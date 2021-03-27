You are considered lucky parents if you have these lines on your palm

Palm reading, otherwise known as palmistry or chiromancy, originated in ancient Asia but has become popular across the world. The objective is to evaluate a person’s character or future by studying the palm of their hand.

It is believed that a person’s character, traits, health, wealth, wisdom, and many more aspects can be predicted, by reading one’s palm lines. Interestingly, palm reading for female and male are different and there are different schools of thought on this.

According to Chinese traditions, primary palm reading for a female below 30 years of age is done using the right palm, and the left is used for supplementary analysis.

For a female over 30 years, the left palm is used for the primary reading.

Palm reading: How it predicts your life and parenting style

There is a common belief in palmistry that the right hand — the dominant hand for most people —represents now and the future. While the left hand represents the past and the traits the person was born with.

Thus, it makes more sense to take the right hand as a priority in palm reading. As a matter of fact, both of your hands play great importance in hand reading. Now that we know which hand to read, next comes the way to read these lines.

How to read palm lines?

There are five main lines on the palm in Chinese palmistry- love line, fate line, lifeline, wisdom line, and marriage line.

1. Love line

PHOTO: Yourchineseastrology.com

The love line is the line stretching across the hand directly under the fingers.

If your love line is short and straight, you may have little interest in expressing love or romance

When the line has a big rise and fall, you will probably fall in love with several people

If the love line is divided into several sections, your love story will probably not be as happy

And, if there are more than six shallow lines, and none is prominent, it indicates complicated and messy marriage situations

2. Career line

The career line is the line that stretches from the wrist to the middle finger. This line reflects one’s fortune and career.

If the career line looks clear and straight, it means your life is stable

If there are two career lines, then it means you could have two jobs together

When the line ends as it reaches the Wisdom Line, it indicates that you would decide to stop working

When the line ends as it reaches the Love Line, it indicates that a relationship has caused your career to end

3. Life line

PHOTO: Yourchineseastrology.com

The life line is the line that extends around the thumb and is usually in an arc shape. Remember, that the length of the life line has no relationship with how long one could live.

Life line reflects your health and physical vitality

If the life line has a big radius and it looks clear, it means you are energetic

And, if the end of the life line looks frayed, you should pay more attention to health problems when older

4. Marriage line

The marriage line is a short line above the love line starting immediately under the little finger. It reflects your romantic relationships and marriage.

If there are two equally clear marriage lines, you need to be careful of a love triangle

If the line veers up, it predicts you have little interest in getting married

When the line splits in two under the little finger, you should pay attention to your relationship

5. Wisdom line

PHOTO: Yourchineseastrology.com

The wisdom line usually starts between the index finger and thumb (below the love line) and then stretches to the other side of the palm.

The clearness, thinness, and length of the wisdom line reflects mental concentration and cleverness

If there is a circle on the wisdom line, you have a comparatively bad memory

If the line wavers, it means that you have difficulty concentrating on anything for long

6. Sun line

Sun line’s presence gives a boost to the existing fate line. A strong sun line will always compensate for a weak or non-existent fate line.

A sun line from wrist till head line indicates luck and fame at a very young age

If this line is absent, it shows that you may have all kinds of excellent qualities, but your life will be lived unrecognised

7. Children line

PHOTO: Yourchineseastrology.com

The children lines are the upright lines below the base of the little finger and above the marriage line. These lines indicate the number of children you may have and the life status of the children.

If the child line is forked at the end, it’s an indication of twins. There will be high chances of you conceiving them.

The narrow and shallow children lines are signs of getting baby girls.

The deep and wide children lines indicate boys.

8. Health line

In Chinese palmistry, the line of health is also called the unhealthy line.

If you find the health line missing in your hand, that’s a good sign

A wavy line warns you of potential health problems in the digestive system and a decline of liver or gall bladder function.

If your health line is crossed by some short lines, it indicates poor health.

Palmistry for parents: A fun way to use this

As parents, we often use fingers to denote several things throughout the day to our children. But, do we know what each finger stands for? Let’s find out (just for fun).

The thumb stands for approval (duh!).

The index finger which most parents use as a show of authority is actually a finger that represents ‘teaching and warning’.

Now, the middle finger stands for ‘protective wrath’. The ring finger stands for ‘memory loss’, no wonder people are made to wear their wedding ring on this finger!

Wondering what is the role of the small and nimble pinky finger? It represents your child’s nose-picking. Ewwwww! But that is how it works for most parents, doesn’t it?

Whether you study palmistry and/or believe in palm reading for female or male, know that palm lines are not usually fixed, they keep changing with age. These lines can’t depict whether you will have a happy marriage, good health or a bright future.

It depends on your hard work, dedication, and wisdom.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.