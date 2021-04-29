What to do during this phase 3 weekend (April 30 - May 2)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom

Be wowed by gorgeous glass installations at Gardens by the Bay's newest exhibition, Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom.

The exhibition features over 100 sculptures by renowned blown glass artist Dale Chihuly, all of which were carefully curated and designed to complement their surroundings in the Flower Dome, Cloud Forest, and Gardens by the Bay's outdoor gardens.

You can read our write-up about this exhibition here.

May 1 to Aug 1, 2021 Find out more here or here

2. Museum of Ice Cream pop-up retail showcase at Design Orchard

While we're eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) at Dempsey this August, you can enjoy a taste of what's to come starting from this weekend, as MOIC is launching a pop-up retail showcase at Design Orchard, which will be transformed into a pink California oasis.

You can sample locally-inspired ice cream flavours like Lychee Bandung, Malty Boba, and Taro Milk Tea that are unique to MOIC Singapore, snag limited-edition MOIC-themed products, and, of course, snap gorgeous IG pics against the backdrop of the pink palm tree-covered rooftop.

April 30 to May 27, 2021 Find out more here

3. La Clique

Enjoy a light-hearted night out with the family at La Clique, a theatrical phenomenon featuring a unique blend of circus, cabaret, comedy, and live music. Featuring an international cast of 9 exceptional artists and accompanied by the acclaimed 4-piece La Clique Palais Orkestra, this family-friendly performance promises a night of laughs, gasps, fun and the best in cheeky cabaret.

While the show is suitable for kids three years and above, do note that it features a series of acts including a sword swallower and flame breather, an acrobatic roller-skating duo, a Hula Hoop artist, and cabaret variety entertainment.

Till July 18, 2021 Find out more here

4. Human x Nature: Environmental Histories of Singapore

Explore the past and present of Singapore's natural environment with NLB's new biodiversity exhibition, Human x Nature: Environmental Histories of Singapore.

Through a wide array of resources including natural history books, botanical prints, plantation photographs, maps, and natural history specimens, the exhibition examines how the natural world shaped various local, colonial and migrant communities, and how these communities impacted the environment around them in turn.

Till Sept 26, 2021 Find out more here

5. Singapore Chinese Film Festival

Here's one for film buffs: The 9th edition of the Singapore Chinese Film Festival kicks off this weekend. The festival will be hosted as a hybrid event with in-cinema screenings at Oldham Theatre, FilmGarde Bugis+, Golden Village Suntec City and VivoCity, as well as virtual screenings available on Shaw KinoLounge.

This year, the festival spotlights over 40 films and shorts from Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China.

April 30 to May 9, 2021 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.