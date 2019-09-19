Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

1. DOWNTOWN EAST'S NEW KARAOKE VENUE

Nothing is more irritating during a karaoke session than trying to find a song that's you've been obsessing over, only to find out it's missing from the KTV system.

If you head over to Downtown East, their new karaoke joint will let you belt out any melody that exists — provided it's available on YouTube.

Operated by HaveFun Karaoke, the spanking new 4,300 sq ft venue spans two storeys and consists of a karaoke bar as well as 15 gorgeous themed private rooms.

🎤Soft-launch promotion🎤 50% off head/room charges @ Downtown East Outlet Only! Follow us & Repost. T&Cs... Posted by HaveFun Karaoke on Wednesday, 28 August 2019

Not only can you sing your heart out, the bar also has board games and live entertainment every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night.

Charges start from $11++ per head for a three-hour singing session, inclusive of free-flow non-alcoholic drinks.

From now till the end of September, take advantage of their soft-launch promo that'll shave 50 per cent off room charges at Downtown East!

Room reservations are available by calling 6243 6508 from 12pm to 1am daily.

Where: 1 Pasir Ris Close #01-311/312, Downtown East

2. FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX WEEKEND

The annual Formula 1 Grand Prix makes a grand return this weekend, so who's hyped?

While motorsports aficionados scramble to get the best seats in the house, there's plenty to see and do — even if you're not a fan of the fast cars zipping around the circuit.

If you're attending F1 for the concerts, expect a stellar entertainment lineup that include big names such as Gwen Stefani, Swedish House Mafia, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hans Zimmer, Fatboy Slim and others.

If you're there for the grub, there's a slew of specialty concept restaurants and signature haute cuisine to keep an eye out for.

Headlining the gastronomic experience is The Hind's Head by Heston Blumenthal, and other food visitors can look forward to include Japanese fare by NOBU at The BoardWalk and Aussie eats from Rockpool by Neil Perry.

To keep the party going (even after the race is over), check out this article for activities happening throughout the F1 weekend to keep your mind off the Monday blues.

3. IMMERSIVE DINING BY THE WORLD'S SMALLEST CHEF

If you want to eat while being entertained by your food, head on over to Grand Hyatt's five-starred restaurant Mezza9 where the world's smallest chef is making his return to Singapore.

The animation is brought to life by Belgian artist collective Skullmapping that'll take diners on a theatrical dining experience through the use of 3D technology, creative storytelling and specially curated food.

We've read that Grand Hyatt's kitchen team has prepared a six-course menu that pairs precisely with the narrative of Le Petit Chef with dishes comprising of Middle Eastern, Indian and Chinese influences

The two-hour gastronomical adventure is themed after Marco Polo's travels through Asia and the silk road with the titular character mirroring the footsteps of the famed merchant.

Running from Sept 5 to Dec 30, three sessions of Le Petit Chef Singapore are available daily at 12.30pm, 6pm and 8.30pm but only 16 guests can be catered for at each session.

For adults, prices range from $188++ to $288++ and the kid's set will set you back by $88++. Tickets can be booked online here.

4. FREE EXHIBITION ON MIGRANT WORKERS IN SINGAPORE

Often taken for granted, Singapore's construction workers toil tirelessly in a $32-billion industry, unnoticed and unrecognised.

From Sept 20 to 29, Walking In Your Shoes is a free exhibition held to create an awareness of the essential role played by transient workers — empowering and appreciating them for their labour.

Meet the faces behind some of the country's most iconic buildings, and get to know the difficulties they face.

Glimpse into their lives outside of work and listen to the stories they have to share and you might find yourself enjoying a more meaningful and enriching weekend.

Where: Far East Plaza, level 2 concourse

When: Sept 20 to 29

5. FREE PET HEALTH CHECK AND MICROCHIPPING AT NPARK'S PET'S DAY OUT

Think of spending your precious weekend with your equally precious furbabies?

NPark's Pet's Day Out is happening this Saturday where you can sign your pet up for a health check and micro-chipping services by vets from the Animal & Veterinary Service.

[Pets’ Day Out] Take a class with your furry friend! Learn the basics of pet obedience and try out the techniques with... Posted by NParks on Monday, 16 September 2019

You'll also be able to pick up tips on giving commands and walking with dogs at the 30-minute Basic Obedience Class held at 1pm and 4.30pm.

After the class, let your furry friends have a go at the agility obstacle course where trainers will be around to guide you (and them) around the elements.

If you know of anyone who's interested in giving an animal a forever home, invite them down to interact with dogs, cats and volunteers of various animal welfare groups or take some insta-worthy pictures with colourful parrots.

Since slots are limited for the health check and basic obedience classes, be sure to register ahead!

Pet's day out is also held concurrently with NPark's monthly event — Gardener's Day Out — that includes free garden tours of HortPark, kids activities and retail therapy at the Marketplace.

Where: Hortpark, 33 Hyderabad Rd, Singapore 119578

When: Sept 21, 9am to 5pm

6. TRAVEL BACK IN TIME TO THE FOUNDING OF SINGAPORE

Calling all history buffs! Here's your chance to time-travel back to before Raffles arrived in Singapore at the An Old New World, an exhibition organised by the National Museum of Singapore.

We are super excited for the launch of our next exhibition, An Old New World: From the East Indies to the Founding of... Posted by National Museum of Singapore on Wednesday, 18 September 2019

Running from Sept 21 to March 29 next year, admission is free for all to learn about the colonial interests and local perspective of events leading up to the British East Indies' settlement in our little red dot.

The exhibition also aims to inspire visitors to reflect on the region's legacy and see its relevance today.

Join us this 21-22 September as we open our latest exhibition - An Old New World: From the East Indies to the Founding... Posted by National Museum of Singapore on Friday, 13 September 2019

You'll also learn about our maritime heritage and uncover factors at play in the 200 years leading up to the establishment of an entrepôt in Singapore in 1819,

Where: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897

When: 21 Sept 2019 - 29 Mar 2020

Free admission for citizens and permanent residents

7. FUNFAIR AT *SCAPE FOR WORLD ALZHEIMER'S MONTH

In lieu of World Alzheimer's month in September, Singapore's Alzheimer's Disease Association (ADA) is organising a full day funfair at *SCAPE this Saturday (Sept 21).

Free for all to enter, head down to enjoy carnival games, snacks, face-painting, balloon-sculpting and a myriad of edu-tainment booths by ADA.

Organised to spread more awareness of dementia and reduce social stigma for those living with the disease, adults can learn more about Alzheimer's and dementia management programmes in Singapore.

❗Only 3 days to go to #WAM2019 Carnival❗ Join us this Saturday at SCAPE for carnival games, snacks, face-painting,... Posted by Alzheimer's Disease Association - ADA on Wednesday, 18 September 2019

Where: *SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978

When: Sept 21, 11am to 4pm

8. FAMILY-FRIENDLY FARM TOUR TO ESCAPE THE URBAN JUNGLE

Want to escape our concrete jungle and have fun with the kiddos with what nature has to offer?

Edible Garden City is organising a family-friendly tour that'll take you and the kiddos on a multi-sensory adventure across the farm.

Held on Sunday (Sept 22), the workshop is held from 10am to 12pm and is suitable for children aged three and above.

Step into the shoes of a farmer for a day, meet some free-range feathered friends and explore how insects play a crucial role in helping to recycle food waste.

Tickets start from $45 for individuals and $165 for a bundle of four. You can purchase them here.

Where: Citizen Farm, 60 Jalan Penjara Singapore 149375

When: Sept 22, 10am to 12pm

Price: $45 (Individual), $165 (4 pax bundle)

