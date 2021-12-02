You can now enjoy a staycation at Singapore Zoo in an air-conditioned dome tent, but it'll cost $1,499

To commence the end of an unusual 2021, some of you may want to do something special with your loved ones for the holidays.

But if you aren't willing to risk travelling via the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) thanks to how dynamic the pandemic situation is, why not consider splurging a little on a staycation in a unique setting — Singapore Zoo.

Mandai Wildlife Group has launched a new experience at Singapore Zoo called Staycation in the Wild. This will run from Dec 16 this year to March 19, 2022 and is the perfect mini-getaway for animal lovers!

What to expect

After checking in at 1pm, you'll start off the two-day-one-night adventure with the zoo's majestic Asian elephants. Here, you can take part in the feeding session as well as chit chat with the elephant keepers.

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Then, your private guide will whisk you away to the Wild Africa zone, where you'll get a chance to feed the white rhinos.

After that, you'll get to attend the Splash Safari show, which includes a special photography session with the sea lions.

A set dinner at the Forest Lodge is also included in the experience and once you're done refuelling, you can head over to the Rainforest Lumina exhibit to immerse yourself in a symphony of lights and music.

To conclude the long but fulfilling day, you can cosy up for the night in an air-conditioned dome tent that's located at the zoo's Pavilion by the Lake. This comes furnished with two double beds.

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

When morning comes around, you can meet and greet a mystery Animal Ambassador before heading over to the Forest Lodge to enjoy a sumptuous breakfast set.

While this all sounds very exciting, be prepared to fork out quite a bit of money as each package will be priced at a whopping $1,499.

However, this can be split among four pax, so the more guests, the merrier.

Staycation with the manatees

If you'd prefer to hang out with some aquatic animals instead, you'd be glad to know that Mandai Wildlife Group will also be bringing back the River Wonders' Staycation with the Manatees.

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The experience will also be available from Dec 16 this year to March 19, 2022, and includes a guided tour, animal encounters and night activities at Amazon Flooded Forest.

Guests will also get to enjoy a set dinner at Ulu Ulu Safari Restaurant and breakfast at Singapore Zoo Inuka Cafe.

However, instead of an air-conditioned dome tent, you'll be glamping in a bell tent that comes furnished with air mattresses.

This staycation is slightly cheaper too, at $999 for a tent that can fit for up to four pax.

Book yourself a slot for Staycation in the Wild here and Staycation with the Manatees here.

melissateo@asiaone.com