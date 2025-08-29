3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Johor, 5th in 6 days

Barely 12 hours after a 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck Johor on Thursday (Aug 28), another 3.4-magnitude earthquake has rattled the Malaysian state.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said the quake occurred at 4.24am on Friday (Aug 29), 22km northeast of Segamat and at a depth of 10km.

The agency added that tremors were felt in Johor and that it was monitoring the situation.

Since the Sunday earthquake (Aug 24), Johor has been affected by a series of weak seismic events.

A second, milder 2.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded hours after the first seismic event at 6.13am.

On Wednesday, a third earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 struck 18km south of Segamat at a depth of 10km.

Experts have said that the Sunday quake in Johor suggests the need for further detailed studies to understand if it may be due to a small inactive fault that has been reactivated, or a different fault.

