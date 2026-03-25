No offence committed, Malaysia authorities say after video of fisherman filling container with Ron95 goes viral

The authorities in Malaysia on Wednesday (March 25) clarified that no offence was committed after a video of a man filling a container in the boot of his vehicle with Ron95 petrol went viral.

In the video taken on March 19, the driver can be seen filling a large container in the boot of his white multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with subsidised Ron95 petrol at a Caltex kiosk in Bayan Baru, George Town, Penang.

Following multiple complaints, Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Penang state director S Jegan said enforcement officers were dispatched to conduct investigations.

"The man seen in the video is a fisherman with a valid permit to purchase fuel in accordance with existing laws, and subject to a stipulated quota. His fuel purchase complied with regulations and did not involve any wrongdoing," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jegan said purchases of more than 20 litres of fuel in containers require a special permit for controlled goods issued by the ministry.

Such permits are granted for specific uses such as agriculture of fishery.

The ministry also conducts "continuous monitoring" at petrol stations to ensure regulatory compliance, he said, urging the public not to speculate or spread inaccurate information.

Although the video of the fisherman at the petrol kiosk was taken last week, it only went viral following another video of a similar incident.

On March 21, two people in Skudai, Johor were filmed pumping Ron95 petrol into a fuel tank in the boot of their car, leading to public outrage. They allegedly bought 71.771 litres of Ron95 fuel in total.

Malaysia's Finance Ministry subsequently investigated the matter and banned the duo from buying subsidised petrol, saying that misusing subsidised fuel is an offence.

"This misuse has the potential to undermine the government's efforts to ensure that subsidy management remains transparent, targeted and effective," said the ministry.

According to the ministry, enforcement actions will also continue to be intensified to curb such activities.

Pump prices across the world have been rising amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, but Malaysia's Ron95 fuel remains at RM1.99 (S$0.64) per litre.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on March 11 that the subsidy scheme, known as Budi95, will continue and that Malaysia's petroleum product supplies are sufficient at least until May 2026.

"I told the Cabinet to maintain the price of Budi95 for the people. It is a difficult decision," he said.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com