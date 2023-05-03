When in Dubai: Naomi Neo flexes her luxe vacation in the sun while checking off her bucket list

When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

Local influencer Naomi Neo certainly did so during a recent trip to Dubai.

Known as the Venice of the Gulf, Dubai is often associated with glitz and glamour.

Based on Naomi's Instagram posts on the Dubai trip, she did not seem out of place at all.

From posing for shots in the sand dunes to revving up a Ferrari, she was certainly living the high life out there.

Not only was she behind the wheel of a Ferrari F8 Spider, Naomi experienced her first supercar convoy too.

Driving around the city with other Ferraris, Maseratis and Lamborghinis must've been an unforgettable experience, even for someone like Naomi, who is no stranger to living the glamorous life.

"One off the bucket list," the Instagram caption read.

There were also trips to the beach and desert where Naomi took some stunning shots which netizens lapped up.

Renowned chefs such as Gordon Ramsay and Massimo Bottura might have restaurants in Dubai, but Naomi's dinner in the city was arguably even more impressive.

When was the last time you had a private dining experience?

One of her Instagram stories showed a private chef at the grill preparing some steaks and plump-looking asparagus.

"Wow, fancy," Naomi said to the chef.

Indeed it was.

While paragliding is a common activity in many beaches around the world, there can't be too many that can claim to match what Dubai can offer.

Naomi got the chance to paraglide over crystal clear waters with the iconic Burj Al Arab in the background.

It'll take a lot to top these experiences on her next vacation, but who knows.

Let's not forget, it was only a few weeks ago that Naomi had an unforgettable experience of picking up a new ride from the McLaren showroom.

