What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food

It’s the first day of Chinese New Year and you’re peckish in between your visitations. Where can you go for a quick bite?

Like many others, I would probably end up at fast-food restaurants or Muslim eateries that are still open. And thank goodness for these options too, as otherwise, popping into convenience stores for emergency refuelling may be the next resort.

But if you’re tired of the usual options or find yourself in a different neck of the woods this year, here are some places you can hit up. And if you’re prepping for the week ahead, we’ve also listed supermarkets that are open, where you can still stock up on groceries for the work week ahead.

Hey, it’s also one more place to go if you’re bored this CNY.

SUPERMARKETS

NTUC FAIRPRICE

A total of 114 FairPrice stores across the island will remain open on the first day of the Lunar New Year.

For last-minute shopping on the eve of CNY (Jan 24), 123 stores will open till 5pm, while 24 stores will operate at their usual 24 hours.

On the second day (Jan 26), 147 FairPrice stores will be open for business, and regular operating hours will resume across all 148 supermarkets on the third day of CNY (Jan 27).

We have extended our operating hours till midnight to cater to your last minute CNY shopping needs! Now everyone gets to... Posted by NTUC FairPrice on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

Over the period between January 24 to 26, FairPrice Online will continue deliveries between 8am to 6pm. Regular delivery timings will resume on Jan 27.

You can find the list of store opening dates and timings here.

COLD STORAGE

Certain outlets of the supermarket chain will be open this weekend, so you’ll have everything you need to usher in the Lunar New Year.

NEX's Cold Storage, for example, will be open 24 hours on both the first and second days of CNY, as will the Holland Village and Jelita outlets.

For the full list of store's opening hours, click here.

Worried your snack supplies will run low during extended mahjong sessions? 🀄 We are open this weekend at certain... Posted by Cold Storage Singapore on Monday, 20 January 2020

RESTAURANTS & EATERIES

DA MIAO HOTPOT

🍊🍊 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🍊🍊 Greetings all Da Miao Hot Pot Fans! Do take note of our operating hours during this Chinese New Year... Posted by Da Miao Hot Pot on Sunday, 5 January 2020

If you’re someone who can’t get enough of hotpot no matter the season, this is one option that will be open throughout the weekend.

Where: Blk C, #01-11, Clarke Quay, 3 River Valley Road, Singapore 179022

Opening hours:

CNY Eve 24 Jan: 5pm - 10.30pm

CNY 25 Jan: 11.30am - 10.30pm

CNY 26 Jan: 11.30am - 10.30pm

NG AH SIO BAK KUT TEH

THANK YOU for spending 65 years of Chinese New Year with us! Do note that we will be closed on 24 January and selected... Posted by NG AH SIO Bak Kut Teh on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

Bak Kut Teh is one of the only few truly Singaporean culinary heritage dishes. Just ask Ng Ah Sio, which boasts a 70-year history.

The chain's Resorts World Sentosa and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands outlets will be open throughout CNY.

Where: 26 Sentosa Gateway, Resorts World Sentosa, #B1-217/218, The Forum, 098138

CNY Eve (Jan 24): Closed

CNY Day 1 (Jan 25): 3pm - 10.30pm

CNY Day 2 (Jan 26): 9am - 10pm

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands:

CNY Eve (Jan 24): Closed

CNY Day 1 (Jan 25): 3pm - 10pm

CNY Day 2 (Jan 26): 10am - 10pm

TSUI WAH

Staying in to avoid the crowd? Let our food come to you instead! We have curated a $12 set menu (choice of 1 Noodle + 1... Posted by 翠華 Tsui Wah Singapore on Thursday, 5 December 2019

If you’re craving for some Hong Kong-style grub and find yourself in town, you can hit up this popular cha chaan teng for a cup of silky smooth milk tea and crispy buns drizzled with condensed milk.

Clarke Quay:

CNY Eve (Jan 24): 11am - 11pm

CNY Day 1 (Jan 25): 5pm - 1.30am

CNY Day 2 (Jan 26), business as usual: 11am - 11pm

The Heeren:

CNY Eve (Jan 24): 10.30am - 11pm

CNY Day 1 (Jan 25): 5pm - 11pm

CNY Day 2 (Jan 26), business as usual: 10.30am - 10.30pm

MONGA FRIED CHICKEN

Chinese New Year is around the corner! To avoid any disappointments, please check out our poster below for our operating hours during this festive period: Posted by Monga Fried Chicken Singapore 艋舺ㄟ雞排 on Monday, 20 January 2020

Sometimes, all we want is a juicy fried snack (that's not fries or KFC) to da bao when we're ravenous and on the move. If you find yourself in town, the chain's ION Orchard outlet will remain open on the first day of CNY.

Where:

ION Orchard, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn 3 #B4-62, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 11am - 9.30pm

TIM HO WAN

Please take note of our special Chinese New Year schedule in Singapore! Happy Holidays everyone and Gong Xi Fa Cai! Posted by Tim Ho Wan on Thursday, 23 January 2020

For some Chinese food that's not hotpot, Tim Ho Wan's dim sum delicacies will be available during the CNY period.

