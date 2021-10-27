Wedding ang bao rates in Singapore 2022: How much should you give?

Wedding dinners in Singapore can sometimes be a mercenary affair. Even if you never spend more than $5 on meals and always make a beeline for the cai png stall, you’re expected to shell out a three-figure sum in your wedding ang bao whenever someone you know gets married.
Don’t be fooled into thinking that ang baos are purely a gift from the heart. In Singapore, your ang bao symbolises your well-wishes as well as covers the cost of your seat at the banquet table.
Though the couple might not admit it, usually they will be praying that you do not make them “lose money” by giving less than it cost them to invite you.
How much should you put in a wedding ang bao?
The first thing you need to do is to calculate the cost of your seat. This varies depending on how swanky the wedding venue is — there’s usually a published rate per table for wedding banquets.
If you’re not close to the couple, it is considered socially acceptable for your ang bao to just cover the cost of your seat. But if you’re close to the couple, you are generally expected to cover the cost of your seat, and then some.
Too lazy to calculate? Use our handy guide below to determine the cost per guest. The ang bao rates largely depend on 1) the hotel or restaurant, 2) lunch or dinner and 3) Saturday or Sunday.
In general, Saturday night dinners are the most expensive. Lunch is usually cheaper than dinner, except for Chinese restaurants.
Before safe distancing measures kicked in at every F&B establishment to keep Covid-19 in check, each table at a hotel wedding event could seat 10 guests, and it would be common to divide the price by 10 to figure out how much the happy couple is paying for your presence. But with only five guests allowed per table these days, do you then divide by five instead?
The answer is really up to you. Every guest will still get the same serving of food and probably have a wait staff attending to your table exclusively, so the wedding cost for banquets is about the same before the pandemic. Perhaps you might just want to consider putting a bit more in the ang bao than the usual rate?
Disclaimer: Do note that all prices were adapted from SingaporeBrides.com. This is meant as a rough guide only — the actual amount your friends spent on the wedding may differ depending on when they signed the for package, and what add-ons they opted for.
Wedding ang bao rates for Singapore hotels (2021/2022)
Note: Hotels arranged in alphabetical order; all prices are obtained via SingaporeBrides.com (updated October 2021).
|Hotels
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Sat lunch
|Sat dinner
|Sun lunch
|Sun dinner
|Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa
|$180 to $230
|$200 to $230
|$180 to $230
|$200 to $230
|Amara Singapore
|$140 to $180
|$160 to $180
|$140 to $180
|$160 to $180
|Andaz Singapore
|$210
|$250
|$210
|$240
|Capella Singapore
|$200 to $340
|$230 to $340
|$200 to $340
|$230 to $340
|Carlton Hotel Singapore
|$140 to $190
|$150 to $190
|$140 to $190
|$150 to $190
|Changi Cove Hotel
|$110 to $160
|$110 to $160
|$110 to $160
|$110 to $160
|Concorde Hotel Singapore
|$120
|$150
|$120
|$140
|Conrad Centennial Singapore (table of 10 for lunch, 12 for dinner)
|$170 to $180
|$200 to $220
|$170 to $180
|$180 to $220
|Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore
|$100 to $130
|$100 to $130
|$100 to $130
|$100 to $130
|Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
|$150
|$160
|$150
|$160
|Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford
|$160 to $170
|$170 to $180
|$160 to $170
|$170 to $180
|Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview
|$140 to $160
|$150 to $170
|$140 to $160
|$150 to $170
|Four Seasons Hotel Singapore
|$170 to $180
|$200 to $240
|$170 to $180
|$190 to $230
|Furama City Centre Singapore
|$110
|$130
|$110
|$130
|Furama Riverfront Singapore
|$120 to $130
|$120 to $160
|$120
|$110 to $150
|Genting Hotel Jurong
|$100 to $130
|$110 to $130
|$100 to $130
|$110 to $130
|Goodwood Park Hotel
|$180
|$200
|$180
|$200
|Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel
|$140 to $160
