'Why am I in tears?' Father-daughter duo dance at competition together, leaving the internet emotional

When children perform on the big stage, their parents would often come down to watch and show their love.

But Jay Sng didn't want to just be supportive by sitting in the audience — he wanted to join his daughter, 7-year-old Jaylee, on stage.

So, he practised hard with her and together, they competed in the 25th Singapore Regional Competition on Sept 5.

This was organised by The Commonwealth Society of Teachers of Dancing Singapore and held at Anglo-Chinese Junior College's Faith Centre for Performing Arts.

Jay shared their performance on TikTok on Sept 7.

"Our first competition as father and daughter!" he captioned proudly.

In the viral video, which at the time of writing has more than 891,000 views and 111,000 likes, Jay and Jaylee danced to the song A Whole New World from Disney movie Aladdin.

Jay himself was decked out in a costume to look like Aladdin while little Jaylee wore a beautiful red outfit, similar to something Princess Jasmine wore in the show.

Apart from prancing around on stage, the pair shocked the audience with several tricky dance moves.

Near the start of the performance, Jaylee did a cartwheel on her father's back.

And later on, Jay joined his daughter and did several cartwheels across the stage — an impressive feat.

Needless to say, the crowd went wild and cheered the father-daughter duo on.

Other impressive moves include Jay flipping Jaylee onto his shoulders and swinging her around as she held a dance pose.

In the comments, several emotional netizens shared that the dance performance had left them with tears in their eyes.

"Oh my gosh, why am I in tears?" one said.

Several others said that Jaylee was a lucky girl to have a father like Jay.

One netizen said that the performance was a "huge core memory" for Jaylee.

To that, Jay replied saying he had told Jaylee before that if he were to "leave this world suddenly", she can remember that "daddy will always be dancing with [her] in [her] heart".

In response to another comment, Jay revealed that he was actually the oldest contestant on stage in the history of their dance competition.

There was also one netizen who urged Jay to recreate this when Jaylee was older and married.

To that, he jokingly said: "But my back!"

AsiaOne has reached out to Jay for more details.

