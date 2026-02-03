'I want to see them every day': Man who lost 6 family members in accident gets married, netizens help him complete wedding photo

He was only 19 when he lost six family members — both his parents and four younger siblings — to a horrific car crash in Segamat, Malaysia, leaving him to take care of his then-15-year-old brother, who survived the 2023 crash.

Two years on, Abdur Rahman Amir Ruddin, now 21 years old and married, longed for a complete family photo.

On Monday (Feb 2) night, the Malaysian took to Threads to make an appeal using his wedding photo and an old family photo: "Is there anyone who can help to edit in my late family? For all of them to be in my wedding picture?"

Following up with a second post later, Abdur Rahman said that he would frame up the most realistic photo and place it next to his bed so that he can see them every day.

Threads users needed no further prompting and responded swiftly with actions, not words.

A flurry of submissions came within the first hour.

Netizens not only helped to edit his late family members into the photo, but also ensured that they were dressed for the occasion.

They paid attention to the finer details, and the result was realistic and moving.

In just 14 hours, Abdur Rahman's post received more than 31,000 reactions, 1,500 reposts and 1,100 shares

After the main task was completed, many users left encouraging words for the 21-year-old, who was married in December 2025.

"I remember this case. Thank God you are now married [and not alone]. May you be happy here on!," user Teha said, receiving over 4,000 reactions to her well-wishes for the couple.

But a recurring comment — that of a crying or teary-eyed emoji — best summed up the internet's emotions.

Abdur Rahman's simple request is another timely reminder that while social media can sometimes be a toxic environment — with cyberbullies and trolls hiding behind anonymity to sow hatred — it is also amply capable of doing good when users come together for a good cause.

A similar incident happened days after the deadly Wang Fuk Court blaze that claimed 168 lives, when Facebook and Threads users rallied to help a woman who lost her husband and wife to recreate family photos.

