Which are the world's cleanest airports? Singapore's Changi ranks 3rd, here's the rest of the list

Singapore Changi Airport is known for many things like being one of the most luxurious airports and the sixth most popular airport in the world.

But is it one of the cleanest?

A recent annual survey by Skytrax showed that while Singapore Changi Airport is indeed on the list for being one of the cleanest airports in the world, we are not in first place.

The airport that holds that title is none other than Tokyo's Haneda International Airport, which also is the top cleanest airport in Asia.

In second place is Seoul's Incheon International Airport and finally, at third place, is our own Singapore Changi.

Out of the top 10, Japan has the most airports on the list. Apart from Haneda Airport, there is Centrair International Airport in Nagoya, Narita International Airport in Tokyo and Kansai International Airport in Osaka.

Other notable mentions are Hamad International Airport in Qatar, Hong Kong International Airport and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The only European airport on the list is Zurich Airport in Switzerland.

Second best airport in the world

Recent results from Skytrax's World Airport Awards this year also show that Changi Airport comes in at second place, while the number one spot is taken by Doha's Hamad International Airport.

Japan's Haneda International Airport and Narita International Airport also make the list, coming in at fourth and fifth place respectively.

Others on the top 10 list include Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Dubai International Airport.

