse modern sophistication with traditional charm, James embarked on a meticulous design process to transform his living space into a reflection of his personal style and the rich heritage of the locale.

At the core of James's design inspiration was the desire to cultivate a masculine, urban ambience infused with hints of Bali's serene vibes. Central to this vision was the preservation of the apartment's original elements, a homage to its history and character.

As visitors step into the home, they are greeted by an entryway adorned with a corten rusty steel door, reminiscent of the wrought iron gates that are ubiquitous in Tiong Bahru.

The living area serves as the focal point of James's apartment, designed to be open and fluid, conducive to both relaxation and socializing. Custom-made furniture and shelving, inspired by the scaffolding commonly seen in urban landscapes, lend a contemporary edge to the space, while a swivel TV adds an element of versatility, allowing James to enjoy his favourite shows from multiple angles.

In the kitchen and dining area, James opted for an open-concept layout, fostering a sense of connectivity and conviviality. A custom-made travertine table and island anchor the space, providing a focal point for gatherings and culinary adventures.

The balcony, with its original mosaic tiles and Scandinavian-designed wooden chairs, serves as a tranquil oasis amidst the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, James has created a sanctuary where he can unwind amidst lush greenery, reconnecting with nature in the heart of the urban jungle.

Even the bathroom has undergone a transformation, featuring a micro-cement sink countertop for an industrial aesthetic and hidden storage cleverly concealed behind the mirror.

Every detail has been meticulously curated to enhance functionality without compromising on style, resulting in a space that is as practical as it is aesthetically pleasing.

Through his renovation journey, he has succeeded in creating a living space that transcends the ordinary, offering a captivating fusion of modern luxury and timeless elegance.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.