Only the restaurants at Marina Bay Sands and Jewel Changi Airport will be open on the first day of CNY, while the outlets at Plaza Singapura, Westgate and Waterway Point will be open from the second day.

Opening hours:

CNY Day 1 (Jan 25):

Marina Bay Sands: 10.30am - 10pm; Jewel: 9am - 10pm

CNY Day 2 (Jan 26):

Plaza Singapura: 9am - 10pm; Westgate: 11am - 10pm; Waterway Point: 10am - 10pm

All restaurants will resume operations on Jan 27.

CRYSTAL JADE

If Chinese food is a staple for your family and you're craving Cantonese cuisine, you'll be happy to know that all Crystal Jade outlets will be open from the second day of the Chinese New Year (Jan 26).



SWENSEN'S AND EARLE SWENSEN'S

Wishing everyone a Happy Lunar New Year! May the new year bring you flourishing growth & wealth. All outlets will open for business as usual, perfect for your gatherings! 🧨#SwensensSingapore Posted by Swensen's on Sunday, 19 January 2020

Want to have an unconventional CNY gathering with Western food instead of an Asian meal? All Swensen's and Earle Swensen's outlets will be open throughout the CNY period. Good news too, for those who just want an ice cream sundae as a midday treat, in between all that visiting.

For the full list of outlets and opening hours, click here.

PARADISE DYNASTY

PHOTO: Paradise Dynasty

While Paradise Dynasty offers fantastic noodles, rice and dim sum dishes, they are best known for their xiao long bao (steamed dumplings).

Opening hours: Business as usual during CNY (11am - 10pm on weekdays, 10.30am - 10pm on weekends and PH)

For the full list of outlets, click here.

JUMBO SEAFOOD

Celebrate a HUAT-full New Year with loved ones at JUMBO Seafood! All our outlets will be opened for dinner on the 1st day of Chinese New Year! Check out our operating hours at https://bit.ly/303FwuQ Posted by JUMBO Seafood Singapore on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

Seafood is a must for most families when it comes to Chinese New Year meals. This household name is known for their live seafood and award-winning signature chilli crab as well as a range of dim sum items.

Only Jumbo's Jewel outlet will be open for the full day on day one of the CNY period, while others will open for dinner.

For the full list of outlets and their operating hours, click here.

DIN TAI FUNG

PHOTO: Din Tai Fung

If your entire clan has a soft spot for dim sum, authentic Chinese dishes and traditional desserts, Din Tai Fung is a trusty Taiwanese brand which serves delicious fare that is perfect for communal dining.

We recommend ordering their wildly popular xiao long bao — splurge on the Steamed Truffle & Pork Dumplings if you're feeling generous.

For their operating hours during CNY, click here.

HAI DI LAO

Scan to get a red packet! 🧧 Singapore Haidilao and WeChat have prepared 12,500 WeChat Red Packet for everyone! Simply... Posted by Haidilao Singapore on Friday, 17 January 2020

There's truly no better meal to bond over with your family than good ol' Sichuan hot pot. Renowned for their addictive soup bases, fresh ingredients and a wide range of customisable dipping sauces, we're even willing to put this recent health warning about hotpot aside.

CNY opening hours: Business as usual at four outlets (Clarke Quay, 313 Somerset, Vivocity and Marina Square) on Jan 24 and 25. The rest of the outlets will resume service on Jan 26.

BEAUTY IN THE POT

美滋锅于农历新年期间将照常营业，过年一样要漂亮出场！恭祝各界：好运鼠不清，天天享樂天！ Our business as usual throughout Chinese New Year. Wishing you a lucky, healthy & prosperous New year! Posted by 美滋锅 Beauty In The Pot on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

Fans of the hotpot chain's famous "beauty collagen" broth can get your fix this CNY.

Indulge in the restaurant's auspicious Grandeur Treasure Pot (from $258, available for takeaway too!) that comprises of a luxurious spread of seafood like abalone and scallop, or toss their Prosperity Abalone Yu Sheng (from $46.80 for eight pax).

CNY opening hours: Business as usual at all outlets.

IKEA

Join us at the IKEA stores this weekend to get fengshui tips on sleeping better in the bedroom, or let your kids try... Posted by IKEA on Friday, 10 January 2020

Heading to Ikea over the weekend with your family for some well-deserved meatballs, pasta, chicken wings and ice cream is definitely a major Singaporean pastime.

You'll be happy to note that Ikea will be open as usual during the CNY period.

What's more, you can try their CNY specials: Braised Pork Belly with White Rice ($7.80) and Breakfast Special Yam Abacus Seeds ($4.50).

Where: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764 and 317 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159965.

IPPUDO RAMEN

Chinese New Year is around the corner! Please find our operating hours during the festive season below. Hope to see you at our outlets! #ippudosg ❤ Posted by Ippudo SG on Sunday, 19 January 2020

Bored with Chinese food? Satisfy your cravings at this Japanese chain, where many ramen dishes and sides are available.

During the CNY period, only the chain's Marina Bay Sands outlet will be open on the first day, while other outlets will resume operations on day two.

candicecai@asiaone.com

Additional text from Singapore Women's Weekly.