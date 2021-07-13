Watsons vs Guardian cost comparison: The makeup edition

With a combined total of 211 stores island-wide, Guardian and Watsons are the go-tos for Singaporeans looking for personal care products at affordable prices.

They are popular among beauty and make-up lovers especially, who throng outlets looking for drugstore cult favourites such as the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer.

Many people, however, think that Watsons and Guardian are similar, and usually don’t bother comparing prices between the two, but make-up products at both personal care stores can vary significantly in price.

For instance, you can save up to $6 when you purchase the Real Techniques Sculpting Brush from Watsons instead of Guardian.

But that’s not to say that Watsons is definitely cheaper than Guardian. Depending on the quantity and brand, there are some beauty products that may be more value-for-money if you were to buy them from Guardian instead.

So, Guardian vs Watsons Singapore — which one is cheaper? Let’s compare the prices of Watsons and Guardian’s most popular beauty and make-up products.

Guardian vs Watsons price comparison

Product Guardian Singapore Watsons Singapore Maybelline Babyskin Pore Eraser $21.90 $21.90 for one $30.66 for two Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Liquid Foundation $19.90 $21.90 for one $30.66 for two Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer $13.90 $19.90 for one $27.86 for two Revlon ColorStay 16H Eye Shadow Moonlit $24.90 $24.90 for one $37.35 for two Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara $15.30 $21.90 for one $30.66 for two Dejavu Fiberwig Ultra Long Mascara $17.40 $21.80 for one $34.88 for two Maybelline Fit Me Mono Blush Peach $12.90 $12.90 for one $18.06 for two Superstay Matte Ink Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick $17.90 $17.90 for one $25.06 for two Garnier Skin Naturals Micellar Cleansing Water $12.50 $14.30 Real Techniques Sculpting Brush $21 $15

Maybelline Babyskin Pore Eraser

PHOTO: Maybelline

Price at Guardian: $21.90. Price at Watsons: $21.90 for one, $30.66 for two

Guardian and Watsons sell both primers at the same price if you buy a single tube.

However, Watsons is currently having a promotion, where two primers cost $30.66, which amounts to $15.33 per tube. Compared to buying a single tube at Guardian, you’ll save $6.57 per tube should you opt for the bundle at Watsons.

Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Liquid Foundation

PHOTO: Maybelline

Price at Guardian: $19.90.

Price at Watsons: $21.90 for one, $30.66 for two

This foundation comes in a variety of shades so you’re bound to find yours. Thanks to a sale at Watsons, you can save $9.14 compared to Guardian, if you buy two bottles. So if you’re looking to stock up, now is the perfect occasion.

ALSO READ: Best make-up and where to get them cheap in Singapore

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

PHOTO: Maybelline

Price at Guardian: $13.90.

Price at Watsons: $19.90 for one, $27.86 for two

A cult favourite, this concealer has kept eyebags at bay for many years. Go to Guardian if you’re only looking to buy one concealer, because you’ll only be saving six cents when you buy two from Watsons.

Revlon ColorStay 16H Eye Shadow Moonlit

PHOTO: Guardian

Price at Guardian: $24.90.

Price at Watsons: $24.90 for one, $37.35 for two

With Guardian’s one-for-one sale on this eyeshadow palette, it makes more sense to get it there than at Watsons. Don’t need two eye shadow palettes?

Buy it together with a friend, or buy two and sell the other on Carousell (but beware of lowballers in the online marketplace).

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

PHOTO: Maybelline

Price at Guardian: $15.30.

Price at Watsons: $21.90 for one, $30.66 for two.

Since wearing a mask is the new normal, make your eyes pop with the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara. Despite Watsons’ “two for 30 per cent off” sale, Guardian’s price of one mascara is still cheaper by six cents.

Dejavu Fiberwig Ultra Long Mascara

PHOTO: Guardian

Price at Guardian: $17.40.

Price at Watsons: $21.80 for one, $34.88 for two.

If you snag two of these at Watsons, you’ll be forking out $34.88, saving eight cents compared to buying two from Guardian. There isn’t much of a difference so you can get yours from either retailer.

Maybelline Fit Me Mono Blush Peach

PHOTO: Maybelline

Price at Guardian: $12.90.

