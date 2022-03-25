Where to eat & drink: Fann Wong's yuzu cake, kurobuta mee hoon kueh & more

What to know this week: Fann Wong is rolling out a new yuzu cake, Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway by former MasterChef Singapore finalist Aaron Wong is dishing out kurobuta mee hoon kueh, InterContinental Singapore has a new vegan afternoon tea, and more.

Fann Wong is introducing a new yuzu cake

After opening to much fanfare last year with signature creations like the Signature Musang King Gula Melaka Tart and Signature Valrhona Chocolate tarts, Fann Wong’s online pastry shop Fanntasy Bakes will be dropping a new seasonal special, the Saitama Yuzu Dream Cake ($75) this March.

A tie-up with Japan’s Saitama Prefecture, you can look forward to an airy almond sponge infused with yuzu imported from the region. It’s frosted with light yuzu mousseline and enrobed within is a honeycomb layer for a touch of natural sweetness and added texture.

At the same time, Fann Wong has also recently released her first-ever children’s book in Mandarin, 大声的棒棒 that’s inspired by her son and illustrated by her. Both Saitama Yuzu Dream and a copy of her book can be purchased together for $90.

Saitama Yuzu Dream will be available on March 25, 2022, at 9.05am on Fanntasy Bakes’ website.

Dig into kurobuta mee hoon kueh at Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway

For an elevated take on the ubiquitous mee hoon kueh, check out Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway, helmed by chef-owner Aaron Wong.

The former MasterChef Singapore finalist, who started the first hawker stall in 2020, has rolled out a Kurobuta Mee Hoon Kway ($5.50), which stars the juicy marbled pork, flown in from the US, together with a robust and umami broth and fresh chewy handmade mee hoon kueh.

Other signatures include the classic Mee Hoon Kway with Minced Pork and Pork Slices ($4.50), Mee Hoon Kway with Minced Pork, Pork Slices and Pork Ball ($5.00), starring generously sized handmade pork balls, as well as the loaded Signature All-in Combo Mee Hoon Kway with Minced Pork, Pork Slices, Pork Ball, and Shrimp Ball ($5.50).

Limited portions of the Kurobuta Mee Hoon Kway are served throughout the day, and available at all its stalls, as well as on Grabfood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

Jiak Song Mee Hoon Mee Hoon Kway is at multiple locations, including Telok Blangah Crescent Market & Food Centre, 19 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh and 18 Bedok S Road. Visit its webpage for a list of locations.

InterContinental Singapore rolls out a Vegan Afternoon Tea: Sigi Skin Edition

Five-star hotel lnterContinental Singapore and vegan skincare brand Sigi Skin are joining hands to roll out a vegan-friendly afternoon tea spread that everyone will enjoy. The line-up of 10 savoury and sweet treats are created with super food ingredients that can also be found in Sigi Skin's skincare line, and will be served in lnterContinental Singapore’s resplendent Lobby Lounge.

The savoury selection is varied, with options like Goji Berry Scone, Tomato Concasse with Plant–based Meatball Skewer, as well as Pumpkin Mousse, Avocado and Mushroom with Tomato Arugula in Spinach Wrap.

Onto the sweet stuff: You’ll be digging into bites such as Acai Blueberry Vegan Cheesecake, Banana Oatmeal Cake, Coffee Chocolate Cremeux, Green Tea Tiramisu, and Tropical Yuzu Custard. Plus, there’ll be a free-flow of ice-cream and scones.

READ ALSO: Dine at these 4 restaurants that minimise food waste

And that’s not all. Each Vegan Afternoon Tea: Sigi Skin Edition guest will receive a complimentary selection of Sigi Skin’s skincare range in deluxe sizes worth $65 (applicable for the first 150 dine-in orders).

From $55++ per adult, inclusive of fine loose-leaf tea or coffee, and $70++ per adult, with the addition of a flute of Taittinger Brut champagne. Available daily from April 1 to Sept 30, 2022 at The Lobby Lounge (1pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 5.30pm) or via takeaway here.

lnterContinental Singapore is at 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966.

A liquid buffet and one-for-one chicken wings at Club 5

On the prowl for places for after-work drinks? Club 5 at Parkroyal on Beach Road has a slew of tempting promos to check out from now till the end of March.

On Tuesdays, it’s happy hour all night long from 3pm to 10pm. Down an ice-cold pint of beer, a craft beer, wine, or craft cocktail at happy hour prices from $9++. There are also Kampong Glam-inspired cocktails specially prepared by Club 5’s head bartender, as well as 20 per cent off wines by the bottle.

Gin lovers will want to make a pit stop on Thursdays for the liquid buffet ($38++) from 4pm to 7pm starring its craft cocktail, 20 Houses Tonic, which includes aromatic gin, cardamom, fresh citrus, and classic Tonica.

And when Friday (finally) rolls around, you can celebrate with a one-for-one deal on the bar’s beloved Signature Chicken Wings ($15++) from 4pm to 7pm. The wings are marinated in prawn paste sauce for 36 hours, then served with chilli and tamarind sauce for an extra kick.

Club 5 is at Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 19959. Click here for reservations.

Wood-fired Korean barbeque with smokeless charcoal

New in town, Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ bills itself Singapore’s first wood-fired Korean charcoal barbeque. Eschewing conventional charcoal, the restaurant utilises a smokeless charcoal, complemented by five types of wood chips — applewood, cherry, pecan, hickory and jarrah ($3 for 30g).

Choose from over 60 a la carte (from $8.80++) options — think fresh seafood such as prawns and mussels as well as premium cuts of meat like Japanese A4 Ribeye ($81/180g) and A4Striploin ($76/180g). Set meals starts from $49++.

Or dig into moreish bar bites like the Original Korean Chicken ($18), Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce Chicken ($20) and Deep-Fried Whole Octopus ($38++).

Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ is at 20 Cheong Chin Nam Road, Singapore 599744.

READ ALSO: A dining guide to Paya Lebar: Best restaurants, bars and cafes in the eastern heartland

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.