|$160 to $190
|$140 to $160
|$150 to $190
|Grand Hyatt Singapore
|$170
|$210
|$170
|$200
|Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy
|$100
|$120
|$100
|$120
|Grand Park City Hall
|$120
|$150
|$120
|$150
|Grand Park Orchard
|$140
|$170
|$140
|$170
|Hilton Singapore
|$140
|$170
|$140
|$150
|Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
|$120
|$130
|$120
|$130
|Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre
|$140
|$180
|$140
|$160
|Hotel Fort Canning (additional $5,500 for Grand Marquee)
|$130 to $160
|$170 to $190
|$130 to $160
|$150 to $170
|Intercontinental Singapore
|$180 to $200
|$230 to $250
|$180 to $200
|$230 to $250
|Jen Singapore Tanglin by Shangri-La
|$130 to $170
|$160 to $170
|$130 to $170
|$160 to $170
|JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach
|$220 to $270
|$250 to $270
|$220 to $270
|$250 to $270
|M Hotel
|$130 to $150
|$130 to $160
|$130 to $150
|$130 to $160
|Mandarin Orchard Singapore
|$160 to $250
|$200 to $250
|$160 to $250
|$190 to $250
|Mandarin Oriental Singapore
|$180
|$210
|$180
|$190
|Marina Bay Sands
|$160
|$190
|$160
|$190
|Mercure Singapore Bugis
|$110
|$110
|$110
|$110
|Novotel Singapore on Stevens
|$140
|$180
|$140
|$180
|Oasia Hotel Novena Singapore
|$130
|$160
|$130
|$160
|Oasia Resort Sentosa
|$190
|$200
|$190
|$200
|One Farrer Hotel
|$150
|$160 to $180
|$140
|$150 to $160
|One 15 Marina Sentosa Cove
|$120
|$160 to $190
|$120
|$140 to $190
|Orchard Hotel Singapore
|$150 to $160
|$190 to $200
|$150 to $160
|$180 to $190
|Pan Pacific Singapore
|$150 to $160
|$200
|$150 to $160
|$180
|Park Hotel Alexandra
|$120
|$130
|$120
|$130
|Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay Singapore
|$170
|$200
|$170
|$200
|Parkroyal Collection Pickering
|$170 to $240
|$200 to $240
|$170 to $240
|$200 to $240
|Parkroyal on Beach Road
|$150 to $200
|$180 to $230
|$150 to $200
|$170 to $230
|Parkroyal on Kitchener Road
|$110 to $130
|$140
|$110 to $130
|$140
|Peninsula Excelsior Hotel
|$110 to $140
|$120 to $160
|$110 to $140
|$120 to $160
|Raffles Hotel
|$220
|$250
|$220
|$250
|Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park
|$110
|$140
|$110
|$140
|Regent Singapore
|$150 to $170
|$170 to $200
|$150 to $170
|$160 to $180
|Rendezvous Hotel Singapore at Bras Basah
|$130
|$140
|$130
|$140
|Resorts World Sentosa Singapore
|$140 to $180
|$170 to $200
|$140 to $180
|$170 to $200
|Royal Plaza on Scotts
|$130
|$130
|$130
|$130
|Shangri-La Hotel
|$190 to $300
|$230 to $300
|$190 to $300
|$230 to $300
|Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa
|$190 to $200
|$190 to $200
|$190 to $200
|$180 to $190
|Sheraton Towers Singapore
|$170 to $220
|$200 to $220
|$170 to $220
|$180 to $220
|Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
|$130 to $170
|$140 to $190
|$130 to $160
|$140 to $190
|Sofitel Singapore City Centre
|$200
|$210
|$180
|$230
|Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa
|$200
|$220
|$200
|$220
|Swissotel Merchant Court Singapore
|$140
|$180
|$140
|$170
|The Barracks Hotel Sentosa
|$190
|$180 to $220
|$190
|$180 to $220
|The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore
|$220 to $250
|$240 to $270
|$220 to $250
|$240 to $270
|The Fullerton Bay Hotel (The Clifford Pier)
|$310
|$310
|$310
|$310
|The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
|$220 to $300
|$220 to $300
|$220 to $300
|$220 to $300
|The Outpost Hotel Sentosa
|$190
|$180 to $220
|$190
|$180 to $220
|The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore
|$210
|$250 to $290
|$210
|$250 to $290
|The St Regis Singapore
|$230
|$270
|$230
|$270
|The Westin Singapore
|$180
|$200
|$180
|$200
|Village Hotel Albert Court
|$70
|$70
|$70
|$70
|Village Hotel Bugis
|$70
|$70
|$70
|$70
|Village Hotel Changi
|$120 to $140
|$140 to $160
|$120 to $140
|$140 to $160
|Village Hotel Katong
|$120
|$140
|$120
|$140
|W Singapore – Sentosa Cove
|$200 to $230
|$230 to $240
|$200 to $240
|$210 to $240
|York Hotel
|$110 to $120
|$120 to $130
|$110 to $120
|$120 to $130
The most expensive wedding angbao rate of up to $320 per pax at Capella Singapore, The Fullerton Bay Hotel (The Clifford Pier) and The St Regis Singapore, while the most affordable is at Village Hotel Albert Court and Village Hotel Bugis, where prices are only $70 per pax.
