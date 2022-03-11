What to do this weekend (March 11 to 13) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

March holidays family fun

Enjoy some holiday fun with the kids at National Museum of Singapore this weekend. You can look forward to a wide range of onsite and online activities and programmes, including storytelling sessions, workshops, in-gallery performances, artefact hunts and more.

March 12 to 19, 2022.

Find out more here.

One last boogie! @ Universal Studios Singapore

Join Alex, Gloria, King Julien, Rico, Skipper, Private and Kowalski from DreamWorks Animation’s Madagascar as they bid farewell to Universal Studios Singapore's Madagascar Zone in one final celebration. That's right: The Madagascar: A Crate Adventure river boat ride will soon close down to be replaced by a brand new Minion Land themed zone.

So, until then, it's time to party with the Madagascar crew with float parades, meet-and-greet sessions, Madagascar-themed snacks and treats, complimentary stickers featuring your favourite characters, and more.

In addition, a $68 Madagascar Farewell Special package is available during this period. The package consists of the following:

Universal Studios Singapore One-Day Ticket

$20 Universal Studios Singapore Madagascar retail voucher (useable at selected retail outlets with no minimum spend)

$10 Universal Studios Singapore F&B adult voucher (useable at selected F&B outlets with no minimum spend)

$5 Universal Studios Singapore F&B child voucher (useable at selected F&B outlets with no minimum spend)

What are you waiting for? Time to party it up at Universal Studios Singapore this March holidays!

Till March 27, 2022.

Find out more here or here.

READ ALSO: 5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including local delights at Nutmeg & Clove and steak from Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse

Textures 2022: The Great Escape

Venture into the imaginative terrain of Sing Lit with Textures 2022: The Great Escape. Returning for its fifth edition, this annual literary arts festival takes place at various public libraries and community spaces across the island, bringing to life colourful and creative stories crafted by our local writers.

You can visit onsite festival pavilions for DIY workshops, storytelling sessions, book bazaars and other lively activities, or join the fun from the comfort of your home by checking out digital programmes like podcasts and storytelling videos.

Till April 3, 2022.

Find out more here.

Durian Fiesta 2022

It's time to tantalise your tastebuds with Goodwood Park Hotel's annual Durian Fiesta.

Durian lovers can look forward to an exquisite line-up of eight new handcrafted creations such as the refreshing and gorgeous D24 Lychee Blossom Cake, the light and flaky D24 Strawberry Mascarpone Filo Tart, and the pillowy soft Mini D24 Roulade Trio.

In addition, beloved treasures like the signature D24 Mousse Cake, D24 Crepe, D24 Puff and Durian Ice Cream Tubs make their return as well, along with the popular Mao Shan Wang Mousse Cake and Mao Shan Wang Power Puff, both of which will be available from May 1 onwards.

Till July 24, 2022.

Find out more here.

READ ALSO: Goodwork Park Hotel's Durian Fiesta 2022 returns with D24 banana cake and deep-fried mochi balls

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.