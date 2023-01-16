Why don't you quit and work 9-to-5? Entrepreneur slams cafe owner's advice on not starting F&B business

To do or not to do, that's the real question.

On Jan 8, Heartbreak Melts cafe co-owner Goh Yong Wei uploaded a TikTok video, advising others against starting an F&B business given the slim odds of success.

This sparked a debate online and one particular entrepreneur was having none of it.

Last Sunday (Jan 15), Raj Singh took to the social media platform and shared a 150-second clip with his counterargument on starting your own business.

He went all guns blazing and suggested that Yong Wei might actually be "bitter" or "resentful"; thus, the discouraging advice towards starting a F&B business.

"Don't listen to people like that. He is wrong," Raj said.

Over decades, he has been involved in the oil and gas industry and ran his own businesses so one would think he is qualified of speaking on this topic.

In his assessment of Yong Wei's advice, Raj questioned if the cafe co-owner was projecting his personal experience onto others.

"Just because you are failing or you have failed doesn't give you the right to tell other people 'don't go after your dreams'," Raj snarled.

He emphasised the importance of being ambitious and chasing dreams but "within your means".

His post amassed over 12,000 views at the time of writing, including one particular ice cream cafe co-owner.

Yong Wei replied in the comments section and the duo began their verbal tussle.

To be fair, Yong Wei's comments were relatively light-hearted but Raj's response, much less so.

This could turn spiky.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Rajsimplysaid

In his response, Yong Wei mentioned how he's "folded business many times" and that Heartbreak Melts is "finally profitable".

Starting a business requires market research, success and exit plans and if one is unable to commit to that then "it's better to remain employed", Yong Wei said.

Raj, however, didn't accept this as he felt it differs from what Yong Wei mentioned in his initial TikTok video.

"You said do not start a business, gave some numbers and told everyone not to start a business. Very different from what you are trying to explain here," Raj replied.

Even when a fellow netizen suggested Raj take a look at Yong Wei's other TikTok videos to better understand the cafe co-owner's stance, Raj snapped back by suggesting he had better things to do.

Amid this feisty comments war, a notable Internet icon provided his own jolly piece of advice.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Rajsimplysaid

Others weighed in, suggesting that Yong Wei is simply being a realist and there's nothing wrong with that.

The food and beverage sector can be harsh and even if a food business is well-known or marketed well, it is no guarantee for success.

Last November, dessert shop Cake Spade announced its closure after its tenth anniversary.

Home-based businesses are not spared too with struggling this min jiang kueh business in Buangkok closing down in the same month.

ALSO READ: Brotherbird Coffeehouse says goodbye to Bali Lane, on the lookout for new location

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.