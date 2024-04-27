Your guide to the hottest music festivals in Europe this 2024

Continuing from our exploration of Asian music festivals for 2024, be sure to cast your gaze towards Europe when planning your next rave-filled holiday.

From the historic sites of Germany to the sun-kissed shores of Portugal, each festival boasts its own distinct European charm, featuring a lineup of local and international artists spanning various genres to suit every musical taste.

So, prepare to book those flight ticket as we delve into the must-visit music festivals across the European sea.

Horst Music Festival, Belgium – May

Over three immersive days, Horst Music Festival showcases visionary architectural stages and site-specific art installations, creating an unparalleled artistic experience.

By fostering artistic experimentation and revitalising urban spaces, Horst champions community collaborations, transcending traditional art boundaries.

Featuring an eclectic lineup that includes emerging talents such as Sookie alongside established icons like Akanbi, the festival celebrates rave culture's transformative power, fostering solidarity and camaraderie.

Horst Music Festival runs May 9-11 at Asiat Park, Mechelsesteenweg 255, 1800 Vilvoorde, Belgium. Tickets are priced from €67 (S$97.16).

Gottwood Festival, Wales – June

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Anglesey forest, Gottwood Festival beckons you to a place where underground electronic beats pulse through the trees, creating unforgettable moments.

With a mission to redefine the festival experience, Gottwood seeks to restore power to the people and reignite the spirit of raving. Offering a harmonious blend of music, art, and culture, Gottwood promises spontaneity and a truly unique adventure.

Their meticulously curated lineups feature a mix of emerging talents like Appleblim and Robert James alongside seasoned veterans like DJ Storm, promising you with an electrifying journey through diverse musical landscapes.

Gottwood Festival runs June 13-16 at the Carreglwyd Estate, Carreglwyd Wood, Carreglwyd, Llanfaethlu, Holyhead, Wales, LL65 4NY. Tickets are priced from £284.10 (S$481.15).

Waking Life, Portugal – June

Endlessly pushing boundaries and redefining the rave experience, Waking Life emerges as an intimate six-day event beneath the radiant desert sun in the heart of Crato, Portugal.

Set against the backdrop of the summer solstice, bask yourself in endless daylight amidst the tranquil embrace of eucalyptus groves. Since its inception, Waking Life has been a beacon of artistic experimentation, with Belgium-based music collective Roots of Minimal playing a pivotal role in its early curation.

Hosted by Associação Waking Life, the festival's upcoming edition promises a diverse array of talent, from established names like Ben UFO and Mala to groundbreaking acts such as the experimental project Voice Actor and Kenyan rapper Nah Eeto.

Waking Life runs June 19-24 at Monte da Pedra Lugar Couto do Saramago, Aldeia da Mata 7430-437, Portugal. Tickets are priced from €260 (S$377.03).

Dekmantel Festival, Netherlands – July/August

Experience the magic of Dekmantel Festival as it returns to Amsterdamse Bos for an unforgettable five-day extravaganza featuring over 200 artists.

From electrifying performances at iconic venues like Het HEM and Oude Kerk to engaging talks and workshops, the festival offers a diverse mix of music and culture.

With headliners like BICEP and Luke Slater, alongside a stellar lineup including Actress and Jeff Mills, Dekmantel Festival promises to be the ultimate celebration of electronic music.

Dekmantel Festival runs July 26 July - Aug 4 across various venues in Netherlands. Tickets are priced from €39 (S$56.55).

Houghton Festival, UK – August

Brace yourself for an electrifying comeback as Houghton Festival makes its return this year!

The renowned Craig Richards-curated event will once again transform the historic grounds of Houghton Hall in Norfolk after a three-year hiatus due to extreme weather and the pandemic.

Marking its fifth edition with a stellar lineup of international heavyweights and UK electronic icons, expect to be treated to the sounds of Moodymann, Skee Mask, Ben UFO, Mala, Saoirse, and more, promising to keep the beats going all weekend long.

Houghton Festival runs Aug 8-11 at Houghton Hall, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, PE31 6UE. Tickets are priced from £297.50 (S$503.62).

Field Day, London – August

Groove to the beats as Field Day makes its return to Viccy Park, drawing over 50,000 enthusiastic ravers to its electrifying celebration.

This year's lineup is exceptionally steeped in electronic vibes, headlined by the iconic Justice, who are unveiling a new album alongside a fresh set of house anthems. Joining them are a lineup of stunning acts including Shygirl, Brutalismus, Charlotte de Witte, Mura Masa, and many more.

Field Day runs Aug 24 at Victoria Park, Grove Rd., London E3 5TB, UK. Tickets are priced from £70 (S$118.50).

Lost Village, UK – August

Step into Lost Village, an enchanting haven nestled in an abandoned forest where time stands still.

By day, explore engaging talks, immersive workshops, and revitalising wellness activities. As the sun sets, the forest comes alive with vibrant comedy and music, pulsating with boundless energy.

Surrounded by like-minded souls and entrancing melodies, Lost Village invites you to embrace the extraordinary. With a stellar lineup featuring artists like Aroop Roy, Habibi Funk, and SG Lewis, prepare for an unforgettable musical journey.

Lost Village runs Aug 22-25 at Norton Disney, Lincolnshire, UK. Tickets are priced from £111.66 (S$189.02).

Dimensions Festival, Croatia – August/September

Get ready for the twelfth edition of Dimensions Festival as it returns with a fresh vibe and a new home at The Garden in Tisno, Croatia.

Born in 2012 as the sister festival of Outlook Festival, Dimensions promises to continue its legacy of delivering cutting-edge electronic music experiences.

This summer's lineup boasts an impressive array of talent with debut sets from rising stars like AliA and Mad Miran, alongside established favourites such as Helena Hauff, Eris Drew, and Shanti Celeste. Expect an unforgettable five-day journey filled with music, boat parties, and afterparties in paradise!

Dimensions Festival runs Aug 29 - Sept 2 at The Garden Resort, Ul. Petrića Glava 34, 22240, Tisno, Croatia. Tickets are priced from £225.50 (S$381.74).

Reeperbahn Festival, Germany – September

Step into the heart of the international music scene at Reeperbahn Festival, Europe's largest club festival and a global platform for pop culture.

Over four exhilarating days, the festival presents a dynamic program featuring over 1000 concerts, conference sessions, and networking events. With a focus on showcasing new artists like Ão, Voodoo Beach, and Zimmer90, and fostering collaboration across the music ecosystem, Reeperbahn Festival serves as a catalyst for innovation and growth.

Whether you're a music fan or a seasoned industry professional, join the dialogue, exchange ideas, and discover emerging talent from diverse backgrounds.

Reeperbahn Festival runs 18-21 September 2024 across various venues in Germany. Tickets are priced from €59 (S$85.53).

Amsterdam Dance Festival, Netherlands – October

Immerse yourself in the electrifying world of electronic music at Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), returning with a bang!

Over five thrilling days in October, Amsterdam's vibrant venues transform into a playground for music enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. With 1,000 shows, talks, and workshops spread across the city, ADE promises an unparalleled festival experience.

This year's lineup is set to dazzle, featuring standout events like Tomorrowland's 20th-anniversary celebration and the return of Amsterdam Music Festival to the iconic ArenA stage.

Amsterdam Dance Festival runs Oct 16-20 across various venues in Amsterdam. Tickets have not been released yet.

This article was first published in City Nomads.