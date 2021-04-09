Where to eat & drink: Malay and Indonesian buffet delights at ginger, an Israeli feast & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what's new in the food scene.

Here's what to keep an eye on this week: New Malay and Indonesian favourites at buffet restaurant Ginger, a lavish five-course dinner at Table65 with champagne pairings, Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore's indulgent high tea set, and more.

1. Ginger's new buffet highlights

PHOTO: Parkroyal at Beach Road

Just for this month, Parkroyal at Beach Road's newly revamped Ginger buffet restaurant has rolled out a 'Local Delights at Ginger' a la carte buffet menu with over 70 items and showcases a new range of Malay and Indonesian dishes with an elevated spin.

Amidst the beautiful botanical interiors of Ginger, you'll get to tuck into the likes of lobster nasi lemak, smoky grilled ayam percik (slightly spicy grilled chicken with housemade percik sambal), steamed sambal river prawn, Ginger "Ramly Burger", Braised Lamb Shanks Tulang, and more.

Beloved Michelin Recommended local hawker Haig Road Putu Piring's steamed rice flour snacks will also be available daily on the menu.

Available only from April 1 to 30, 2021. The a la carte buffet is at $48++ (adult) and $24++ (child) for lunch. Dinner is priced at $65++ (adult) and ($32.50++) from Mon to Thurs, and $75++ (adult) and $37.50++ (child) from Fri to Sun.

Ginger is at Parkroyal at Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591. For dining reservations or enquiries, please call +65 3138 1995, email ginger.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com, or via online reservations at www.panpacific.com/ginger.

2. Tea for two at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore

PHOTO: Shangri-La Hotel

Located at the mezzanine level of Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, the elegant Rose Verandah with a poolside view is lovely for kicking back while indulging in high tea.

Served over three courses and rotated weekly, its high tea selection features delectable morsels that are paired with exclusive teas (over 30 premium varieties) available only at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore.

Start with a set of its signature sandwiches - think housemade bagels, crabmeat sandwiches, and pastrami smoked beef in a tortilla sandwich.

That's followed up with your choice of a main, with options like Braised Short Ribs, Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Grilled Prawns and Grilled Angus Fillet.

Of course, it isn't high tea without sweets and pastries.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with berry tarts and crumbles, signature buttery scones, and delectable financiers.

Available from Mondays to Thursdays from 1pm to 5pm at $68++ for two diners. For more information or reservations, guests may call 6213 4486 / 4398 or email dining.sls@shangri-la.com.

3. Perrier-Jouët x table65 presents the Art of the Wine Dinner Series

PHOTO: Table65

Table65 has introduced a month-long series that pairs a luxurious five-course dinner with five of Perrier-Jouët's Champagnes, and which is held within table65's private dining room.

Highlights include Os a moelle, a dish of smoked herringbone and veal tartare with Oscietra caviar that goes swimmingly with the berry hints of the Perrier-Jouët Blason Rose, and the Mozambique langoustine that's poached in duck fat with coffee, lemon, and Albufera-style dashi.

This is recommended to be paired with the Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque 2012, with light and floral notes.

Save room for the dessert, the aptly named 'Apple', with Granny Smith apple sorbet, apples poached in ginger syrup, a flaky pastry ring, and a gorgeous caramel glass dome.

The five-course dinner is at $468++ per person, with a minimum booking of eight persons at the restaurant's private dining room. Table65 is 8 Sentosa Gateway Level 1 Hotel Michael, Singapore 098269.

4. Festive Israeli eats at Jaffa at SO/ Singapore

PHOTO: Jaffa at SO/Singapore

Get a taste of Israeli cuisine with an omakase concept at Singapore, an exclusive Israeli dining event that'll spotlight the country's cuisine, together with cocktails, Israeli-inspired beats, lights, and more.

You can look forward to a retro Israeli BBQ, where you'll get to choose from a variety of beef, lamb, chicken, duck, fish, seafood and vegetarian skewers, all accompanied with a spread of salads, mezze, and dips.

Wash it down with a pitcher of house-made lemonade or soda, or a refreshing cocktail.

The lunch set is at $59++ and the dinner set is at $79++ (inclusive of two skewers per person, a spread of mezze, dips and salads to share, plus a pitcher of house-made lemonade or soda).'Jaffa at SO/' runs for two weeks only from April 15 to 28, 2021, at Xperience Restaurant at SO/ Singapore, 35 Robinson Rd, Singapore 068876.

Visit its website for more information and for reservations.

5. Steak night from the comforts of your home

PHOTO: Morton's, The Steakhouse

Fire up the grill.

Steakhouse Morton's popular steak kits and butcher cuts are making a comeback, with five specially curated packages that'll suit any cosy gathering with a showcase of the restaurant's signatures.

Each also comes with Chef's House Salad with a choice of Morton's Blue Cheese Dressing or Red Wine Vinaigrette as well as one side dish.

For bona fide Morton's date night, go for the Package "A" for Two ($188+), which comprises a Steak & Lobster feast with a 16oz centre-cut prime ribeye and two cold water lobster tails.

Package "B" for Two ($198+) gets you two pieces of 6oz. centre-Cut Filet Mignons and two lobster tails.

There are also packages for cosy gatherings of up to five people ($358+), and for up to eight people ($558+).

Seafood lovers can top it off with the Seafood Enhancement ($78+), which comes with one lobster tail, four sea scallops, and four jumbo shrimps.

Not great with the grill? There are comprehensive cooking instructions from Morton's Executive Chef, Christian Schreiber in each takeaway set.

Available for pre-orders at least 24 hours before self-collection at the restaurant.Visit its website for more information and to order. Morton's, The Steakhouse is at the Level 4 Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039797.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.