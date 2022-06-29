'We don't want to increase the price': This roast meat stall still sells char siew rice for $2 after 37 years

Despite the recent rises in food prices, some F&B operators are adamant about keeping their dishes affordable.

This includes Leong Wei Roasted Delight at Holland Drive Food Centre, which is run by a 60-year-old man and his 59-year-old wife.

Specialising in roast meat, the stall sells its char siew rice and roast pork rice for just $2, even after 37 years, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Before moving to its current location in 2003, the stall was located at Blk 322 Hougang Avenue 5. Even then, the roast pork rice and char siew rice still cost $2.

And despite admitting to being affected by the food price increments, the owners share that they understand their customers are also under plenty of pressure.

But how have they kept the prices so low across all these years? They share that refraining from hiring staff has helped them with that.

"If we ask people to help, the cost will increase and it will be impossible to maintain the price at $2," said the wife.

And while the couple has two children who are earning enough to support them, they still insist on continuing the grind.

"Besides being able to earn some money, it is also for the regulars".

Some menu items can't stay cheap

While their roast pork dishes haven't increased in price, the owner revealed that they've had no choice but to adjust the price of their roast duck rice from $2.50 to $3 earlier this year in February.

They have also temporarily stopped selling chicken rice due to Malaysia's recent chicken export restrictions.

"We don't want to increase the price, we can only wait for the chicken price to drop before deciding whether to sell chicken rice again," shared the wife.

They aren't the only ones who are reluctant to up their prices. The owner of Simon Road Fried Carrot Cake refuses to increase his prices so that the elderly and low-income families in the area can afford his food.

Many chicken rice sellers who are affected by the chicken supply issue also shared that despite the increase in price for the produce, they are reluctant to charge more for their food.