Price at Watsons: $12.90 for one, $18.06 for two

Blendable, and comes in a natural shade to give your face a little splash of colour. Getting two from Watsons will save you $7.74 compared to buying two from Guardian.

Superstay Matte Ink Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick

PHOTO: Guardian

Price at Guardian: $17.90.

Price at Watsons: $17.90 for one, $25.06 for two.

This matte and transfer-resistant liquid stick is perfect for face masks. Save a big — we’re talking $10.74 — when you buy two at Watsons!

ALSO READ: 7 fashion brands with their own perfume, makeup, and skincare labels

Garnier Skin Naturals Micellar Cleansing Water

PHOTO: Guardian

Price at Guardian: $12.50.

Price at Watsons: $14.30.

The perfect lightweight micellar water to remove gunk from your skin at the end of the day. This Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water at Guardian has its low price locked in so you know you will always be saving when you get it from there.

Real Techniques Sculpting Brush

PHOTO: Guardian

Price at Guardian: $21.

Price at Watsons: $15

The flat top brush is designed to help you create sharp lines to create that defined contour. It is significantly cheaper at Watsons by $6 — that’s a whole meal!

ALSO READ: When to throw your makeup brushes away

How to save on your Guardian/Watsons shopping haul

Guardian Singapore — PAssion Card for shared rebates across Cold Storage and Giant

PAssion Cardholders can earn and redeem TapForMore (TFM) points when they shop at Guardian, Cold Storage and Giant stores. Earn one TFM point with every $1 spent at Guardian. 150 points can be redeemed to offset $1 off your next bill at Guardian (in-store only).

You can only purchase from Guardian’s official website which makes it less convenient compared to Watsons.

Watsons Singapore — Watsons membership and credit card cash rebates

Watsons has a membership programme that allows you to earn as you spend. There are two tiers of membership: Regular and Elite. Both regular and elite members will enjoy one point for every $5 net spend and can redeem $1 Rebate with every 20 points collected.

Watsons benefits Elite member Regular member Birthday Month 1st Purchase X10 points X5 points Points earned with $15 nett spend X5 bonus points X3 bonus points Priority queue at selected stores Yes No Earn $15 worth of points monthly Yes, just accumulate a minimum spend of $300 net each month. T&Cs apply No Priority access to exclusive events Yes No Free doorstep delivery With a minimum of $40 spend for online orders With a minimum of $40 spend for online orders

Watsons has promotions quite often so sign up for their newsletter for the latest sale updates. Recently, they had a 7.7 sale with various brands offering vouchers that you can stack with sitewide discounts to enjoy more discounts.

Watsons offers free delivery when non-members spend above $50 and members spend $40. A flat rate of $8 will be incurred for orders below the aforementioned minimum spending.

Promotion Promo code Details Validity Two for 20 per cent, Two for 25 per cent or Two for 30 per cent – Select items with the same coloured hearts to enjoy different tiers of discounts. June 17 to July 14, 2021 Get $4 off with a minimum spend of $40 WELCOMEYOU Download the Watsons app to enjoy this first-timers-only promotion –

Watsons also has a Shopee store where you can stack various site and store vouchers to receive maximum discounts. Currently, you can collect a 10 per cent off voucher with a minimum spend of $55, valid till Aug 2, 2021. You can also enjoy free shipping when you spend above $40 with 15-day free returns.

Aside from Shopee, Watsons is also available on Lazada. Spend $40 on Watson’s Lazada page to enjoy free shipping, which normally costs $2.49 for normal shipping and $5.48 for express shipping.

You can also enjoy 15-day free returns should there be a fault with the product. Remember to collect Lazada vouchers to save more!

Verdict: which pharmacy in Singapore is the cheapest?

From our research, we’ve noticed that both personal care stores carry different brands. Watsons carries a wider variety of make-up and beauty products such as AprilSkin, Milani and Kate Tokyo.

On the other hand, Guardian carries more entry-level makeup brands such as Catrice, Barry M and Silkygirl.

So if you’re looking for cheap but quality make-up, it is worth checking out Guardian’s make-up range. Both brands carry staples such as L’Oreal and Maybelline, but prices can range depending on whether they are having a sale.

ALSO READ: 7 facial sheet masks under $5 for the budget conscious

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.