Xenia Tan changes hairstyle after 3 years, fans divided over 80s-inspired cut

Curtain bangs, begone.

Local actress Xenia Tan decided she wanted to "head back to the 80s" with her latest cut and this caused quite a stir online.

On Feb 8, the 28-year-old celebrity shared a 22-second clip of herself at the salon explaining the look she wanted to the hairdresser.

Xenia was going for straight-cut bangs, a short trim at the ends as well as colouring her hair a shade or two darker.

The goal was to make her look younger, she said.

While some may think of bangs as a one-look type of hairstyle, it is, in actual fact, quite versatile in nature — from baby bangs to curtain bangs, as explained by Allure.

Xenia went the more "traditional" route with the no-frills straight-cut bangs.

While she looked pleased with the final outcome, netizens weren't exactly loving it. Well, not all at least.

Banging good or bang-on average?

In the comments section, some TikTok users suggested she looked older with the new hairstyle and must be regretting the decision to get a new look.

One netizen went as far as to say she resembled an auntie.

Emotions ran high as some netizens came to her defence.

"Don't listen to the others. You look super cute with the bangs, I swear," one commented.

Over on Instagram, comparisons were made to celebrities like Marie Kondo and Lily Collins in the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

In a separate TikTok clip, Xenia mentioned that this was the first time she could change her hairstyle in three years. No wonder she was a little jittery throughout the process.

The actress had to maintain her old hairstyle for work.

Before the switch, Xenia was rocking curtain bangs. To the uninformed, curtain bangs are typically longer and usually cut at an angle.

They'll be short in the middle and slowly get longer toward the ears.

After years of seeing her with more-or-less the same hairstyle, her partner, Shawn Thia, was taken aback when he first saw the new look.

Apparently, he laughed for a "good 98 seconds".

To be fair, he did admit Xenia looked good after he was done giggling.

Just last month, the couple was vacationing in Japan as they tried to immerse themselves into the nation's food culture.

However, having fresh sashimi that was twitching was one step too far.

They squirmed and pondered before eventually requesting for the plate to be removed from their table.

