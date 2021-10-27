Wedding ang bao rates in Singapore 2022: How much should you give?

Wedding dinners in Singapore can sometimes be a mercenary affair. Even if you never spend more than $5 on meals and always make a beeline for the cai png stall, you’re expected to shell out a three-figure sum in your wedding ang bao whenever someone you know gets married.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that ang baos are purely a gift from the heart. In Singapore, your ang bao symbolises your well-wishes as well as covers the cost of your seat at the banquet table.

Though the couple might not admit it, usually they will be praying that you do not make them “lose money” by giving less than it cost them to invite you.

How much should you put in a wedding ang bao?

The first thing you need to do is to calculate the cost of your seat. This varies depending on how swanky the wedding venue is — there’s usually a published rate per table for wedding banquets.

If you’re not close to the couple, it is considered socially acceptable for your ang bao to just cover the cost of your seat. But if you’re close to the couple, you are generally expected to cover the cost of your seat, and then some.

Too lazy to calculate? Use our handy guide below to determine the cost per guest. The ang bao rates largely depend on 1) the hotel or restaurant, 2) lunch or dinner and 3) Saturday or Sunday.

In general, Saturday night dinners are the most expensive. Lunch is usually cheaper than dinner, except for Chinese restaurants.

Before safe distancing measures kicked in at every F&B establishment to keep Covid-19 in check, each table at a hotel wedding event could seat 10 guests, and it would be common to divide the price by 10 to figure out how much the happy couple is paying for your presence. But with only five guests allowed per table these days, do you then divide by five instead?

The answer is really up to you. Every guest will still get the same serving of food and probably have a wait staff attending to your table exclusively, so the wedding cost for banquets is about the same before the pandemic. Perhaps you might just want to consider putting a bit more in the ang bao than the usual rate?

Disclaimer: Do note that all prices were adapted from SingaporeBrides.com. This is meant as a rough guide only — the actual amount your friends spent on the wedding may differ depending on when they signed the for package, and what add-ons they opted for.

Wedding ang bao rates for Singapore hotels (2021/2022)

Note: Hotels arranged in alphabetical order; all prices are obtained via SingaporeBrides.com (updated October 2021). 