Wedding ang bao rates 2021/2022 (restaurants/other venues)
|Restaurant / wedding venue
|Sat lunch
|Sat dinner
|Sun lunch
|Sun dinner
|Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant
|$70 to $120
|$70 to $120
|$70 to $120
|$70 to $120
|Ban Heng Pavilion
|$80 to $130
|$80 to $130
|$80 to $130
|$80 to $130
|CHIJMES Hall
|$200 to $230
|$200 to $230
|$200 to $230
|$200 to $230
|Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine
|$90 to $130
|$90 to $130
|$90 to $130
|$90 to $130
|Empress at Asian Civilisations Museum
|$140 to $170
|$140 to $170
|$140 to $170
|$140 to $170
|Faber Peak Singapore
|$140 to $160
|$180
|$140 to $160
|$180
|Fu Lin Men (Chinese Swimming Club)
|$100 to $140
|$100 to $160
|$100 to $140
|$100 to $160
|Fu Lin Men (National Service Resort & Country Club)
|$90 to $130
|$90 to $140
|$90 to $130
|$90 to $140
|Fu Lin Men (Singapore Recreation Club)
|$100 to $140
|$100 to $160
|$100 to $140
|$100 to $160
|Lingzhi Vegetarian (Liat Towers)
|$60 to $90
|$60 to $90
|$60 to $90
|$60 to $90
|Lingzhi Vegetarian (Velocity – Novena Square)
|$60 to $90
|$60 to $90
|$60 to $90
|$60 to $90
|Orchid Country Club
|$110
|$120 to $140
|$110
|$110
|Peach Garden (Hotel Miramar)
|$100 to $140
|$120 to $140
|$100 to $140
|$120 to $140
|Peach Garden (OCBC Centre)
|$120 to $130
|$130 to $160
|$120 to $130
|$130 to $160
|Peach Garden (The Metropolis)
|$100 to $130
|$110 to $130
|$100 to $130
|$110 to $130
|Peach Garden (Thomson Plaza)
|$120 to $140
|$120 to $140
|$120 to $140
|$120 to $140
|Peony Jade at Keppel Club
|$130 to $140
|$130 to $140
|$130 to $140
|$130 to $140
|Qian Xi Bliss Garden
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|Qian Xi Blossom Garden
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|Qian Xi Bountiful Garden
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|Qian Xi Carpenter Street
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|Qian Xi Farrer Park
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|Qian Xi Hilltop Garden
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|Qian Xi Joy Garden
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|Qian Xi Jubilee Garden
|$80 to $130
|$80 to $130
|$80 to $130
|$80 to $130
|Qian Xi Paya Lebar
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|$80 to $120
|Qian Xi Summer Garden
|$80 to $130
|$80 to $130
|$80 to $130
|$80 to $130
|Raffles Marina
|$100
|$110
|$100
|$110
|Resorts World Sentosa (S.E.A. Aquarium)
|–
|$250
|–
|$250
|Seletar Country Club
|$90
|$90
|$80
|$90
|Sentosa Golf Club
|$120 to $130
|$150 to $170
|$120 to $130
|$150 to $170
|Serangoon Gardens Country Club
|$70 to $130
|$70 to $130
|$70 to $130
|$70 to $130
|Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant at Top of UOB Plaza
|$150 to $180
|$150 to $180
|$150 to $180
|$150 to $180
|Sinfonia Ristorante
|$180 to $260
|$220 to $320
|$180 to $260
|$220 to $320
|Sky Garden Sentosa
|$180 to $230
|$180 to $230
|$180 to $230
|$180 to $230
|The Chevrons @ Jurong East
|$110 to $130
|$110 to $130
|$110 to $130
|$110 to $130
|The Joyden Hall
|$100 to $130
|$100 to $130
|$100 to $130
|$100 to $130
|The Villa at Singapore Botanic Gardens
|$140 to $190
|$140 to $190
|$140 to $190
|$140 to $190
|Tung Lok Heen
|$180 to $230
|$180 to $230
|$180 to $230
|$180 to $230
|Tung Lok Seafood (Orchard Central)
|$70 to $100
|$70 to $100
|$70 to $100
|$70 to $100
|Tung Lok Seafood (Upper Jurong)
|$70 to $90
|$70 to $90
|$70 to $90
|$70 to $90
|Tung Lok Signatures (Antica Ballroom at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel)
|$110 to $120
|$110 to $120
|$110 to $120
|$110 to $120
|Tung Lok Signatures (The Central)
|$100 to $110
|$100 to $110
|$100 to $110
|$100 to $110
|Yan
|$160 to $200
|$160 to $200
|$160 to $200
|$160 to $200
For many restaurants, the prices are the same for both days, lunch and dinner. The exceptions are those mainly at country clubs and hotels. The most affordable is $60 per pax at Lingzhi Vegetarian.
How much to give at Malay weddings?
While an appropriate contribution will vary according to the cost of the venue and how “atas” your friends are, traditional Malay weddings tend to be a bit more relaxed.
Generally, a contribution of $30 to $50 is the minimum. On the other end of the scale, the sky is the limit if you are close to the couple.
How much to give at Indian weddings?
The answer is, it depends on the venue and where the reception is being held. The standard format is for the actual wedding to take place at a temple, and a reception to be held later on, typically at a hotel, function hall or restaurant.
You should generally budget for a contribution of at least $50 to $80 for receptions at temples and function halls.
If they’re held at high end hotels, you’ll have to give similar amounts to the rates quoted for wedding banquets above.
You should also add a $1 coin to your contribution, as offering a sum that ends in one is seen as auspicious.
How much to give at church weddings?
Regardless of race, if the wedding is held at a church, there may or may not a follow-up lunch or dinner banquet at a hotel or restaurant. If there is no banquet, there will usually be some kind of reception on the church premises.
If the entire wedding takes place at the church, you can get away with contributing about $40 to $50.
If there is also a banquet, refer to the ang bao rates in the table above.
This article was first published in MoneySmart.