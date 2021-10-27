Wedding ang bao rates in Singapore 2022: How much should you give?

Wedding dinners in Singapore can sometimes be a mercenary affair. Even if you never spend more than $5 on meals and always make a beeline for the cai png stall, you’re expected to shell out a three-figure sum in your wedding ang bao whenever someone you know gets married.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that ang baos are purely a gift from the heart. In Singapore, your ang bao symbolises your well-wishes as well as covers the cost of your seat at the banquet table.

Though the couple might not admit it, usually they will be praying that you do not make them “lose money” by giving less than it cost them to invite you.

How much should you put in a wedding ang bao?

The first thing you need to do is to calculate the cost of your seat. This varies depending on how swanky the wedding venue is — there’s usually a published rate per table for wedding banquets.

If you’re not close to the couple, it is considered socially acceptable for your ang bao to just cover the cost of your seat. But if you’re close to the couple, you are generally expected to cover the cost of your seat, and then some.

Too lazy to calculate? Use our handy guide below to determine the cost per guest. The ang bao rates largely depend on 1) the hotel or restaurant, 2) lunch or dinner and 3) Saturday or Sunday.

In general, Saturday night dinners are the most expensive. Lunch is usually cheaper than dinner, except for Chinese restaurants.

Before safe distancing measures kicked in at every F&B establishment to keep Covid-19 in check, each table at a hotel wedding event could seat 10 guests, and it would be common to divide the price by 10 to figure out how much the happy couple is paying for your presence. But with only five guests allowed per table these days, do you then divide by five instead?

The answer is really up to you. Every guest will still get the same serving of food and probably have a wait staff attending to your table exclusively, so the wedding cost for banquets is about the same before the pandemic. Perhaps you might just want to consider putting a bit more in the ang bao than the usual rate?

Disclaimer: Do note that all prices were adapted from SingaporeBrides.com. This is meant as a rough guide only — the actual amount your friends spent on the wedding may differ depending on when they signed the for package, and what add-ons they opted for.

Wedding ang bao rates for Singapore hotels (2021/2022)

Note: Hotels arranged in alphabetical order; all prices are obtained via SingaporeBrides.com (updated October 2021).

