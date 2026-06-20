'I was more afraid of wasting my degree than wasting my life': Malaysian ex-lawyer's story strikes a chord online

A former lawyer from Malaysia has resonated with netizens over her decision to leave the legal profession "to live her life once more".

In an Instagram video on Wednesday (June 17), Ashley Lee, a former litigation lawyer with the username ashleyyyylee, claimed that after graduating in 2024, she "was more invested in not wasting my degree than wasting my life".

The video has been viewed more than 472,000 times, with over 22,000 likes and almost 800 shares as at Friday (June 19).

'I was successful on paper'

In the post caption, Lee said that while researching on how to make the video, she came across an old journal entry that summed up the turbulent years while she was a practising lawyer.

"I don’t feel in control of my life, I feel like I’ve lost my confidence. I'm afraid to speak my truth and afraid to disappoint others. I don’t recognise myself anymore."

After investing nine years in the legal world, her "dream job" was usurping her life as she was "only successful on paper".

Her health was affected together with her creativity.

She explained in her video: "[I] was exhausted all the time and felt dead inside. And the worst part? I didn't even know who I was without the job title."

Lee ultimately quit her job in 2024, a decision that became a pivotal turning point in her life.

What came next was totally unplanned as she had no backup plan or job offers.

For eight months, she travelled to six countries with her boyfriend.

That reinvigorated her as she started posting videos on social media and sharing her story, which turned into "a life I actually want to live".

She now juggles three jobs, including being a coach while building a creative career.

"Being a lawyer was never the problem," reflected Lee, adding that "making it my entire life was".

AsiaOne has reached out to her for more information.

Her story is not unique to lawyers in Malaysia.

In Singapore, the level of attrition among young lawyers is high.

According to a Channel News Asia report, between 2015 and 2024 only about six in 10 lawyers remained in law firm practice after five years and four in 10 after 10 years.

Most cited excessive workload and poor workplace culture among other factors as key reasons for leaving the legal profession.

Netizens applaud transparency

Many commenters applauded Lee's honesty in sharing her story.

"Proud of you," said a commenter.

"What an inspiration! You are amazing," read another comment.

Another commented: "Been thinking the same. I like being a lawyer but hate it when becomes everything and the only thing in my life."

Others shared Lee's happiness in shifting her work and life: "Life is pointless when you cannot be creative."

"Admitting that the life that we built is no longer for us is the first step to change it," said another commenter, who shared a similar work situation that took years to reconcile.

"Nobody should hurt or struggle to cope working, glad you got through it," reminded another commenter.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com