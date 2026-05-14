'I have to be strong': 21-year-old mascot performer braves long hours to support younger siblings in Malaysia

A 21-year-old Malaysian mascot performer's love for her family knows no bounds.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Sunday (May 9), the young woman named Ina revealed that she works as a mascot performer in order to provide for her younger siblings after their mother died.

In the video uploaded by TikTok account storie.my, Ina is seen standing by the road near a McDonald's outlet in Ulu Kelang, Selangor in a bright green costume. She holds a plastic container with a label that reads: "Donate with sincerity".

The video caption states that she works from 12pm to 12am daily.

"As the eldest, I have responsibilities. I'm trying my best so I can support my younger siblings," shared Ina.

"Rain or shine, I am used to it. No matter anyone is there or not, I still have to show up — even a little bit of income is still a blessing."

Asked by the interviewer whether her work is exhausting, Ina said she doesn't feel tired, adding that her late mother was her inspiration.

"I can't stop crying but I have to be strong. I put my siblings as my priority," she said.

"I support them so they have the opportunity for a better job."

Ina also shared that her dream is to become a teacher.

"I want to spread positivity to help people so that they can have a better life. If you're rich but don't have good values, what's the point?"

"What matters most is having a generous heart," she added.

The video has been viewed more than 240,000 times and has garnered more than 13,000 likes.

Netizens were touched by her story, and filled the comments section with positive remarks.

"Sad listening to her. Imagine how she wants to continue her studies but cannot afford it because she has to look after her younger siblings," said one user.

"So, the one that's sitting in an air-conditioned office, with comfortable chair and table, let's not complain and move on with our lives. After all, the resilience that we have within us is the key for moving forward," commented another.

"Be stong, Ina," added another.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com