Hotels Saturday Sunday Sat lunch Sat dinner Sun lunch Sun dinner Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa $180 to $230 $200 to $230 $180 to $230 $200 to $230 Amara Singapore $140 to $180 $160 to $180 $140 to $180 $160 to $180 Andaz Singapore $210 $250 $210 $240 Capella Singapore $200 to $340 $230 to $340 $200 to $340 $230 to $340 Carlton Hotel Singapore $140 to $190 $150 to $190 $140 to $190 $150 to $190 Changi Cove Hotel $110 to $160 $110 to $160 $110 to $160 $110 to $160 Concorde Hotel Singapore $120 $150 $120 $140 Conrad Centennial Singapore (table of 10 for lunch, 12 for dinner) $170 to $180 $200 to $220 $170 to $180 $180 to $220 Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore $100 to $130 $100 to $130 $100 to $130 $100 to $130 Crowne Plaza Changi Airport $150 $160 $150 $160 Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford $160 to $170 $170 to $180 $160 to $170 $170 to $180 Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview $140 to $160 $150 to $170 $140 to $160 $150 to $170 Four Seasons Hotel Singapore $170 to $180 $200 to $240 $170 to $180 $190 to $230 Furama City Centre Singapore $110 $130 $110 $130 Furama Riverfront Singapore $120 to $130 $120 to $160 $120 $110 to $150 Genting Hotel Jurong $100 to $130 $110 to $130 $100 to $130 $110 to $130 Goodwood Park Hotel $180 $200 $180 $200 Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel $140 to $160 $160 to $190 $140 to $160 $150 to $190 Grand Hyatt Singapore $170 $210 $170 $200 Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy $100 $120 $100 $120 Grand Park City Hall $120 $150 $120 $150 Grand Park Orchard $140 $170 $140 $170 Hilton Singapore $140 $170 $140 $150 Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium $120 $130 $120 $130 Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre $140 $180 $140 $160 Hotel Fort Canning (additional $5,500 for Grand Marquee) $130 to $160 $170 to $190 $130 to $160 $150 to $170 Intercontinental Singapore $180 to $200 $230 to $250 $180 to $200 $230 to $250 Jen Singapore Tanglin by Shangri-La $130 to $170 $160 to $170 $130 to $170 $160 to $170 JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach $220 to $270 $250 to $270 $220 to $270 $250 to $270 M Hotel $130 to $150 $130 to $160 $130 to $150 $130 to $160 Mandarin Orchard Singapore $160 to $250 $200 to $250 $160 to $250 $190 to $250 Mandarin Oriental Singapore $180 $210 $180 $190 Marina Bay Sands $160 $190 $160 $190 Mercure Singapore Bugis $110 $110 $110 $110 Novotel Singapore on Stevens $140 $180 $140 $180 Oasia Hotel Novena Singapore $130 $160 $130 $160 Oasia Resort Sentosa $190 $200 $190 $200 One Farrer Hotel $150 $160 to $180 $140 $150 to $160 One 15 Marina Sentosa Cove $120 $160 to $190 $120 $140 to $190 Orchard Hotel Singapore $150 to $160 $190 to $200 $150 to $160 $180 to $190 Pan Pacific Singapore $150 to $160 $200 $150 to $160 $180 Park Hotel Alexandra $120 $130 $120 $130 Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay Singapore $170 $200 $170 $200 Parkroyal Collection Pickering $170 to $240 $200 to $240 $170 to $240 $200 to $240 Parkroyal on Beach Road $150 to $200 $180 to $230 $150 to $200 $170 to $230 Parkroyal on Kitchener Road $110 to $130 $140 $110 to $130 $140 Peninsula Excelsior Hotel $110 to $140 $120 to $160 $110 to $140 $120 to $160 Raffles Hotel $220 $250 $220 $250 Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park $110 $140 $110 $140 Regent Singapore $150 to $170 $170 to $200 $150 to $170 $160 to $180 Rendezvous Hotel Singapore at Bras Basah $130 $140 $130 $140 Resorts World Sentosa Singapore $140 to $180 $170 to $200 $140 to $180 $170 to $200 Royal Plaza on Scotts $130 $130 $130 $130 Shangri-La Hotel $190 to $300 $230 to $300 $190 to $300 $230 to $300 Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa $190 to $200 $190 to $200 $190 to $200 $180 to $190 Sheraton Towers Singapore $170 to $220 $200 to $220 $170 to $220 $180 to $220 Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel $130 to $170 $140 to $190 $130 to $160 $140 to $190 Sofitel Singapore City Centre $200 $210 $180 $230 Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa $200 $220 $200 $220 Swissotel Merchant Court Singapore $140 $180 $140 $170 The Barracks Hotel Sentosa $190 $180 to $220 $190 $180 to $220 The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore $220 to $250 $240 to $270 $220 to $250 $240 to $270 The Fullerton Bay Hotel (The Clifford Pier) $310 $310 $310 $310 The Fullerton Hotel Singapore $220 to $300 $220 to $300 $220 to $300 $220 to $300 The Outpost Hotel Sentosa $190 $180 to $220 $190 $180 to $220 The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore $210 $250 to $290 $210 $250 to $290 The St Regis Singapore $230 $270 $230 $270 The Westin Singapore $180 $200 $180 $200 Village Hotel Albert Court $70 $70 $70 $70 Village Hotel Bugis $70 $70 $70 $70 Village Hotel Changi $120 to $140 $140 to $160 $120 to $140 $140 to $160 Village Hotel Katong $120 $140 $120 $140 W Singapore – Sentosa Cove $200 to $230 $230 to $240 $200 to $240 $210 to $240 York Hotel $110 to $120 $120 to $130 $110 to $120 $120 to $130

The most expensive wedding angbao rate of up to $320 per pax at Capella Singapore, The Fullerton Bay Hotel (The Clifford Pier) and The St Regis Singapore, while the most affordable is at Village Hotel Albert Court and Village Hotel Bugis, where prices are only $70 per pax.

Wedding ang bao rates 2021/2022 (restaurants/other venues)

