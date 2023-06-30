'What I'd give to be rich enough': Netizens envious after expats give glimpse of living at Sentosa Cove

Ask Singaporeans where the rich are and most would likely direct you to Sentosa, a place some of us can only dream of living in.

Always been curious about what it's like residing there? Expats James Peacock, 35, and Tammy Peacock, 33, uploaded a TikTok video on Wednesday (June 28) showing us what their family loves about living on the island.

One perk is the scenic location and the fact that they can get around easily.

"We cycle everywhere. We live next to the ocean. The roads are super quiet, and everything is pedestrianised," they share in the video.

To make things even more accessible, there is a free bus service around Sentosa island, made better with the friendly bus drivers.

The family also love how it's nearby the marina, where they have a fantastic view of the yachts.

Food-wise, there are plenty of restaurant options dotted around the area, as well as a grocery store.

"We have Thai, we have Mexican, we have Greek, we have a good coffee shop," they elaborate.

It also helps that the restaurant staff shower the kids with plenty of attention and affection.

"All the restaurant staff help me out on the daily with my children."

To keep the young ones entertained, there is even a playground and several pools.

And as the area is accessible to residents only, it makes the place "super safe".

In the comments, several netizens expressed envy towards the family, with one user saying: "What I'd give to be rich enough to afford this."



One netizen suggested that while Sentosa is a nice place to stay at, the family should try and live like an average local as well to better integrate into society.

But there are also many who enjoyed the little tour the family gave of their residences.

Several think the area is beautiful and some have even requested for more tours of the area.

There are also some curious ones who asked questions about what it's like living there.

One netizen didn't understand why people in the comments section were being so negative as the family were simply sharing more about their home.

The couple told AsiaOne that they've lived in Singapore for around 3.5 years.

"We moved [here] because we wanted to experience life in Asia and wanted to live in a warm climate," they said.

Currently, they are renting their home at Sentosa Cove but decline to share how much it costs.

When asked about the negative comments, the couple said they are not offended.

"But it has made [us] realise that there seems to be a lot of comparisons in Singapore."

Tour of $7.2m Sentosa Cove penthouse

Earlier in June, a resident who lived in a three-bedroom penthouse at Sentosa Cove gave a tour of their lavish $7.2 million crib.

Apart from being equipped with a private lift, the house has an open terrace, balcony and even a spa pool.

Some cheeky netizens had jokingly asked if they could get "student discounts" or pay just $10.

One even asked if he could use CDC vouchers.

