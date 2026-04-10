Malaysia KTV raid: 35 suspects to be charged with armed rioting and mischief

Thirty-five men will be charged for their alleged involvement in a violent raid at a KTV outlet in Kuala Lumpur.

The group of suspects of various ages were seen being escorted by police officers to the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex at around 11.25am on Friday (April 10), reported the New Straits Times.

Officers in bulletproof vests flanked the suspects and led them to the building, while others carrying submachine guns walked nearby.

The men are being charged over their alleged connection with the armed riot that took place at a KTV establishment in Taman Shamelin, Cheras on Sunday (April 5).

@asiaone The men are believed to be part of a gang that stormed a KTV outlet in Kuala Lumpur. #malaysianews #Malaysia #robbery #vandalism ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

A large group of over 50 masked men had stormed into the premises at around 1.30pm armed with objects resembling wooden sticks and iron rods.

Footage of the aftermath showed shattered glass and damaged items.

The police earlier this week nabbed 12 of the alleged perpetrators.

The 35 suspects who were brought to court on Friday will be charged with mischief and with rioting with weapons.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com