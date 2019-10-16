Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here's a look inside

Just when we thought we were at the height of the boba craze with insane creations such as bubble tea (BBT) hotpot and wasabi pearl milk tea, a new pop-up at *Scape has emerged to challenge that belief.

Running this Saturday (Oct 19) to Dec 18, The Bubble Tea Factory is truly for the boba-obsessed, where you'll not only get to consume the drink, you can experience being one.

How on earth is that possible? Through the multi-sensory installations dedicated to all things bubble tea, where visitors can pose for highly Instagrammable shots and nom on BBT-inspired treats at the same time.

Tickets are going for $24 and $28 apiece on weekdays and weekends respectively but right now, they're at a promotional price of $18 and $23 for the first two weeks.