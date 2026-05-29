Driver of Singapore-registered car caught fuelling Ron95 in Johor hits back at 'one-sided' claims: 'I offered to pay difference'

A Malaysian man who was photographed fuelling his Singapore-registered car with subsidised Ron95 petrol in Malaysia has hit back at online accusations, which he dismissed as "one-sided".

Malaysian news site Oriental Daily reported that the man, who gave his name as Alvin (transliterated), was caught in the act by another individual at a rest stop at Pagoh in north-west Johor, who then uploaded a photo of him and his licence plate number online.

In the photo circulating on social media, a yellow petrol pump can be seen inserted into the fuel door of a silver Mercedes-Benz E200 bearing a Singapore licence plate.

The online post, which said the incident occurred on May 26, had accused Alvin of responding "anxiously" after being reminded "gently".

He had reportedly told the individual that he is a Malaysian citizen, and as such was eligible for Budi95.

Budi95 is a subsidy programme initiated by the Malaysian government where Malaysian drivers can enjoy Ron95 petrol at RM1.99 (S$0.64) per litre.

Alvin said that the screen at the petrol kiosk prompted him to insert and scan a Malaysian credit card and identity card, which he had. The system then indicated that he could start filling up his tank with Ron95 petrol.

"The whole process went smoothly, which made me assume that this was in accordance with regulations," he was quoted as saying.

He admitted that this was an oversight on his part.

As Alvin works in Singapore and is married to a Singaporean wife, he said that he has not been back to Kuala Lumpur since September last year.

Hence, he claimed that he had not been updated with Malaysian policy changes, such as the newly-implemented Ron95 petrol ban on foreign-registered cars.

Malaysians holding Singapore driving licenses were allowed to access subsidised Ron95 petrol back when the Budi95 scheme was first announced.

However, foreign-registered cars have not been allowed to purchase Ron95 petrol since April 1, even if the driver is of Malaysian nationality.

Under the new rule, owners of foreign-registered vehicles found pumping Ron95 may face fines of up to RM1 million (S$322,000), jail of up to three years, or both.

The use of foreign credit and debit cards to purchase Ron95 petrol has also been banned ever since.

'He left out the fact that I had solved the issue'

Regarding the claims that he had acted anxiously when confronted, Alvin told Oriental Daily that he was only asked why he was fuelling his car with Ron95, to which he answered that he was Malaysian.

The person then walked away without giving him a chance to explain, Alvin claimed.

When he noticed somebody filming him, he found it inappropriate and decided to clarify with the counter staff.

"At the counter, they told me that foreign-registered cars are not allowed to pump Ron95 petrol regardless of nationality, to which I immediately admitted my mistake and offered to pay the price difference that with Ron97 on the spot," the driver said.

"When I was doing that, the other guy was also in the shop with me. He clearly saw me resolve this misunderstanding.

"And yet when he uploaded all these complaint photos and videos of me on TikTok and Facebook, he completely left out the fact that I had already paid for the difference and solved the issue."

Alvin had submitted a photograph of his receipt to the news site, which had calculations indicating the difference in price for Ron97 petrol scribbled on it in black ink.

Pagoh police also told Oriental Daily that the incident was a misunderstanding and as it was resolved on the spot, there was no need to report the case to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN).

'What crime did I commit?'

Expressing his frustration, Alvin said that he had received vitriolic comments online after the posts went viral.

As his face and license plate number were not blurred in the photos, he was easily identifiable. The post even reached his boss, who had asked for a clarification of the incident from him.

The car is registered under his Singaporean wife's name, he said, adding that his family in Malaysia experienced mental stress from this as a result.

"The comments online are making me worried for me and my family's safety," he told the media outlet.

"We committed a mistake as we were unaware of the new guidelines. When we found out we were wrong, we admitted to our mistake and even paid for the difference on the spot. What crime did I commit?" he said.

Alvin urged the public and the media to stop circulating unverified rumours, and hoped that Malaysians living in Singapore can learn from this situation and be updated on new policies to refrain encountering the same misunderstandings.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com