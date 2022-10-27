He moved from South Korea to Taiwan to chase his showbiz dream

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there. In Why I Do What I Do: Asia, a nine-part spin-off, we scour the region for more unconventional jobs and the stories of the people behind them.

For most, the stage to showcase their singing talents is either the bathroom at home or karaoke sessions with friends.

For Bii, however, singing is his career.

The 33-year-old is well and truly living the dream, having been active in the music scene for over a decade.

The South Korean-born singer-songwriter arrived at Taiwan when he was 17, with lofty ambitions of being a music star.

In this episode, Bii opens up about his passion for singing, falling into self-doubt every now and again as well as his short stint in the Taiwanese army.

