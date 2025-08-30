2.7-magnitude earthquake hits Johor, sixth in a week

A weak 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit Johor at 7.29am on Saturday (Aug 30), reported the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

It was the sixth within a week, beginning with the Aug 24 quake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale.

In a Facebook post, the department said that the epicentre was located about 2km northwest of Segamat. The depth was measured at 10km.

Segamat is around 180km from Singapore.

The latest earthquake was preceded by a 3.4-magnitude one on Friday at 4.24am.

Experts have suggested that that further detailed studies are required to understand if the Segamat earthquakes may have been caused by a small inactive fault that may have been reactivated, or a different fault.