Hotels Saturday Sunday
Sat lunch Sat dinner Sun lunch Sun dinner
Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa $180 to $230 $200 to $230 $180 to $230 $200 to $230
Amara Singapore $140 to $180 $160 to $180 $140 to $180 $160 to $180
Andaz Singapore $210 $250 $210 $240
Capella Singapore $200 to $340 $230 to $340 $200 to $340 $230 to $340
Carlton Hotel Singapore $140 to $190 $150 to $190 $140 to $190 $150 to $190
Changi Cove Hotel $110 to $160 $110 to $160 $110 to $160 $110 to $160
Concorde Hotel Singapore $120 $150 $120 $140
Conrad Centennial Singapore (table of 10 for lunch, 12 for dinner) $170 to $180 $200 to $220 $170 to $180 $180 to $220
Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore $100 to $130 $100 to $130 $100 to $130 $100 to $130
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport $150 $160 $150 $160
Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford $160 to $170 $170 to $180 $160 to $170 $170 to $180
Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview $140 to $160 $150 to $170 $140 to $160 $150 to $170
Four Seasons Hotel Singapore $170 to $180 $200 to $240 $170 to $180 $190 to $230
Furama City Centre Singapore $110 $130 $110 $130
Furama Riverfront Singapore $120 to $130 $120 to $160 $120 $110 to $150
Genting Hotel Jurong $100 to $130 $110 to $130 $100 to $130 $110 to $130
Goodwood Park Hotel $180 $200 $180 $200
Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel $140 to $160 $160 to $190 $140 to $160 $150 to $190
Grand Hyatt Singapore $170 $210 $170 $200
Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy $100 $120 $100 $120
Grand Park City Hall $120 $150 $120 $150
Grand Park Orchard $140 $170 $140 $170
Hilton Singapore $140 $170 $140 $150
Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium $120 $130 $120 $130
Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre $140 $180 $140 $160
Hotel Fort Canning (additional $5,500 for Grand Marquee) $130 to $160 $170 to $190 $130 to $160 $150 to $170
Intercontinental Singapore $180 to $200 $230 to $250 $180 to $200 $230 to $250
Jen Singapore Tanglin by Shangri-La $130 to $170 $160 to $170 $130 to $170 $160 to $170
JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach $220 to $270 $250 to $270 $220 to $270 $250 to $270
M Hotel $130 to $150 $130 to $160 $130 to $150 $130 to $160
Mandarin Orchard Singapore $160 to $250 $200 to $250 $160 to $250 $190 to $250
Mandarin Oriental Singapore $180 $210 $180 $190
Marina Bay Sands $160 $190 $160 $190
Mercure Singapore Bugis $110 $110 $110 $110
Novotel Singapore on Stevens $140 $180 $140 $180
Oasia Hotel Novena Singapore $130 $160 $130 $160
Oasia Resort Sentosa $190 $200 $190 $200
One Farrer Hotel $150 $160 to $180 $140 $150 to $160
One 15 Marina Sentosa Cove $120 $160 to $190 $120 $140 to $190
Orchard Hotel Singapore $150 to $160 $190 to $200 $150 to $160 $180 to $190
Pan Pacific Singapore $150 to $160 $200 $150 to $160 $180
Park Hotel Alexandra $120 $130 $120 $130
Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay Singapore $170 $200 $170 $200
Parkroyal Collection Pickering $170 to $240 $200 to $240 $170 to $240 $200 to $240
Parkroyal on Beach Road $150 to $200 $180 to $230 $150 to $200 $170 to $230
Parkroyal on Kitchener Road $110 to $130 $140 $110 to $130 $140
Peninsula Excelsior Hotel $110 to $140 $120 to $160 $110 to $140 $120 to $160
Raffles Hotel $220 $250 $220 $250
Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park $110 $140 $110 $140
Regent Singapore $150 to $170 $170 to $200 $150 to $170 $160 to $180
Rendezvous Hotel Singapore at Bras Basah $130 $140 $130 $140
Resorts World Sentosa Singapore $140 to $180 $170 to $200 $140 to $180 $170 to $200
Royal Plaza on Scotts $130 $130 $130 $130
Shangri-La Hotel $190 to $300 $230 to $300 $190 to $300 $230 to $300
Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa $190 to $200 $190 to $200 $190 to $200 $180 to $190
Sheraton Towers Singapore $170 to $220 $200 to $220 $170 to $220 $180 to $220
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel $130 to $170 $140 to $190 $130 to $160 $140 to $190
Sofitel Singapore City Centre $200 $210 $180 $230
Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa $200 $220 $200 $220
Swissotel Merchant Court Singapore $140 $180 $140 $170
The Barracks Hotel Sentosa $190 $180 to $220 $190 $180 to $220
The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore $220 to $250 $240 to $270 $220 to $250 $240 to $270
The Fullerton Bay Hotel (The Clifford Pier) $310 $310 $310 $310
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore $220 to $300 $220 to $300 $220 to $300 $220 to $300
The Outpost Hotel Sentosa $190 $180 to $220 $190 $180 to $220
The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore $210 $250 to $290 $210 $250 to $290
The St Regis Singapore $230 $270 $230 $270
The Westin Singapore $180 $200 $180 $200
Village Hotel Albert Court $70 $70 $70 $70
Village Hotel Bugis $70 $70 $70 $70
Village Hotel Changi $120 to $140 $140 to $160 $120 to $140 $140 to  $160
Village Hotel Katong $120 $140 $120 $140
W Singapore – Sentosa Cove $200 to $230 $230 to $240 $200 to $240 $210 to $240
York Hotel $110 to $120 $120 to $130 $110 to $120 $120 to $130

The most expensive wedding angbao rate of up to $320 per pax at Capella Singapore, The Fullerton Bay Hotel (The Clifford Pier) and The St Regis Singapore, while the most affordable is at Village Hotel Albert Court and Village Hotel Bugis, where prices are only $70 per pax. 

Wedding ang bao rates 2021/2022 (restaurants/other venues)

