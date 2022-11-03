What to do this weekend (Nov 4 to 6)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. The Doraemon Exhibition Singapore 2022

PHOTO: National Museum of Singapore

The Doraemon Exhibition opens at National Museum of Singapore this weekend, marking its first ever showcase outside of Japan.

The exhibition brings together a curated selection of contemporary artworks by 28 leading Japanese artists and arts groups that capture the artists' memories of this beloved Japanese character while showcasing its continued cultural impact on contemporary history.

Nov 5, 2022 to Feb 5, 2023

Find out more here

2. The Guinness Great Grill Out

PHOTO: Guinness

After a two year hiatus, The Great Guinness Grill Out is back this weekend. Taking place at Gillman Barracks, this hotly anticipated outdoor food festival promises a tasty weekend filled with mouthwatering barbecue eats, masterclasses with celebrity chefs, a marketplace featuring local crafters, live entertainment by DJs and bands, and, of course, lots of Guinness.

Nov 5 to 6, 2022

Find out more here

3. Singapore Writers Festival

The Singapore Writers Festival is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the festival boasts an engaging line-up of over 200 programmes taking place across three weekends, from exhibitions to performances, film screenings, dialogue sessions, workshops, and much more.

Nov 4 to 20, 2022

Find out more here

4. Monumental Hunt in the Civic District

Put on your thinking cap and get ready to solve puzzles at Monumental Hunt in the Civic District, a puzzle hunt by the National Heritage Board (NHB) where you'll explore 9 of our National Monuments in search of hidden treasure.

Search for clues, test your lateral thinking and word-game skills, and learn about the history and heritage behind some of our most iconic monuments.

Every Saturday from Nov 5 to Dec 17, 2022

Find out more here

5. Let's Gift For A Reason 2022

PHOTO: Safra

SAFRA's Let's Gift For A Reason is back for the holiday season. In celebration of SAFRA’s 50th Anniversary, the campaign aims to fulfil the wishes of 500 less privileged children and fund necessities for 5,000 low-income households and elderlies through this year’s Let’s Gift For A Reason.

You're invited to spread joy to those in need during this season of giving by Adopting a Wish or Adopting a Bag (or both!).

Adopt a Wish lets you grant a wish worth up to $30 of a less-privileged child. Simply head to any SAFRA club from Nov 5 to Dec 12, 2022 and pick a wish from the dedicated wish board. Purchase the gift, wrap it and pen down your well-wishes for the campaign's beneficiaries, then return the gift along with the wish card to the same SAFRA club by Dec 12, 2022.

Adopt a Bag invites you to support low-income families or elderlies living in rental flats. With every bag adopted, a bag of daily necessities worth about $20 will be donated to the campaign's beneficiaries to help them put food on the table and offset their living expenses.

Simply visit the campaign's microsite from Nov 5 to Dec 12, 2022 and select how many bags you want to adopt (each bag costs $20), then check out and make your payment.

Nov 5 to Dec 12, 2022

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.