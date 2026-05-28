'Trying to avoid paying the toll?' Video of car stuck in motorcycle lane in Malaysia sparks backlash

A car seen stuck along a narrow motorcycle lane at a toll plaza in Malaysia has got netizens questioning the driver's motives.

A 19-second clip uploaded to Facebook by user Asal Jujur on Wednesday (May 27) shows the blue car awkwardly attempting to reverse out of the barricaded lane.

The vehicle's presence forced incoming motorcyclists to drive on the kerb, with some riders opting to completely exit the motorcycle toll lane.

"Is he driving in the wrong lane or intentionally entering that lane because he did not want to pay the toll fee?" the miffed user remarked.

The Facebook user did not share when and where the video was filmed, but the incident purportedly occurred at Kuala Lumpur's Jalan Duta Toll Plaza, according to Malaysian digital publisher Ohbulan!.

The clip has ignited fierce debate among social media users as some poked fun at the situation while others criticised the driver.

A netizen commented: "Trying to avoid paying the toll?"

Others were more forgiving, giving the driver the benefit of the doubt.

"Perhaps the GPS was set wrongly, hence the situation happened," said one online user.

Another added: "It happened to me too. At that time, I just followed a motorcyclist into the lane without thinking much."

Last December, a lorry travelling from Singapore to Malaysia became stuck at Woodlands Checkpoint's motorcycle departure lane.

The lane was closed for several hours for debris to be cleared, and motorcyclists were diverted to clear immigration at the car zone instead.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com