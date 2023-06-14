Where to eat acai in Singapore: Superfood bowls, smoothies and soft serve

Pronounced as ah-sa-ee, this superfood has the eat-clean crowd and the gymgoers in Singapore wrapped around its antioxidant-rich finger. Typically added to our Instagram worthy smoothie bowls, the energy-boosting, and immune-stimulating fruit nicknamed as “purple gold” has become a go-to for us.

Great for post-workout energy boosts, guilt-free snacks or just a way to cool off under the Singapore sun, we’ve rounded up the best acai bowls in the country!

Summer Acai

PHOTO: Summer Acai

Lifting your mood with their cheekily named bowls, TikTok-viral Summer Acai is well known for their hefty yet affordable servings of acai goodness. Fans rave about the bestselling Basic Bitch, loaded with acai, crunchy granola, banana, strawberries, blueberries, and pitaya (Dragon Fruit).

For something sweeter, opt for the Sugar Daddy, which swaps out the fruits for a tasty trio of lotus, Oreo and digestive crunches to satisfy the cookie lovers. Each bowl (from $6.10) is topped off with coconut flakes, pumpkin and chia seeds, alongside a generous splash of your favourite sauce like maple syrup or cookie butter, giving you the best bang for your buck.

Summer Acai has various outlets throughout Singapore including Beauty World, Bedok, Kovan, Joo Chiat, Upper Thomson, Tampines, Ang Mo Kio, Queensway, Paya Lebar, and Woodlands. For more details, click here.

Coocaça

PHOTO: Coocaça

Your one-stop-shop to feeding that insatiable acai addiction, Coocaça can be found smack-dab in the middle of Orchard Road. Pronounced “coo-ka-sa”, the cosy escape whips up fantastic acai bowls, smoothies and creamy superfruit Soft Serve (from $7). Want to go beyond the standard bowls?

Pick the acai berry or a unique chocolate acai base to customise your own healthy treat ($11.50), complete with dual topping choices and a drizzle like the nutty homemade almond butter. For a post-workout energy boost, pump up with their refreshing acai smoothies like the protein rich Chulo or espresso-laced Robusta ($7.90 each).

Coocaça is located at Liat Towers, 541 Orchard Road #01-01B, Singapore 238881. Open daily 11am – 9.30pm.

Ola Acai

PHOTO: Ola Acai

It’s no secret that our love affair with acai can sometimes put a hole in our pockets, but newcomer Ola Acai is changing things up. A stone’s throw away from Kovan MRT, this hidden gem has four impressive bowls starting at $5.90 each, keeping your beloved wonder-fruit super wallet-friendly.

Topped with fresh strawberry, mango and banana, every lush spoonful of the Island Gal bowl is no less than heaven when it comes to taste. Their smoothies (from $7) are also a must try, blitzing acai base with coconut water and fruit for a refreshing gulp.

Ola Acai is located at 210 Hougang St 21 #01-273 Singapore, 530210. Open daily 11am – 10pm.

Absolute Acai

Five acai bowls take centre stage at Absolute Acai, with each one more delicious than the last – keeping your tummy satiated and sweet tooth satisfied. Their newest addition, The Greek Gatsby (from $7), has our favourite purple goodness co-starring with protein-packed Greek yoghurt, cranberries and raspberries.

While, the Signature (from $7.80) is a crowd-favourite including generous heaps of fruits, and sprinkles of granola, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, goji berries, and chia seeds.

Absolute Acai is located at 10 Sinaran Drive Square 2. Open Mondays to Saturdays 10.30am – 9pm, as well as 1st and 3rd Sundays 10.30am – 5pm.

An Acai Affair

PHOTO: An Acai Affair

No stranger to Singapore’s healthy food scene, An Acai Affair is the place to go for unique purple berry blends. Whether their bases are mixed with fellow antioxidant-rich superfoods (think blends of spirulina and acerola cherry), or vibrant pops of colour (blue pea lychee and avocado coconut sorbet!), the acai here are always a delight.

No need to fret about refined sugars and artificial sweeteners here, their all-natural blend of the Amazonian berry only mingles with the fresh lemon and organic coconut nectar. Highlights include Mango Tango (from $7.30) with mango sorbet, and Drivin’ Me Nuts (from $7.50) with chocolate peanut butter banana sorbet, fresh fruits, granola, nuts & superfoods.

An Acai Affair has various outlets across Singapore. For more details, click here.

Moam

PHOTO: Moam

On a quest to make clean eating quick and easy, Moam (aka: Men On A Mission) has a variety of healthy eats that don’t skimp on flavour. Their Sao Paolo ($11.90) mixes the superfruit with tropical mango sorbet, fresh fruit and a generous sprinkle of cacao nibs and salted gula melaka granola, for a hint of Indo pizzazz.

Don’t miss any of their other bowls, all laden with fruit for the ultimate refreshing treat. Alternatively, try any of their smoothies or poké bowls to fill up on clean eating.

Moam (Men On A Mission) is located at 138 Robinson Road, Oxley Tower #01-01. Open weekdays from 11.30am – 6pm.

Acai Brothers

PHOTO: Acai Brothers

At Acai Bros, your favourite superfood can be just as healthy or as indulgent as you want it to be. Born and bred in Sydney, this leading acai chain has brought their luscious smoothie bowls here to share just how tasty acai can be.

Their Raw Grapefruit Bowl (from $8) is infused with grapefruit essential oils, while tangy Lemon Meringue Bowl (from $8) features lemon essential oils, buckini and vanilla protein atop. But for something slightly more decadent, explore specialties like the Salted Caramel, and Choc Treat Yo’Self for scrumptious acai doused in coconut yoghurt and toppings.

Acai Brothers is outlets in Alexandra and Kovan. For more details, click here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.