What to do during this phase 3 weekend (May 7 - 9)

1. Check out the Tropical Montane Orchidetum at Botanic Gardens

Gardens by the Bay has some new competition for "coolest garden attraction" with the recent opening of Singapore Botanic Gardens' Tropical Montane Orchidetum (TMO).

The attraction, which serves as an expansion to the existing National Orchid Garden, has been in the works since 2017, and the end result certainly doesn't disappoint.

The TMO was designed to simulate a tropical montane forest (hence its name), showcasing orchids and plants from a mid to high-elevation montane forest.

You'll start your journey at the Lowland Habitat Trail, which features lush greenery that grow in lowland montane forests, then gradually "ascend" through the forest to visit three display houses:

The Yuen Peng McNeice Bromeliad Collection, which emulates a mid-elevation (650m to 1000m elevation) forest in Central and South America (also known as the Neotropics), features over 100 Neotropical orchids and hybrid orchid species

The Tan Hoon Siang Mist House, which mimics a Paleotropical garden (tropical Asia, New Guinea, Africa and the Pacific islands) at 650m to 1000m altitude, is home to around 50 specially curated orchid species and hybrids. The featured species include uncommon, unique or award-winning orchids from the National Orchid Garden's collection, making them a true gem.

The Sembcorp Cool House is home to the largest collection of high elevation (1000m to 2000m) montane orchids in Asia, containing over 1000 species of orchids and hybrids from five biogeographical regions – namely, Malesia, Continental Southeast Asia and South Asia, Australasia, the Afrotropics and the Neotropics. To mimic the climate necessary for these plants to thrive, the cool house is kept at temperatures of 16 to 23 deg C at all times, making it perfect for visiting on a hot day.

In addition, the display houses are connected by a "Secret Ravine", which mimics ravine habitats found in deep, narrow valleys of tropical mountains. Keep your eyes peeled to catch a glimpse of rare orchids and ferns that grow on the ground or in rock crevices.

Find out more here

2. Singapore HeritageFest

Photo: Singapore Heritage Fest

This year, Singapore HeritageFest returns as a hybrid edition, featuring a curated mix of on-site and online experiences to celebrate Singapore's shared heritage.

Dive into the past as you discover lesser-known stories of our food culture and healthcare practices through virtual tours of historical medical buildings, workshops that spotlight Eastern medical treatments like Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda, hands-on cooking demonstrations that reinvent traditional recipes in a modern light and more.

Till May 30, 2021. Find out more here

3. European Film Festival

After a year-long hiatus, the European Film Festival returns for its landmark 30th edition.

The festival features 23 films from across Europe, each of which showcases the diversity of culture, language and perspectives from its motherland, along with screenings of 10 short films by students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic's School of Film and Media Studies.

Till May 23, 2021. Find out more here

4. Get Crafty!: Floral Art Frame @ Gardens by the Bay

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

Planning to visit Gardens by the Bay and check out its new glass scuplture installations? Why not try your hands at the drop-in craft activity while you're there?

This weekend, you can put together a DIY floral art frame; perfect for a handmade Mother's Day Gift that you can craft with the kids.

May 8, 2021, 10am to 1pm. Find out more here