Restaurant / wedding venue Sat lunch Sat dinner Sun lunch Sun dinner Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant $70 to $120 $70 to $120 $70 to $120 $70 to $120 Ban Heng Pavilion $80 to $130 $80 to $130 $80 to $130 $80 to $130 CHIJMES Hall $200 to $230 $200 to $230 $200 to $230 $200 to $230 Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine $90 to $130 $90 to $130 $90 to $130 $90 to $130 Empress at Asian Civilisations Museum $140 to $170 $140 to $170 $140 to $170 $140 to $170 Faber Peak Singapore $140 to $160 $180 $140 to $160 $180 Fu Lin Men (Chinese Swimming Club) $100 to $140 $100 to $160 $100 to $140 $100 to $160 Fu Lin Men (National Service Resort & Country Club) $90 to $130 $90 to $140 $90 to $130 $90 to $140 Fu Lin Men (Singapore Recreation Club) $100 to $140 $100 to $160 $100 to $140 $100 to $160 Lingzhi Vegetarian (Liat Towers) $60 to $90 $60 to $90 $60 to $90 $60 to $90 Lingzhi Vegetarian (Velocity – Novena Square) $60 to $90 $60 to $90 $60 to $90 $60 to $90 Orchid Country Club $110 $120 to $140 $110 $110 Peach Garden (Hotel Miramar) $100 to $140 $120 to $140 $100 to $140 $120 to $140 Peach Garden (OCBC Centre) $120 to $130 $130 to $160 $120 to $130 $130 to $160 Peach Garden (The Metropolis) $100 to $130 $110 to $130 $100 to $130 $110 to $130 Peach Garden (Thomson Plaza) $120 to $140 $120 to $140 $120 to $140 $120 to $140 Peony Jade at Keppel Club $130 to $140 $130 to $140 $130 to $140 $130 to $140 Qian Xi Bliss Garden $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 Qian Xi Blossom Garden $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 Qian Xi Bountiful Garden $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 Qian Xi Carpenter Street $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 Qian Xi Farrer Park $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 Qian Xi Hilltop Garden $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 Qian Xi Joy Garden $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 Qian Xi Jubilee Garden $80 to $130 $80 to $130 $80 to $130 $80 to $130 Qian Xi Paya Lebar $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 $80 to $120 Qian Xi Summer Garden $80 to $130 $80 to $130 $80 to $130 $80 to $130 Raffles Marina $100 $110 $100 $110 Resorts World Sentosa (S.E.A. Aquarium) – $250 – $250 Seletar Country Club $90 $90 $80 $90 Sentosa Golf Club $120 to $130 $150 to $170 $120 to $130 $150 to $170 Serangoon Gardens Country Club $70 to $130 $70 to $130 $70 to $130 $70 to $130 Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant at Top of UOB Plaza $150 to $180 $150 to $180 $150 to $180 $150 to $180 Sinfonia Ristorante $180 to $260 $220 to $320 $180 to $260 $220 to $320 Sky Garden Sentosa $180 to $230 $180 to $230 $180 to $230 $180 to $230 The Chevrons @ Jurong East $110 to $130 $110 to $130 $110 to $130 $110 to $130 The Joyden Hall $100 to $130 $100 to $130 $100 to $130 $100 to $130 The Villa at Singapore Botanic Gardens $140 to $190 $140 to $190 $140 to $190 $140 to $190 Tung Lok Heen $180 to $230 $180 to $230 $180 to $230 $180 to $230 Tung Lok Seafood (Orchard Central) $70 to $100 $70 to $100 $70 to $100 $70 to $100 Tung Lok Seafood (Upper Jurong) $70 to $90 $70 to $90 $70 to $90 $70 to $90 Tung Lok Signatures (Antica Ballroom at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel) $110 to $120 $110 to $120 $110 to $120 $110 to $120 Tung Lok Signatures (The Central) $100 to $110 $100 to $110 $100 to $110 $100 to $110 Yan $160 to $200 $160 to $200 $160 to $200 $160 to $200

For many restaurants, the prices are the same for both days, lunch and dinner. The exceptions are those mainly at country clubs and hotels. The most affordable is $60 per pax at Lingzhi Vegetarian.

How much to give at Malay weddings?

While an appropriate contribution will vary according to the cost of the venue and how “atas” your friends are, traditional Malay weddings tend to be a bit more relaxed.

Generally, a contribution of $30 to $50 is the minimum. On the other end of the scale, the sky is the limit if you are close to the couple.

How much to give at Indian weddings?

The answer is, it depends on the venue and where the reception is being held. The standard format is for the actual wedding to take place at a temple, and a reception to be held later on, typically at a hotel, function hall or restaurant.

You should generally budget for a contribution of at least $50 to $80 for receptions at temples and function halls.

If they’re held at high end hotels, you’ll have to give similar amounts to the rates quoted for wedding banquets above.

You should also add a $1 coin to your contribution, as offering a sum that ends in one is seen as auspicious.

How much to give at church weddings?

Regardless of race, if the wedding is held at a church, there may or may not a follow-up lunch or dinner banquet at a hotel or restaurant. If there is no banquet, there will usually be some kind of reception on the church premises.

If the entire wedding takes place at the church, you can get away with contributing about $40 to $50.

If there is also a banquet, refer to the ang bao rates in the table above.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.