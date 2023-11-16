'Very relatable': Netizens charmed by FamilyMart Malaysia's 'Girlfriend/Boyfriend Menu'

"I don’t know", "Anything", "You pick".

Are you guilty of these typical responses whenever your partner asks you what you want to eat?

The conundrum of choosing something to eat is a common struggle among couples, and it's so widespread that FamilyMart in Malaysia decided to address it with a creative solution.

The convenience store chain took to its Instagram on Nov 15 to announce a new menu that might just solve all couples' food dilemmas.

Titled the "Girlfriend/Boyfriend Menu", the picture showcases a list of dishes with clever names that playfully poke fun at indecisive couples.

The menu consists of four food items. "I Don't Know Leh," which is priced from RM 7.50 (S$2.15), will get you a corn sausage with an option of potato, double cheese, or triple cheese.

For RM6.90, there's the "Anything Je," which is an order of brown sugar bubble milk tea. Or perhaps you want to go for "Har..?" if you want something savoury: an onion cream cheese bagel priced at RM7.90.

Last, but not least - you might want to get this if you really can't decide from this concise menu - it's called "You Decide Lar."

It's a delicious treat of cheese rose tteokbokki priced at RM12.90.

The ingenious names for the dishes and the creativity of the menu were praised by netizens in the comments section.

One netizen mentioned the menu was "very relatable," while another user noted that the menu will come in handy, saying she "takes an eternity to think what to eat."

FamilyMart Malaysia also flexed its wits and sassiness in its replies to some of the netizens.

For instance, one user inquired about the prices, and FamilyMart responded, "For you, it's priceless."

Netizens who are single felt left out, expressing that the convenience store chain should come up with a menu just for singles.

And their voices were heard, as FamilyMart, at the time of writing, launched a menu just for singles with relatable phrases like "Kena Friendzone".

It's not just about food

These days, restaurants are not just banking on serving up top-notch quality food.

They have upped their marketing strategy to lure customers, especially in Singapore, where the F&B scene is very competitive.

Just last month, Meow Barbecue made headlines for its cat-themed platter. The platter is presented in a customised life-sized cat food can, featuring the restaurant's signature meat selections.

In August, Thai restaurant Mr. Mookata pulled out all the stops as it invited four hunks from Staneemeehoi, a popular restaurant in Bangkok, to flaunt their chiseled abs and bulging biceps at the Bugis eatery.

