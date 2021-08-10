Viral Korean hawker stall from Marsiling finds a new home in Ang Mo Kio, will reopen on Aug 11

Over the course of the pandemic, we've had to bid goodbye to many eateries. One of the casualties was popular hawker stall Chelabela: Korean Food by Korean Chef, which announced their closure in May.

Fortunately, they've found a new home at a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 and will be back in business on Aug 11.

According to a post on their Instagram, the move to Ang Mo Kio was because the area is more central, but still relatively close to their old location.

The stall's new menu. PHOTO: Instagram/chelabela.kfood

Run by Suh Chin-won, 52, the new stall will have a scaled-down menu with only five options — army stew ($18), anchovies (from $5) and three kimchi dishes (from $5).

According to Chelabela, the army stew is "super yummy with authentic broth and no weird additives" while their kimchi is freshly made in-house.

While the stall currently does not have any delivery options, Chela Suh, the owner's daughter, told MS News that they are working on it and will share any updates on the stall's Instagram page.

The family-run business went viral during Circuit Breaker last year when 23-year-old Chela revived the struggling Korean hawker stall with the help of Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020.

Within a day of her post in the group, business surged from around 70 orders to a whopping 240 orders a day.

However, the stall had to close due to manpower issues, Chela said in a Facebook post in May.

Address: Block 603 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5, Singapore 560603

