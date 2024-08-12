Picturesque parks, wildlife and unlimited free foodpanda deliveries: Why Yew Tee isn't as 'boring' as you think

The internet might have labelled Yew Tee as Singapore's most boring neighbourhood - but is it really?

Sure, it may be quieter than other neighbourhoods in Singapore *ahem* Yishun, but are we confusing its slower pace of life for boredom?

We snooped around and found some fascinating, noteworthy, and downright fun facts about this often-overlooked town.

Interesting and scenic parks

While Yew Tee Park may look like an unassuming green space, it hides a little gem.

Craving for an adrenaline rush? Try the long slide at its playground! Spanning 20 metres in length, this slide was built into the slopes of the park and is guaranteed to give even adults a thrill ride.

If that's not your cup of tea, check out the Pang Sua Canal park connector that leads you all the way to Tanjong Pagar. Youtuber Ghib Ojibsan even compared this park to sights and scenes in Japan.

Friendly neighbours

Yew Tee residents are so helpful that they even helped to open MRT doors for passengers.

On a more heartwarming note, check out this resident who went out of their way to provide free food for the less fortunate during the month of Ramadan. Together with other residents from the Friends of Yew Tee page, they all chipped in to help out the less fortunate.

Unlimited free deliveries on foodpanda

Guess what? foodpanda has just surprised 53,000 Yew Tee households with free pandapro subscriptions for the month of August!

This means Yew Tee residents get a whole month of unlimited free deliveries, all thanks to their complimentary one-month pandapro subscription.

They'll also get to enjoy other pandapro benefits, including:

Unlimited $3 off delivery on all restaurants

Unlimited free delivery for selected restaurants

Extra 10 per cent off on ​pick-up​​​ orders

Monthly surprise perks such as exclusive deals on restaurants, groceries and more

Don't live in Yew Tee and felt FOMO reading this? Read on to find out how you too, can score yourself and your entire block free one-month subscriptions to pandapro, just by repping your neighbourhood!

PM Wong is an MP of Yew Tee

If there's one thing Yew Tee residents can be proud of, it is the fact that our current Prime Minister has been serving the Yew Tee constituency as an MP since 2015.

In fact, Yew Tee residents were so excited for PM Wong's new position that they threw a huge party during his swearing in ceremony, complete with sing-along sessions that lasted throughout the evening.

Wild world

Away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Singapore is where you can observe local wildlife at its best, and Yew Tee may be the best place for that.

It is not every day you see an interspecies territory war between wild dogs and otters, or get to spot wild boars roaming around with police escorts fit for a VIP guest.

Why head to the zoo when the real action is at Yew Tee?

Win free pandapro subscription for you and your neighbours!

foodpanda is looking to give out free one-month pandapro subscriptions to an entire block - so now's the time to show off your neighbourhood's kampung spirit.

Here's what you have to do.

Comment on foodpanda's Instagram pinned post below and state your neighbourhood. Your comment must include the words "pandapro for [neighbourhood]" in order to qualify for the giveaway (e.g. pandapro for Katong).

Contest ends Aug 31, and the most liked comment will win free one-month pandapro subscriptions for the whole block! That's not all - the winning commenter will also walk away with a Nintendo Switch OLED console, Sennheiser Ambeo Mini Soundbar, and an adorable Pau-Pau Mahjong set worth over $1000.

So head on over to foodpanda's Instagram, drop a comment, and rally your neighbours​ to like your comment​! Unlimited free food deliveries await!

This post is brought to you in partnership with foodpanda.

kimberly.foo@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.