Win 2 brand new cars at the Singapore Motorshow 2023

The Singapore Motorshow is making its return next month after a three-year hiatus, and in order to entice visitors even further, the organisers are dangling two brand new cars as lucky draw prizes to be won.

Visitors with a general public ticket for the show, which will run from Jan 12 to 15, 2023 at levels three and four of the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, will have the opportunity to win either a Subaru Impreza 5-Door 2.0i-S Eyesight worth $90,800 (without COE), or a Nissan Kicks e-Power Premium worth $76,800 (without COE).

The draw will be conducted on Jan 15, 2023, the final day of Singapore Motorshow, at 9pm, and the winner will be announced on the Singapore Motorshow's social media channels and website on Jan 19, 2023.

ALSO READ: 5 activities in Singapore for a motorsport-themed day out

This article was first published in CarBuyer.