Restaurant / wedding venue Sat lunch Sat dinner Sun lunch Sun dinner
Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant $70 to $120 $70 to $120 $70 to $120 $70 to $120
Ban Heng Pavilion $80 to $130 $80 to $130 $80 to $130 $80 to $130
CHIJMES Hall $200 to $230 $200 to $230 $200 to $230 $200 to $230
Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine $90 to $130 $90 to $130 $90 to $130 $90 to $130
Empress at Asian Civilisations Museum $140 to $170 $140 to $170 $140 to $170 $140 to $170
Faber Peak Singapore $140 to $160 $180 $140 to $160 $180
Fu Lin Men (Chinese Swimming Club) $100 to $140 $100 to $160 $100 to $140 $100 to $160
Fu Lin Men (National Service Resort & Country Club) $90 to $130 $90 to $140 $90 to $130 $90 to $140
Fu Lin Men (Singapore Recreation Club) $100 to $140 $100 to $160 $100 to $140 $100 to $160
Lingzhi Vegetarian (Liat Towers) $60 to $90 $60 to $90 $60 to $90 $60 to $90
Lingzhi Vegetarian (Velocity – Novena Square) $60 to $90 $60 to $90 $60 to $90 $60 to $90
Orchid Country Club $110 $120 to $140 $110 $110
Peach Garden (Hotel Miramar) $100 to $140 $120 to $140 $100 to $140 $120 to $140
Peach Garden (OCBC Centre) $120 to $130 $130 to $160 $120 to $130 $130 to $160
Peach Garden (The Metropolis) $100 to $130 $110 to $130 $100 to $130 $110 to $130
Peach Garden (Thomson Plaza) $120 to $140 $120 to $140 $120 to $140 $120 to $140
Peony Jade at Keppel Club $130 to $140 $130 to $140 $130 to $140 $130 to $140
Qian Xi Bliss Garden $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120
Qian Xi Blossom Garden $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120
Qian Xi Bountiful Garden $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120
Qian Xi Carpenter Street $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120
Qian Xi Farrer Park $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120
Qian Xi Hilltop Garden $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120
Qian Xi Joy Garden $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120
Qian Xi Jubilee Garden $80 to $130 $80 to $130 $80 to $130 $80 to $130
Qian Xi Paya Lebar $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120
Qian Xi Summer Garden $80 to $130 $80 to $130 $80 to $130 $80 to $130
Raffles Marina $100 $110 $100 $110
Resorts World Sentosa (S.E.A. Aquarium) $250 $250
Seletar Country Club $90 $90 $80 $90
Sentosa Golf Club $120 to $130 $150 to $170 $120 to $130 $150 to $170
Serangoon Gardens Country Club $70 to $130 $70 to $130 $70 to $130 $70 to $130
Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant at Top of UOB Plaza $150 to $180 $150 to $180 $150 to $180 $150 to $180
Sinfonia Ristorante $180 to $260 $220 to $320 $180 to $260 $220 to $320
Sky Garden Sentosa $180 to $230 $180 to $230 $180 to $230 $180 to $230
The Chevrons @ Jurong East $110 to $130 $110 to $130 $110 to $130 $110 to $130
The Joyden Hall $100 to $130 $100 to $130 $100 to $130 $100 to $130
The Villa at Singapore Botanic Gardens $140 to $190 $140 to $190 $140 to $190 $140 to $190
Tung Lok Heen $180 to $230 $180 to $230 $180 to $230 $180 to $230
Tung Lok Seafood (Orchard Central) $70 to $100 $70 to $100 $70 to $100 $70 to $100
Tung Lok Seafood (Upper Jurong) $70 to $90 $70 to $90 $70 to $90 $70 to $90
Tung Lok Signatures (Antica Ballroom at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel) $110 to $120 $110 to $120 $110 to $120 $110 to $120
Tung Lok Signatures (The Central) $100 to $110 $100 to $110 $100 to $110 $100 to $110
Yan $160 to $200 $160 to $200 $160 to $200 $160 to $200

For many restaurants, the prices are the same for both days, lunch and dinner. The exceptions are those mainly at country clubs and hotels. The most affordable is $60 per pax at Lingzhi Vegetarian.

How much to give at Malay weddings?

While an appropriate contribution will vary according to the cost of the venue and how “atas” your friends are, traditional Malay weddings tend to be a bit more relaxed.

Generally, a contribution of $30 to $50 is the minimum. On the other end of the scale, the sky is the limit if you are close to the couple.

How much to give at Indian weddings?

The answer is, it depends on the venue and where the reception is being held. The standard format is for the actual wedding to take place at a temple, and a reception to be held later on, typically at a hotel, function hall or restaurant.

You should generally budget for a contribution of at least $50 to $80 for receptions at temples and function halls.

If they’re held at high end hotels, you’ll have to give similar amounts to the rates quoted for wedding banquets above.

You should also add a $1 coin to your contribution, as offering a sum that ends in one is seen as auspicious.

How much to give at church weddings?

Regardless of race, if the wedding is held at a church, there may or may not a follow-up lunch or dinner banquet at a hotel or restaurant. If there is no banquet, there will usually be some kind of reception on the church premises.

If the entire wedding takes place at the church, you can get away with contributing about $40 to $50.

If there is also a banquet, refer to the ang bao rates in the table above.

